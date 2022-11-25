ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadly Collision at Rural Minnesota Intersection

Clarkfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision at a rural intersection in southwestern Minnesota Monday morning took the life of a 69-year-old woman. The State Patrol says Jean Margaret Miller from the town of Clarkfield was driving a minivan north on a two-lane highway when it collided with an SUV that was traveling east on a gravel road. The deadly crash was reported around 7:20 AM just north of Clarkfield, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Montevideo.
CLARKFIELD, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.
FLORENCE, SD
KELOLAND

Freidel gets best of Jacks, JMU a 79-60 winner

SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped […]
BROOKINGS, SD
gophersports.com

Gophers Win Final Four Bouts to Complete Comeback Over SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. - With their backs against the wall, trailing 16-7 with four bouts remaining, the University of Minnesota wrestling program rattled off four-straight decision victories to complete the comeback and beat No. 24 South Dakota State by a score of 19-16. It was Minnesota's second comeback win in as many weeks as the lightweights once again made up the halftime deficit to pull out the win for the Maroon & Gold, highlighted by a huge upset win for redshirt freshman Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds. The Gophers would go on to win six of the ten bouts in the dual.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

