ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 46, Versailles 33

Ashville Teays Valley 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 35

Bellaire 54, Barnesville 34

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 27

Coldwater 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 26

Cortland Lakeview 60, Warren Champion 44

Doylestown Chippewa 63, Rootstown 52

Edon 47, Gorham Fayette 27

Elmore Woodmore 49, Genoa Area 14

Fostoria 58, Rossford 20

Fremont Ross 47, Castalia Margaretta 41

Lakeside Danbury 58, Northwood 13

Millbury Lake 40, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kalida 40

Perrysburg 49, Bellevue 39

Stow-Munroe Falls 71, Painesville Riverside 44

Wauseon 34, Archbold 29

Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36

Smithville Tip-Off Classic=

Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Copley 39

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Berlin Hiland 40

Creston Norwayne 49, Wooster Triway 37

Massillon Jackson 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49

Medina Buckeye 43, Ashland 41

Smithville 56, Wooster 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ppd.

Youngs. Liberty vs. Austintown Fitch, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy