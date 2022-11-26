ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wmucsports.net

Offensive stability propels Maryland basketball to 6-0 start

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball is rolling. Coming off a 95-79 defeat over Coppin State on Friday, it stands at 6-0 this season and comfortably atop the Big Ten Conference. However, this game was no rout, with the score not reflective of the Eagles’ fight. To the Terps’...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball falters in Florida tournament, loses to DePaul

“The game of basketball is a game of runs,” Terp guard Faith Masonius said. “When we have the opportunity to get stops and then you know turn them into scores. It’s really important for us to escalate on that and keep our foot on the gas… the first half, we didn’t play our game, and at that point, it was a little too late.”
CHICAGO, IL
wmucsports.net

RECAP: Maryland women’s basketball knocks off No. 17 Baylor

With just 21 seconds left in the game and Baylor down by four points, Jaden Owens drove the ball to the basket needing a bucket. She took a slight bump and looked for a foul but the referee instead called travel. Diamond Miller then knocked three free throws down the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball return to College Park undefeated

Head coach Kevin Willard and No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball (5-0) are surpassing early season expectations. Before the season began, Willard mentioned that the team’s yearly goals include winning a Big Ten Championship and a National Championship with the hope of raising another banner at Xfinity Center. The...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

