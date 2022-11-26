Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 46, Versailles 33
Ashville Teays Valley 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 35
Bellaire 54, Barnesville 34
Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 27
Coldwater 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 26
Cortland Lakeview 60, Warren Champion 44
Doylestown Chippewa 63, Rootstown 52
Edon 47, Gorham Fayette 27
Elmore Woodmore 49, Genoa Area 14
Fostoria 58, Rossford 20
Fremont Ross 47, Castalia Margaretta 41
Lakeside Danbury 58, Northwood 13
Millbury Lake 40, Pemberville Eastwood 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kalida 40
Perrysburg 49, Bellevue 39
Stow-Munroe Falls 71, Painesville Riverside 44
Wauseon 34, Archbold 29
Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36
Smithville Tip-Off Classic=
Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Copley 39
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Berlin Hiland 40
Creston Norwayne 49, Wooster Triway 37
Massillon Jackson 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49
Medina Buckeye 43, Ashland 41
Smithville 56, Wooster 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ppd.
Youngs. Liberty vs. Austintown Fitch, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
