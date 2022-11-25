Read full article on original website
Happi
Brenntag Targets Univar Solutions for Acquisition
Univar Solutions Inc., a distributor of specialty ingredients and chemicals, confirmed that it has received a preliminary indication of interest from Brenntag SE regarding a potential transaction. In a statement, Univar said it does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until it is appropriate to do so.
Recycling Today
Caterpillar demonstrates first battery electric large mining truck
Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar Inc. has announced what it says is a successful demonstration of its first battery electric 793 large mining truck, as well as a significant investment to turn its Tucson, Arizona-based proving ground into a sustainable testing and validation hub. Caterpillar says it completed development of the 793...
maritime-executive.com
Indonesia State Shipping Company Plans $3B Fleet Modernization
The shipping division of Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina is planning an accelerated investment program designed to modernize its fleet and expand its capabilities. Detailing its future business strategy to reporters, Pertamina International Shipping doubled its projected investments to $3 billion over the next five years as its moves to also expand its business into new forms of energy and to prepare for the transition in the shipping industry to green energy.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.
PV Tech
JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country. The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a...
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
CNBC
How Liquid Death's founder started a $700 million water brand
Liquid Death founder and CEO Mike Cessario spent years figuring out how to make water cool. Now his brand is valued at $700 million. After attending the 2009 Warped Tour, Cessario realized bottled water lacked irreverent marketing like that of energy drinks. With about $1,500, he created a commercial before he had an actual can of water. It went viral and investors saw the potential. Liquid Death has raised $195 million and is on track to reach $130 million in sales by the end of 2022.
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
wealthinsidermag.com
Ghana Takes Steps to Operationalize Gold-for-Oil Scheme — Move Expected to Help Halt Cedi’s Depreciation
According to directives issued by Samuel A. Jinapor, the Ghanaian minister for lands and natural resources, large-scale gold mining companies will be required to “sell 20% of all refined gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana.” A gold-for-oil scheme is part of the Ghanaian government’s plan to stop the further dwindling of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
EasyJet and Rolls-Royce conduct world-first hydrogen test
Low-cost airline easyJet and aerospace manufacturer Rolls-Royce said they have powered a concept aircraft engine with hydrogen in a world-first.The companies claimed the ground test was a “major step” towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel.The test took place at the Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down site in Amesbury, Wiltshire.It’s a world first! Earlier this year we announced our hydrogen programme with @easyJet Today, we are delighted to announce that we have set a new aviation milestone with the world’s first run of a modern aero engine on #hydrogen. More here: https://t.co/3rtfp07kMw#racetozero pic.twitter.com/f2P6nX2LZS— Rolls-Royce (@RollsRoyce) November 28,...
theindustry.fashion
High street retailers face growing stock piles
Warehouses operated by high street fashion retailers are "clogging up with unsold stock" as supply-chain challenges ease and shoppers rein in spending, according to The Times. Marks & Spencer has reportedly asked suppliers to postpone deliveries to its warehouses and has delayed finalising orders for next year. Commenting on this, an M&S spokesperson said: "Sector wide, lead times are normalising post COVID-19 and this means, like other retailers, we are having to re-adjust stock flow."
ship-technology.com
China Harbour Engineering receives infrastructure contract for Khalifa Port
The deal will see the construction of the first net-zero carbon administration building at the port. China Harbour Engineering has signed a contract with AD Ports Group to undertake the development of buildings and topside infrastructure for CMA Terminals Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). CMA CGM’s subsidiary...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas.
Survey: China is slowly diminishing US dominance over science
China has more than doubled the percentage of 'highly cited researchers' over the last five years.
Flora Growth Shares Trading Higher On Reported Q3 Revenue Growth Of 414% YoY
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, revealing total revenue for the quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 414% year over year, driven by Flora’s House of Brands division, which includes the acquisitions of JustCBD and Vessel.
Ineos in talks with Rolls-Royce to build mini-nuclear power plant in Scotland
Chemicals giant wants to produce zero-carbon electricity to power planned hydrogen systems at Grangemouth refinery
gcaptain.com
Maersk ‘Test Case’ Could Shift Container Shipping’s Balance of Power
Since the pandemic began, complaints of carrier misdeeds have circulated across the industry and around the globe. In the US, President Biden’s administration decided to try and protect US importers and exporters with the introduction of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act 2022 (OSRA22). The legislation gave new powers to...
Fusion energy is one step closer thanks to developments in China, according to Chinese state media
According to state media, Chinese scientists are now in a position to supply critical parts for the planned International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.
Why DraftKings Shares Are Trading Lower By 5%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
Talkspace, Inc. TALK shares rose 48.3% to $0.89 in pre-market trading. Talkspace recently named Jon Cohen as CEO. Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA shares rose 21.5% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Yahoo and Taboola entered into 30-Year commercial agreement, developing a leading offering for advertisers, publishers and merchants on the open web.
