BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty Jo Cumberledge, 55 of Fairmont passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 14, 1966 in Nicholas County and was the daughter of the late Wilson Hamrick and Mable Fisher Hamrick who survives of Wallace. Also preceded her in death are her siblings, Loretta, Harley and David.Betty was a home health care working for West Virginia Choice until recently when her health declined. She attended Mountain of Faith Church in Joetown; she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, enjoyed traveling but most of all loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. In addition to her mother Betty is survived by her husband Charles Cumberledge; children, Heather Harris, Paul (Celeena) Cumberledge and Sandra Cumberledge; ten grandchildren; siblings; Darrell Hamrick ,Cathy Jarvis, Delbert Hamrick, Roger Hamrick, Rosemary Hamrick, Phyllis Payton ,Donna Jones and Mike Hamrick; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.Friends may join the family for visitation 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Upper Room Church 320 S 24th Street in Clarksburg. Additional visitation will be 12 Noon-2 PM on Wednesday at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM with her brother, Pastor Mike Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow at Ware Cemetery, Hacker Valley.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to serve the Cumberledge family.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO