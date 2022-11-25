Low-cost airline easyJet and aerospace manufacturer Rolls-Royce said they have powered a concept aircraft engine with hydrogen in a world-first.The companies claimed the ground test was a “major step” towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel.The test took place at the Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down site in Amesbury, Wiltshire.It’s a world first! Earlier this year we announced our hydrogen programme with @easyJet Today, we are delighted to announce that we have set a new aviation milestone with the world’s first run of a modern aero engine on #hydrogen. More here: https://t.co/3rtfp07kMw#racetozero pic.twitter.com/f2P6nX2LZS— Rolls-Royce (@RollsRoyce) November 28,...

