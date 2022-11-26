Wizards 107, Heat 110: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (10-9) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Washington Wizards 107, Miami Heat 110 (Final)

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat's win over the Wizards behind Bam Adebayo's big night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Details on where Adebayo's 38-point game ranks in the context of his NBA career, Caleb Martin's "flu game," Jimmy Butler's status and more

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Murray’s starting to heat up here a bit. Really nice rhythm. – 12:07 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s 110-107 victory over Wizards: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Harrowing again; heartening again.

2. Adebayo goes for dominant 38.

3. Martin pushes through illness.

4. No Butler, Strus, Robinson, Vincent.

5. Dru Smith added, Orlando Robinson waived. – 11:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Bam Adebayo, who was sitting next to Tyler Herro, about the shot late by Tyler fading in the corner

Bam: “I ain’t think he was gonna shoot it like that.”

Bam: "I ain't think he was gonna shoot it like that."

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

38 & 12… talk about a #BounceBack 💥 @Bam Adebayo

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Along with Jamal Cain and Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry said he also played tonight feeling under the weather. Lowry did his postgame interview with a mask on. – 11:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Turns out Kyle Lowry is also being slowed by the bug going through the locker room, joining Caleb Martin and Jamal Cain. Lowry handled his postgame interview in a mask. – 11:36 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Big Bam Energy

Big Bam Energy

@Miami Heat // @MichelobULTRA

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo breakdown tomorrow 👀 – 11:20 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Gritty performance for our 2nd win over the Wizards in the last 3 days. Look back at the victory Through The Lens 📸

@Miami Heat // @Chain

@Miami Heat // @Chain – 11:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Tired of Thanksgiving leftovers? Bam’s performance pretty much hand delivered you half off @PapaJohnsSFL tomorrow!

Promo code ‘HEATWIN’ 🍕 pic.twitter.com/sdC48PqRMU – 11:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on his takeover:

“K-Lo said he needed me. He was feeling under the weather. When your point guard says that, you gotta deliver.” – 11:05 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Trick shots, jump shots and clamps. Caleb did it all tonight.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Erik Spoelstra about the third quarter run where Miami went away from zone, and into switching/drop:

“This is unique where a team has seen the zone over, over, and over,” as he mentions playing them 3 times in 8 days

Talks about the man defense not being “conventional.” – 11:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final – Miami 110, Washington 107

🔥 Adebayo: 38pts (season high), 12rebs & 3asts

🔥 Martin: 20pts (7/11 FGM) & 4rebs

🔥 Lowry: 13pts, 8asts & 7rebs

🔥 Herro: 11pts, 10asts & 5rebs pic.twitter.com/x7tB9QhOdz – 10:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Washington sold that last open 3 for Lee really well with his eyes – 10:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Okay #HEATTwitter, which Bam dunk was your favorite of the night?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Takeaways and details from the Heat's win over the Wizards behind Bam Adebayo's big 38-point night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Miami had 62 paint points to Washington’s 46. That was the game right there. Kuz said the Heat had no rim protection; I was hoping to see the Wizards exploit that. – 10:43 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The shots didn’t fall in for Tyler Herro, but he found ways impacting the game offensively. Tonight’s 10 assists showed his maturity level and how well read the game against the Wizards. Good signs from Herro. #HEATCulture – 10:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Pulled out another one 🪄 #WINNING Wizardry

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo seizes the moment with 38 points as Heat outlast Wizards 110-107. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards fall to the Miami Heat and dropped to (10-9).

#dcaboveall 107

#HEATculture 110

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each led the team with 28 points. Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 38 points. – 10:37 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bam Adebayo drops the second most points of his career (38) to beat the Wizards. – 10:36 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Fought 48 minutes for this one 😤

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

back at it on sunday.

back at it on sunday.

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bam Adebayo vs Washington Wizards

38 points

12 rebounds

15-22 FG

Bam brought his dominant presence and the Heat took 2nd straight win over the Wizards. #HEATCulture – 10:34 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lose to the Heat 110-107 in Miami. Bam Adebayo lit them up in the paint en route to 38 points. – 10:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman's view: Bench is barren so starters dramatically close it out for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

38 for Bam and Heat back within 2 games of .500 with win against Washington. Schedule tougher now.. next at Hawks, at Boston twice and at Memphis – 10:34 PM

Fun preview of next April’s 8/9 play-in game between Miami and Washington tonight. – 10:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Washington

Bam Adebayo night, Caleb Martin impact, and X’s and O’s dive into the adjustments in this game

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:33 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Heat 110, Wizards 107

Kuzma: 28 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.

Beal: 28 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.

Adebayo: 38 pts., 12 rebs., 3 assts. – 10:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

CALEB. CLAMPS. BALL GAME.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 110, Wizards 107. Bam Adebayo finishes with a season-high 38 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. – 10:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin closes it out

2 free throws

And an absolutely insane defensive possession on Bradley Beal

Martin is emerging – 10:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

BAM. CLUTCH. 38 POINTS.

We lead 108-105 with 21.4 seconds left. Washington ball. – 10:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

You just can’t guard Bam Adebayo when he’s 1) in a rhythm and 2) moving downhill with a running start

38 points – 10:27 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Wiz repeatedly planting KP in the paint just makes it impossible for them to get to the rim. – 10:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle 3 AND the foul 😤

Back in the lead after the made free throw. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/W67SSuabvY – 10:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry and-1 three

Insane bailout shot – 10:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Another clutch game. Heat entered having played an NBA-high 14 clutch games this season. – 10:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well that was nasty

Lowry right by the point of attack, draws help from corners, kick to Bam in right corner, flow to Herro in DHO, Herro tough fading 3 – 10:15 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Each of Bam Adebayo’s 14 made baskets have come from inside the paint. – 10:13 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

This is the ninth 30pt-10reb double-double of Bam Adebayo’s career. Ties Christopher Bosh for sixth-most in Heat history. – 10:12 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Second-chance points: Wizards 23, Heat 8. The Wizards lead the Heat 96-94 with 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 10:06 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We're trailing 96-94 with 6:31 left. Catch the finish on Bally Sports 📺

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo with 32 points, a new season-high. – 10:03 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Daniel Gafford has seen his minutes go down lately, to under 10 min the last 4 G, but he’s making a good case for himself tonight vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/aHcv8K5v5i – 10:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat call play off inbounds to have Bam get downhill in space in transition

Nasty move and bucket

Heat need to continue to run stuff for him down the stretch

They’re giving him his own sets tonight, which I love – 10:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

That Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo pick-and-roll has been something else tonight. – 9:59 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Gotta fight 'til the end.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

it all comes down to the final frame 👀

it all comes down to the final frame 👀

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

KYLE KUZMA DOING KYLE KUZMA THINGS.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Dewayne Dedmon just hit the Wizards with the Sam Cassell celebration and I'm not sure why lol.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Wizards and Heat are tied at the end of 3.

#DcABOVEALL 85

#HEATCulture 85

Beal leads the team with 22 and is shooting (4/5) from three. – 9:51 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

These were all scores at 9:48pm:

Heat 83, Wizards 82

Lakers 81, Spurs 78

Kings 84, Celtics 84

Thunder 80, Bulls 77

Just another Friday in the Association. – 9:50 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal is shooting 4 of 5 from three-point range tonight. That improves his 3-point percentage for the season to 40.9 percent. – 9:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 85, Wizards 85. Heat already with 50 paint points. Wizards have led by as many as 12 points. – 9:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Dewayne Dedmon turnaround

Emotes down the floor

Kuzma matches

Tie game into the 4th – 9:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Another close Heat game. Who could have seen that coming? Heat 85, Wizards 85 going into fourth. Adebayo with 26 for Heat. Beal 22 for Wizards. – 9:49 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

81-81

The Heat mixing back in switching/drop created this run – 9:45 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb has 10 points in Q3 and we're all tied up

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin having another strong game with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 9:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat going on a bit of a run here

They’ve gone back to switching

Haywood Highsmith very great fronting on Porzingis, then good defense by Dru Smith on Beal

Go to it in these lineups

Well, now Dedmon enters, so… – 9:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Can Heat afford to have either Lowry or Adebayo off the court this half? – 9:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Wizards outscoring the Heat 18-4 in second-chance points tonight just two nights after the Heat dominated the offensive glass. – 9:35 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We've got some Good Vibrations in the building tonight… shoutout @markwahlberg!

@Miami Heat // @ONESIR

@Miami Heat // @ONESIR pic.twitter.com/S4s6hNqpXz – 9:33 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Erik Spoelstra is furious that Bradley Beal wasn’t called for a travel at around 6:52 remaining in the third quarter. – 9:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What did Beal just do? lol – 9:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb up to double figures ✌️

Second half underway. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/iYxsZnlTfC – 9:29 PM

West Virginia’s leading scorer Erik Stevenson just had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a leg injury. Started his career at Wichita State, then to Washington and South Carolina. Has really had a strong start to this season. Here’s hoping it’s not too serious. – 9:24 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Heat 59-56 at halftime. Kuzma tops the Wiz with 15 pts, Porzingis has 12. Adebayo leads all scorers with 22. – 9:08 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

up 3 after 2 ⬆️

up 3 after 2 ⬆️

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56

Kuzma: 15p

Porzingis: 12p

Beal: 8p, 4a, 2blk

Avdija: 5p, 5r, 4a, 1 blk, 1 stl

Adebayo has 22 – 9:08 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards lead the Miami Heat at halftime.

#DCAboveAll 59

#HEATCulture 56

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15. Kristaps Porzingis has 12. – 9:07 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56.

Kuzma: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.

Beal: 8 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.

Porzingis: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 2 blocks

Avdija: 5 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts., 1 block

Adebayo: 22 pts., 6 rebs. – 9:07 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56. Bam Adebayo with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and six rebounds. Heat playing without six players, including Jimmy Butler. – 9:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go down 12 early, fight back into lead, but trail 59-56 at half to Wizards. Adebayo with 22 points. Heat 3 of 12 on 3s. – 9:05 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Think you can make the case Niang has been one of the like 5-6 most valuable bench players in the league this season.

Making 44% of his threes, almost 75% of his shots are threes this season. Mind you, his average salary is $3.4m.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat has rallied from a 12-point deficit to take a two-point lead. – 9:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From 12 down, Heat move into lead in second period. – 9:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We’re within 1 with 2:24 left in the half.

Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 – 9:02 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

This defensive stop on Tyler Herro is a good example of how well Kristaps Porzingis is moving early this season at 100% health. pic.twitter.com/guBGDBHgIA – 9:01 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Heat are now 2-11 from three. Quite the change from Wednesday – 8:58 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Jordan Goodwin a dawg. That’s the tweet. – 8:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

In these Highsmith-Cain spacer minutes, the Wizards gameplan is clear

They’re going to double you if you get the switch you like

They will leave those 2 guys and rotate freely

It’s smart – 8:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat has opened 1 of 10 on threes. Obviously, percentage isn’t good but also 10 attempts with five minutes left in the first half is a low number. – 8:55 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

This is the best energy the Wizards have shown in a couple weeks. – 8:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat have gone from their Bam attack to Herro or bust. – 8:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro has thrown multiple big time passes to rollers in this game so far

For what they’re playing with, I haven’t minded the offense much

They’re generating good things – 8:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin continues to force only good things for this Heat team

On both ends

On and off the ball

Half-court or transition – 8:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Perspective on where the Heat stand: The current lineup on the court is Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Dru Smith and Tyler Herro. – 8:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat now 1 of 8 on 3s. Herro with lone conversion. – 8:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Bam is dominating 🔥

18 points (8/9 FGM) in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ig4ttf4bx8 – 8:42 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

squad tallied 5 blocks in q1 🚫

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/60IyLvgAqK – 8:41 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija barely missed his first career triple-double during Wednesday’s loss to the Heat, going just one rebound short of the achievement. In 11 first-quarter minutes tonight, Avdija had five points, five rebounds and three assists. – 8:40 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Strong first quarter from the Wizards, who lead the Heat 38-28 and are shooting 66.7% from the field & out-rebounding Miami 11-9.

Kuzma has 11p

Adebayo 18p – 8:40 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards lead the Miami Heat after one-quarter of play.

#DCAboveAll 38

#HEATCulture 28

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 11 on (5/6) shooting, and Kristaps Porzingis added 9. – 8:39 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Heat 38-28 after the 1st quarter. Kuzma has 11 pts, Porzingis has 9. Wiz are shooting 66.7% FG. – 8:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Spo at half-court on final possession telling Haywood Highsmith where to be/ clear out to the corner

Clears late/Herro tough shot and a miss

Sums up these minutes

A Cain-Highsmith-Dedmon front-court right now

38-28 – 8:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Wizards 38, Heat 28. Bam Adebayo with the second-highest scoring quarter of his NBA career with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. But Wizards shooting 66.7 percent from the field. – 8:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Even with Bam Adebayo scoring 18 on 8-of-9 shooting, Heat down 38-28 to Wizards after one. Washington at .667 from field. – 8:38 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

One game after falling a rebound short of a triple-double, Deni Avdija is filling up the stat sheet again.

5 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast and this block on Kyle Lowry in the 1st quarter: pic.twitter.com/M5UXdAjmld – 8:37 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Nice swat from Porzingis, who’s had some really good moments tonight. The Wizards are up 38-26 despite Adebayo’s 18 – 8:37 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Jordan Goodwin comes in and instantly impacts both sides of the ball. #DCAboveAll – 8:36 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

stepback go crazy, @Bradley Beal😮‍💨 😮‍💨

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The lone available player for the Heat yet to see action is Udonis Haslem. Heat down 11 in first. – 8:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With 18 points in the first 10 minutes, this is already the second-most points Bam Adebayo has scored in a single quarter in his NBA career.

He had 19 points in a first quarter against the Clippers in November 2021. – 8:35 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards have to find a way to slow Bam Adebayo down. – 8:33 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

A strong offensive start for the Wizards tonight. They’ve made 15 of their first 21 shots from the field. Washington leads 34-26 with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The good news: Bam Adebayo has 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

The bad news: The Wizards are shooting 71.4 percent from the field.

Wizards lead 34-26. – 8:32 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija got a foul call, I’m shook – 8:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Adebayo with 18 and Heat down eight in first. That’ll happen with Wizards shooting 71.4 percent. – 8:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So Heat’s first three substitutes tonight have been Dru Smith, Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain. – 8:29 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Bam’s highest-scoring first quarters …

— 19 vs. Clippers, 11/11/21

— 16 vs. Wizards, tonight (with 3:57 left)

— 15 vs. Wizards, 2/5/21 – 8:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dru Smith and Haywood Highsmith the Heat’s first substitutes, which basically confirms Gabe Vincent is out. – 8:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That was my favorite Bam bucket of the night so far

Nikola Jovic pindown for Bam to catch on a curl

Bam hits the middy

That stuff is big time

16 points now – 8:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith are the first two Heat players entering off the bench. Essentially means that Gabe Vincent is not available to play tonight. – 8:25 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

So this is from a few minutes ago but uhhh…Bam has 12 points in the first 6 minutes 🤯

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo already with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and four rebounds. Meanwhile, the Wizards have made nine of their first 13 shots.

Heat and Wizards tied, 20-20. – 8:22 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bam Adebayo is very good and the Wizards are having some trouble with him early. He’s got 10 pts and 4 reb in 5 min on 5-6 FG. – 8:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry each with three assists in the first five minutes of the game. – 8:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Nikola Jovic moving all over the place in this one

Rotating, transition stuff, a good look from 3 – 8:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro-Bam PnR getting active early as expected

2 Herro feeds, 2 Bam buckets – 8:13 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Fix a plate of leftovers and tune in. 🍽

@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/gpVEltsaQs – 8:11 PM

I love Lonnie Walker. He’s a fellow Miami alum. He’s had a wonderful start to this season. Seems like a great dude. I’m still pretty confused by the tribute video on San Antonio’s part. – 8:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With it looking like Gabe Vincent won’t play, expect a Heat reserve rotation of Haywood Highsmith, Dewayne Dedmon, Jamal Cain and maybe Dru Smith. – 8:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent not shooting pregame. Looks like that’s the reason Dru Smith was brought back. – 8:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We’re moments away from yet another matchup with the Wizards. Before the game gets underway let’s get you caught up on everything you need to know about it ⬇️

gohe.at/3F2hWoo – 7:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Gabe Vincent is on the active roster tonight, but we’ll see if he actually plays. Vincent was listed as questionable because of a left knee issue. – 7:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat rookie Nikola Jovic flashing potential despite growing pains: 'He's earning his stripes' miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic is making his sixth straight start tonight for the Heat

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

time to run it back.

time to run it back.

#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent is listed as available for the Heat tonight. He has been dealing with knee pain that proved limiting Wednesday night against the Wizards. – 7:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dru Smith is available to play for the Heat tonight. Dewayne Dedmon is also available. – 7:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Signed earlier today, Dru Smith is available for the Heat tonight. – 7:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro brushed off the rust in that 4th quarter on Wednesday

Kyle Lowry is averaging 40 minutes over the last 4 games

It’s time to spam the Herro-Bam PnR tonight

Especially without the Strus/Robinson DHO base to create triggers

It’s coming – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has been cleared to play tonight for the Heat. He had been questionable. – 7:38 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal will return tonight after a one-game absence, the Wizards announce. Starters vs. Heat:

Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Inactive are: Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. – 7:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Same lineup for Heat tonight as seen on Wednesday

Bradley Beal will play for Wizards – 7:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bradley Beal is back for the Wizards and starting tonight against the Heat, along with Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Martin, Jovic and Adebayo tonight vs. Wizards.

Herro and Martin, who were listed as questionable, will play. – 7:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Same opponent, same five

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:

PG: Bradley Beal

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable. – 7:31 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Washington Wizards Notes #DCAboveAll

• Kuzma/KP putting pressure/ attacking Miami’s interior defense.

• Wizards’ bench must outscore the Heat’s bench tonight.

• Play inside out & attack the paint to generate good looks from three. Shot 26% Wednesday.

• Win the FT battle. – 7:31 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

brad back 👀

#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/9jXT0MzVBG – 7:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

You thought #BlackFriday was over?

No fees on tickets purchased now through Monday! Get yours now – https://t.co/NNtIMPZFqI pic.twitter.com/aEXNUE7sCq – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro says he is playing tonight. Was listed as questionable. – 6:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin says he is playing tonight. He had been listed as doubtful earlier in the day. – 6:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin said he plans to play tonight. He’s listed as questionable because of a non-COVID illness. – 6:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Wizards:

Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.

Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Johnny Davis (groin soreness), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion) remains a gametime decision. – 6:32 PM

Reporting for duty.

Reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/y7GAaf1Wb8 – 6:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say they have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waived Orlando Robinson.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:27 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin) are out tonight, the Wizards announce.

Bradley Beal (thigh contusion) is a game time decision still. – 6:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waived Orlando Robinson. – 6:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Wizards announce that Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.

Bradley Beal is a game-time decision. – 6:26 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waved Orlando Robinson. – 6:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Heat have waived Orlando Robinson and brought back Dru Smith on a two-way contract. – 6:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Orlando Robinson has been waived off two-way contract per Heat

Dru Smith back in – 6:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat has waived Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith is back on a two-way contract. – 6:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat injury update vs. Wizards:

Out: Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven.

In: Bam Adebayo.

Probable: Jamal Cain, Haywood Highsmith.

Questionable: Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent. – 6:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Butler, Strus, Robinson, Yurtseven, Oladipo out for Heat tonight

Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent still questionable

So we will see how it plays out – 6:19 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 6:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat's Caleb Martin taking pointed approach in first season as starter, now with triple-double forecast. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: When Heat are whole, does Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson or Dewayne Dedmon sit? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

fits in the 305 🔥

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/S2ybh3CSg8 – 6:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

A heads up: Sunday’s 5p.m. Heat game at Atlanta will be carried on radio by Power 96 (96.5 FM) due to Dolphins postgame coverage on WQAM 560. – 5:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus (shoulder) has been ruled out for second straight game.

Caleb Martin (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable.

Jamal Cain (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded from questionable to probable. – 5:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin has been upgraded to questionable for the Heat, with Jamal Cain upgraded to probable. Both are dealing with illness. – 5:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus is now again ruled out for the Heat for tonight’s game against Washington – 5:19 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#WASvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Max Strus (shoulder) has been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Wizards.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So 11 of the Heat’s 16 players on injury report (with Adebayo cleared as available). So only others not on report are Jovic, Lowry, Haslem and Orlando Robinson. – 4:11 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Anchored by Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards are 8th in defensive rating so far. A look at how they’re doing it and whether they can keep it up after they were unable to do so last year. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:13 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Hot Hot Hoops NBA Podcast – Ep. 5: Can the Miami Heat turn this season around? hothothoops.com/2022/11/25/234… – 3:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Duncan Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Illness has Caleb Martin doubtful for tonight against visiting Wizards.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

To recap:

Butler, Oladipo, D. Robinson and Yurtseven are out tonight vs. Wizards.

Martin is doubtful.

Cain, Dedmon, Herro, Strus and Vincent are questionable.

Highsmith is probable. – 2:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Latest update to Heat injury report for tonight vs. Wizards:

Duncan Robinson (ankle) downgraded from doubtful to out.

Caleb Martin (non-COVID illness) is now doubtful.

Jamal Cain (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

Bam Adebayo now listed as available. – 2:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson (ankle) now officially out for Heat . . . and Caleb Martin (illness) now doubtful. And illness also has Jamal Cain questionable. Bam Adebayo is now listed as available. – 2:02 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

