‘They ask me, Mummy why can’t we get this?’ Single mother forced to skip meals in bills crisis
“You can’t bleed a stone, I can’t give you what I haven’t got,” said Kayleigh. The single mother-of-two, who owes more than £500 to her energy provider and faces the debt being handed over to a debt collection agency, was trying to put a brave face on how she is coping with the escalating cost of living.“Everything is going up, even staples,” she said. “Pasta has risen eight pence in the past week alone. Even though it’s just 8p, it adds up and after rent and basic bills, you’re left with nothing.” The 27-year-old from south London added that...
Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated
French scientists have decoded a letter signed in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V, the Stanislas Libary in Nancy, France, has announced. The secretly-coded letter has revealed the significant concerns of the most powerful man in Rennaisance Europe during an era of religious and strategic conflict. It showed that Charles V feared an assassination attempt by an Italian mercenary and was prioritizing his relationship with King François I of France.
