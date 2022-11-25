Read full article on original website
People suffering from the most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s, might soon get a revolutionary drug for the disease
Individuals who have difficulty performing daily tasks due to Alzheimer’s, which is the most common cause of dementia, could be finally relieved as a new revolutionary cure for the disease is in sight. A leading specialist in this area said patients might be able to receive the treatment as...
Does beer hold the key to fighting Alzheimer’s disease?
Hoppy beers, in moderation, could help to reduce dementia, a study suggests. Researchers from the University of Milano-Bicocca tested four common varieties of hop flower extracts that are found in beer to see how well they would help to prevent brain protein clumping, which can lead to Alzheimer’s. Hop...
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
New data shows an experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening
Second Death Linked to Alzheimer’s Lecanemab Trial
A second patient has died of brain bleeds — an anti-amyloid side effect — in trials for Eisai’s Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab. A 65-year-old woman with early Alzheimer’s suffered a fatal a brain bleed while receiving Eisai’s experimental Alzheimer’s antibody treatment lecanemab. This is the second death linked to the Phase 3 trial, driving further safety concerns.
Rare Success for Alzheimer's Research Unlocks Hope for Future Therapies
CHICAGO (Reuters) -The first big breakthrough in 30 years of Alzheimer’s research is providing momentum for clinical trials of “cocktail” treatments targeting the two hallmark proteins associated with the mind-robbing disease, according to interviews with researchers and pharmaceutical executives. Drugmakers Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen. reported in...
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer
A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
Does having dementia affect a person's life expectancy?
Dementia is a progressive condition that involves severe impairments in cognitive functioning and changes in behavior. Although treatments can help to alleviate the symptoms of dementia, the condition is progressive and eventually leads to death. Most dementia-related deaths are due to the underlying cause of dementia or complications resulting from...
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
How long the aggressive stage of dementia lasts
Aggression is a common dementia symptom, but it does not happen to everyone and does not follow a predictable pattern or timeline. It is not a distinct stage of dementia — rather, it is a symptom. It can also be a reaction to fear, frustration, or discomfort. Aggression is...
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
How is dementia diagnosed? Tests, criteria, and how to cope
Dementia is a set of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. Although it is more common as people age, it is not a standard part of aging. Dementia is progressive and can affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities and quality of life. Doctors can diagnose it using various tests, including medical imaging, genetic tests, and cognitive tests.
Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trial but raises safety concerns
The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to new Phase 3 trial results, but the findings raise some safety concerns because of its association with certain serious adverse events. Lecanemab has become one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression...
Get to Know the Biggest Risk Factors for Dementia
Research shows two of every five cases of Alzheimer’s and related dementias are preventable. According to credible, peer-reviewed scientific studies, here are the 8 biggest risk factors for dementia. Not every risk factor for Alzheimer’s and related dementias is within our control. But many are, and it’s estimated that...
Alzheimer's Disease: New Drug May Slow Cognitive Decline In Trial
If you’ve ever had someone you receive the news that they have Alzheimer's Disease—the most common form of dementia—it can be a devastating experience. Watching this person slip away, forgetting names, misplacing items, as the disease progresses, life can be both confusing and maddening for them. There is both grief and desperation for the family and friends. For the person living with the condition one can only imagine how Alzheimer's Disease affects them.
Dementia Care at Home
Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.
