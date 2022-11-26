Gran Turismo series lead Kazunori Yamauchi has revealed that he’s “considering” and “looking into” porting the racing franchise to PC. Speaking to GTPlanet during the Gran Turismo World Finals, Yamauchi expressed some concerns about getting the “finely tuned” Playstation exclusive title to consistently run at 4K 60fps across all platforms. While not explicitly mentioned, he seems to be referring to the latest Gran Turismo 7, which is heavy on the hardware, featuring ray-traced lighting and high-resolution textures that emulate real life. That said, while the PlayStation 5 is powerful, it’s nothing in front of most PCs. That’s proven by the fact that most new launches do not offer 4K 60fps with ray-tracing on PS5.

3 HOURS AGO