Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster
Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back home games. The game will feature No. 3 overall draft pick Jabari Smith and the Rockets battling the Thunder. The Thunder enter at 8-11 and Houston enters with an NBA worst 4-14 record. OKC will enter the game...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
Rockets sweep home back-to-back by beating Thunder
Jalen Green scored a team-high 28 points, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. recorded double-doubles and the Houston Rockets beat
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per...
NBA
Bulls fall to Thunder in overtime 123-119 on Black Friday
There’s a famous medical case involving a person with the pseudonym Sybil. It’s a story about a woman who supposedly possessed multiple personalities, someone alleged to have literally separate identities who then acts in completely different ways despite being in the identical circumstances. You know, like the Bulls,...
Capital One Fan Vote: Who can pull off a Championship Week upset?
Which team has the best chance at pulling off a championship surprise? Utah, Kansas State, LSU or Purdue?
ACC/SEC Challenge announced for 2023-24 college hoops season
A newly formed ACC/SEC men's and women's basketball challenge tournament will kick off during the 2023-24 season, ending the ACC/Big Ten and SEC/Big Ten Challenges.
Bulls List Alex Caruso Questionable Vs. Jazz With Sprained Ankle
Caruso is questionable vs. Jazz with sprained ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Now it's clearer why Alex Caruso didn't close Friday's overtime loss at Oklahoma City. Caruso suffered a sprained right ankle during that game and didn't practice Sunday as the Chicago Bulls worked out at the Advocate...
Comments / 0