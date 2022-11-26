ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WNYT

Point has 2 goals, assist in Lightning’s 5-2 win over Blues

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Friday night. Nikita Kucherov had three assists for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in his 135th win in his 200th home game. Only Jacques Plante (138) had more in his first 200 home games.
TAMPA, FL
97.3 ESPN

‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul

Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNYT

Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.

