Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Betty Jo Cumberledge
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty Jo Cumberledge, 55 of Fairmont passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 14, 1966 in Nicholas County and was the daughter of the late Wilson Hamrick and Mable Fisher Hamrick who survives of Wallace. Also preceded her in death are her siblings, Loretta, Harley and David.Betty was a home health care working for West Virginia Choice until recently when her health declined. She attended Mountain of Faith Church in Joetown; she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, enjoyed traveling but most of all loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. In addition to her mother Betty is survived by her husband Charles Cumberledge; children, Heather Harris, Paul (Celeena) Cumberledge and Sandra Cumberledge; ten grandchildren; siblings; Darrell Hamrick ,Cathy Jarvis, Delbert Hamrick, Roger Hamrick, Rosemary Hamrick, Phyllis Payton ,Donna Jones and Mike Hamrick; and many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.Friends may join the family for visitation 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Upper Room Church 320 S 24th Street in Clarksburg. Additional visitation will be 12 Noon-2 PM on Wednesday at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM with her brother, Pastor Mike Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow at Ware Cemetery, Hacker Valley.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to serve the Cumberledge family.
WDTV
Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) -Local bikers met at South Harrison High School for the annual Harrison County Toy Run. The coordinator of the event Cara Hall, explained the origin story of this 43-year-old event. “It started back in 1979 with a bunch of local bikers. They came together to raise...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 27
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses saving a percentage or a dollar amount. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 29
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for their new Emergency Services that start November 29. The department offered light refreshments and welcomed the community to hear more about the program. They department was to start offering 24-hour emergency medical assistance with it’s...
WDTV
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
WDTV
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
Comments / 0