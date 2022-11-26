Wizards 107, Heat 110: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Washington Wizards (10-9) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Washington Wizards 107, Miami Heat 110 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s win over the Wizards behind Bam Adebayo’s big night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Details on where Adebayo’s 38-point game ranks in the context of his NBA career, Caleb Martin’s “flu game,” Jimmy Butler’s status and more – 12:34 AM
Murray’s starting to heat up here a bit. Really nice rhythm. – 12:07 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s 110-107 victory over Wizards: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Harrowing again; heartening again.
2. Adebayo goes for dominant 38.
3. Martin pushes through illness.
4. No Butler, Strus, Robinson, Vincent.
5. Dru Smith added, Orlando Robinson waived. – 11:44 PM
I asked Bam Adebayo, who was sitting next to Tyler Herro, about the shot late by Tyler fading in the corner
Bam: “I ain’t think he was gonna shoot it like that.”
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/2FSZ25xGwP – 11:44 PM
38 & 12… talk about a #BounceBack 💥 @Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/oC0s2luZBX – 11:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Along with Jamal Cain and Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry said he also played tonight feeling under the weather. Lowry did his postgame interview with a mask on. – 11:37 PM
Turns out Kyle Lowry is also being slowed by the bug going through the locker room, joining Caleb Martin and Jamal Cain. Lowry handled his postgame interview in a mask. – 11:36 PM
Big Bam Energy
@Miami Heat // @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/HdyRZrAOlM – 11:23 PM
Bam Adebayo breakdown tomorrow 👀 – 11:20 PM
Gritty performance for our 2nd win over the Wizards in the last 3 days. Look back at the victory Through The Lens 📸
@Miami Heat // @Chain – 11:17 PM
Bam Adebayo on his takeover:
“K-Lo said he needed me. He was feeling under the weather. When your point guard says that, you gotta deliver.” – 11:05 PM
Trick shots, jump shots and clamps. Caleb did it all tonight. pic.twitter.com/2PbN2aRcEm – 11:00 PM
I asked Erik Spoelstra about the third quarter run where Miami went away from zone, and into switching/drop:
“This is unique where a team has seen the zone over, over, and over,” as he mentions playing them 3 times in 8 days
Talks about the man defense not being “conventional.” – 11:00 PM
#HEATWin final – Miami 110, Washington 107
🔥 Adebayo: 38pts (season high), 12rebs & 3asts
🔥 Martin: 20pts (7/11 FGM) & 4rebs
🔥 Lowry: 13pts, 8asts & 7rebs
🔥 Herro: 11pts, 10asts & 5rebs pic.twitter.com/x7tB9QhOdz – 10:52 PM
Washington sold that last open 3 for Lee really well with his eyes – 10:49 PM
Okay #HEATTwitter, which Bam dunk was your favorite of the night? – 10:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways and details from the Heat’s win over the Wizards behind Bam Adebayo’s big 38-point night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:48 PM
Miami had 62 paint points to Washington’s 46. That was the game right there. Kuz said the Heat had no rim protection; I was hoping to see the Wizards exploit that. – 10:43 PM
The shots didn’t fall in for Tyler Herro, but he found ways impacting the game offensively. Tonight’s 10 assists showed his maturity level and how well read the game against the Wizards. Good signs from Herro. #HEATCulture – 10:43 PM
Bam Adebayo seizes the moment with 38 points as Heat outlast Wizards 110-107. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:40 PM
The Washington Wizards fall to the Miami Heat and dropped to (10-9).
#dcaboveall 107
#HEATculture 110
Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each led the team with 28 points. Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 38 points. – 10:37 PM
Bam Adebayo drops the second most points of his career (38) to beat the Wizards. – 10:36 PM
Fought 48 minutes for this one 😤 pic.twitter.com/xYoRgYIlNV – 10:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
back at it on sunday.
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/lT6uzL8isw – 10:35 PM
Bam Adebayo vs Washington Wizards
38 points
12 rebounds
15-22 FG
Bam brought his dominant presence and the Heat took 2nd straight win over the Wizards. #HEATCulture – 10:34 PM
Wizards lose to the Heat 110-107 in Miami. Bam Adebayo lit them up in the paint en route to 38 points. – 10:34 PM
Winderman’s view: Bench is barren so starters dramatically close it out for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:34 PM
38 for Bam and Heat back within 2 games of .500 with win against Washington. Schedule tougher now.. next at Hawks, at Boston twice and at Memphis – 10:34 PM
Fun preview of next April’s 8/9 play-in game between Miami and Washington tonight. – 10:33 PM
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Washington
Bam Adebayo night, Caleb Martin impact, and X’s and O’s dive into the adjustments in this game
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:33 PM
Final: Heat 110, Wizards 107
Kuzma: 28 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
Beal: 28 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Adebayo: 38 pts., 12 rebs., 3 assts. – 10:33 PM
CALEB. CLAMPS. BALL GAME. – 10:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 110, Wizards 107. Bam Adebayo finishes with a season-high 38 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. – 10:32 PM
Caleb Martin closes it out
2 free throws
And an absolutely insane defensive possession on Bradley Beal
Martin is emerging – 10:32 PM
BAM. CLUTCH. 38 POINTS.
We lead 108-105 with 21.4 seconds left. Washington ball. – 10:28 PM
You just can’t guard Bam Adebayo when he’s 1) in a rhythm and 2) moving downhill with a running start
38 points – 10:27 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Wiz repeatedly planting KP in the paint just makes it impossible for them to get to the rim. – 10:27 PM
Kyle 3 AND the foul 😤
Back in the lead after the made free throw. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/W67SSuabvY – 10:22 PM
Kyle Lowry and-1 three
Insane bailout shot – 10:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Another clutch game. Heat entered having played an NBA-high 14 clutch games this season. – 10:16 PM
Well that was nasty
Lowry right by the point of attack, draws help from corners, kick to Bam in right corner, flow to Herro in DHO, Herro tough fading 3 – 10:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Each of Bam Adebayo’s 14 made baskets have come from inside the paint. – 10:13 PM
This is the ninth 30pt-10reb double-double of Bam Adebayo’s career. Ties Christopher Bosh for sixth-most in Heat history. – 10:12 PM
Second-chance points: Wizards 23, Heat 8. The Wizards lead the Heat 96-94 with 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 10:06 PM
We’re trailing 96-94 with 6:31 left. Catch the finish on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/KFWVqcRD7F – 10:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo with 32 points, a new season-high. – 10:03 PM
Daniel Gafford has seen his minutes go down lately, to under 10 min the last 4 G, but he’s making a good case for himself tonight vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/aHcv8K5v5i – 10:02 PM
Heat call play off inbounds to have Bam get downhill in space in transition
Nasty move and bucket
Heat need to continue to run stuff for him down the stretch
They’re giving him his own sets tonight, which I love – 10:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo pick-and-roll has been something else tonight. – 9:59 PM
Gotta fight ‘til the end. pic.twitter.com/8PN6GrBUGt – 9:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
it all comes down to the final frame 👀
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/hSJa6CWeiY – 9:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KYLE KUZMA DOING KYLE KUZMA THINGS. pic.twitter.com/FWf9H7VC4l – 9:52 PM
Dewayne Dedmon just hit the Wizards with the Sam Cassell celebration and I’m not sure why lol. pic.twitter.com/31QxwfDUAO – 9:52 PM
The Wizards and Heat are tied at the end of 3.
#DcABOVEALL 85
#HEATCulture 85
Beal leads the team with 22 and is shooting (4/5) from three. – 9:51 PM
These were all scores at 9:48pm:
Heat 83, Wizards 82
Lakers 81, Spurs 78
Kings 84, Celtics 84
Thunder 80, Bulls 77
Bradley Beal is shooting 4 of 5 from three-point range tonight. That improves his 3-point percentage for the season to 40.9 percent. – 9:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 85, Wizards 85. Heat already with 50 paint points. Wizards have led by as many as 12 points. – 9:49 PM
Dewayne Dedmon turnaround
Emotes down the floor
Kuzma matches
Tie game into the 4th – 9:49 PM
Another close Heat game. Who could have seen that coming? Heat 85, Wizards 85 going into fourth. Adebayo with 26 for Heat. Beal 22 for Wizards. – 9:49 PM
81-81
The Heat mixing back in switching/drop created this run – 9:45 PM
Caleb has 10 points in Q3 and we’re all tied up pic.twitter.com/XV3seChAyi – 9:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin having another strong game with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 9:39 PM
Heat going on a bit of a run here
They’ve gone back to switching
Haywood Highsmith very great fronting on Porzingis, then good defense by Dru Smith on Beal
Go to it in these lineups
Well, now Dedmon enters, so… – 9:39 PM
Can Heat afford to have either Lowry or Adebayo off the court this half? – 9:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards outscoring the Heat 18-4 in second-chance points tonight just two nights after the Heat dominated the offensive glass. – 9:35 PM
Erik Spoelstra is furious that Bradley Beal wasn’t called for a travel at around 6:52 remaining in the third quarter. – 9:31 PM
What did Beal just do? lol – 9:30 PM
Caleb up to double figures ✌️
Second half underway. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/iYxsZnlTfC – 9:29 PM
Wizards lead the Heat 59-56 at halftime. Kuzma tops the Wiz with 15 pts, Porzingis has 12. Adebayo leads all scorers with 22. – 9:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
up 3 after 2 ⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/U6NCsTTlOs – 9:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56
Kuzma: 15p
Porzingis: 12p
Beal: 8p, 4a, 2blk
Avdija: 5p, 5r, 4a, 1 blk, 1 stl
Adebayo has 22 – 9:08 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the Miami Heat at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 59
#HEATCulture 56
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15. Kristaps Porzingis has 12. – 9:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56.
Kuzma: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 8 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 2 blocks
Avdija: 5 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts., 1 block
Adebayo: 22 pts., 6 rebs. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56. Bam Adebayo with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and six rebounds. Heat playing without six players, including Jimmy Butler. – 9:05 PM
Heat go down 12 early, fight back into lead, but trail 59-56 at half to Wizards. Adebayo with 22 points. Heat 3 of 12 on 3s. – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has rallied from a 12-point deficit to take a two-point lead. – 9:02 PM
From 12 down, Heat move into lead in second period. – 9:02 PM
We’re within 1 with 2:24 left in the half.
Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 – 9:02 PM
This defensive stop on Tyler Herro is a good example of how well Kristaps Porzingis is moving early this season at 100% health. pic.twitter.com/guBGDBHgIA – 9:01 PM
Heat are now 2-11 from three. Quite the change from Wednesday – 8:58 PM
Jordan Goodwin a dawg. That’s the tweet. – 8:57 PM
In these Highsmith-Cain spacer minutes, the Wizards gameplan is clear
They’re going to double you if you get the switch you like
They will leave those 2 guys and rotate freely
It’s smart – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has opened 1 of 10 on threes. Obviously, percentage isn’t good but also 10 attempts with five minutes left in the first half is a low number. – 8:55 PM
This is the best energy the Wizards have shown in a couple weeks. – 8:53 PM
Heat have gone from their Bam attack to Herro or bust. – 8:52 PM
Tyler Herro has thrown multiple big time passes to rollers in this game so far
For what they’re playing with, I haven’t minded the offense much
They’re generating good things – 8:49 PM
Caleb Martin continues to force only good things for this Heat team
On both ends
On and off the ball
Half-court or transition – 8:45 PM
Perspective on where the Heat stand: The current lineup on the court is Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Dru Smith and Tyler Herro. – 8:45 PM
Heat now 1 of 8 on 3s. Herro with lone conversion. – 8:43 PM
Bam is dominating 🔥
18 points (8/9 FGM) in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ig4ttf4bx8 – 8:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
squad tallied 5 blocks in q1 🚫
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/60IyLvgAqK – 8:41 PM
Deni Avdija barely missed his first career triple-double during Wednesday’s loss to the Heat, going just one rebound short of the achievement. In 11 first-quarter minutes tonight, Avdija had five points, five rebounds and three assists. – 8:40 PM
Strong first quarter from the Wizards, who lead the Heat 38-28 and are shooting 66.7% from the field & out-rebounding Miami 11-9.
Kuzma has 11p
Adebayo 18p – 8:40 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the Miami Heat after one-quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 38
#HEATCulture 28
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 11 on (5/6) shooting, and Kristaps Porzingis added 9. – 8:39 PM
Wizards lead the Heat 38-28 after the 1st quarter. Kuzma has 11 pts, Porzingis has 9. Wiz are shooting 66.7% FG. – 8:39 PM
Spo at half-court on final possession telling Haywood Highsmith where to be/ clear out to the corner
Clears late/Herro tough shot and a miss
Sums up these minutes
A Cain-Highsmith-Dedmon front-court right now
38-28 – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Wizards 38, Heat 28. Bam Adebayo with the second-highest scoring quarter of his NBA career with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. But Wizards shooting 66.7 percent from the field. – 8:38 PM
Even with Bam Adebayo scoring 18 on 8-of-9 shooting, Heat down 38-28 to Wizards after one. Washington at .667 from field. – 8:38 PM
One game after falling a rebound short of a triple-double, Deni Avdija is filling up the stat sheet again.
5 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast and this block on Kyle Lowry in the 1st quarter: pic.twitter.com/M5UXdAjmld – 8:37 PM
Nice swat from Porzingis, who’s had some really good moments tonight. The Wizards are up 38-26 despite Adebayo’s 18 – 8:37 PM
Jordan Goodwin comes in and instantly impacts both sides of the ball. #DCAboveAll – 8:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
stepback go crazy, @Bradley Beal😮💨 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/yfy2xFNKJY – 8:36 PM
The lone available player for the Heat yet to see action is Udonis Haslem. Heat down 11 in first. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With 18 points in the first 10 minutes, this is already the second-most points Bam Adebayo has scored in a single quarter in his NBA career.
He had 19 points in a first quarter against the Clippers in November 2021. – 8:35 PM
The Washington Wizards have to find a way to slow Bam Adebayo down. – 8:33 PM
A strong offensive start for the Wizards tonight. They’ve made 15 of their first 21 shots from the field. Washington leads 34-26 with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The good news: Bam Adebayo has 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting.
The bad news: The Wizards are shooting 71.4 percent from the field.
Wizards lead 34-26. – 8:32 PM
Deni Avdija got a foul call, I’m shook – 8:32 PM
Adebayo with 18 and Heat down eight in first. That’ll happen with Wizards shooting 71.4 percent. – 8:31 PM
So Heat’s first three substitutes tonight have been Dru Smith, Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain. – 8:29 PM
Bam’s highest-scoring first quarters …
— 19 vs. Clippers, 11/11/21
— 16 vs. Wizards, tonight (with 3:57 left)
— 15 vs. Wizards, 2/5/21 – 8:27 PM
Dru Smith and Haywood Highsmith the Heat’s first substitutes, which basically confirms Gabe Vincent is out. – 8:25 PM
That was my favorite Bam bucket of the night so far
Nikola Jovic pindown for Bam to catch on a curl
Bam hits the middy
That stuff is big time
16 points now – 8:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith are the first two Heat players entering off the bench. Essentially means that Gabe Vincent is not available to play tonight. – 8:25 PM
So this is from a few minutes ago but uhhh…Bam has 12 points in the first 6 minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eef8agntoL – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and four rebounds. Meanwhile, the Wizards have made nine of their first 13 shots.
Heat and Wizards tied, 20-20. – 8:22 PM
Bam Adebayo is very good and the Wizards are having some trouble with him early. He’s got 10 pts and 4 reb in 5 min on 5-6 FG. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry each with three assists in the first five minutes of the game. – 8:19 PM
Nikola Jovic moving all over the place in this one
Rotating, transition stuff, a good look from 3 – 8:16 PM
Herro-Bam PnR getting active early as expected
2 Herro feeds, 2 Bam buckets – 8:13 PM
Fix a plate of leftovers and tune in. 🍽
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/gpVEltsaQs – 8:11 PM
With it looking like Gabe Vincent won’t play, expect a Heat reserve rotation of Haywood Highsmith, Dewayne Dedmon, Jamal Cain and maybe Dru Smith. – 8:10 PM
Gabe Vincent not shooting pregame. Looks like that’s the reason Dru Smith was brought back. – 8:00 PM
We’re moments away from yet another matchup with the Wizards. Before the game gets underway let’s get you caught up on everything you need to know about it ⬇️
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent is on the active roster tonight, but we’ll see if he actually plays. Vincent was listed as questionable because of a left knee issue. – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rookie Nikola Jovic flashing potential despite growing pains: ‘He’s earning his stripes’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic is making his sixth straight start tonight for the Heat – 7:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
time to run it back.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/NPzJ3l4fTT – 7:45 PM
Gabe Vincent is listed as available for the Heat tonight. He has been dealing with knee pain that proved limiting Wednesday night against the Wizards. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dru Smith is available to play for the Heat tonight. Dewayne Dedmon is also available. – 7:43 PM
Signed earlier today, Dru Smith is available for the Heat tonight. – 7:42 PM
Tyler Herro brushed off the rust in that 4th quarter on Wednesday
Kyle Lowry is averaging 40 minutes over the last 4 games
It’s time to spam the Herro-Bam PnR tonight
Especially without the Strus/Robinson DHO base to create triggers
It’s coming – 7:40 PM
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has been cleared to play tonight for the Heat. He had been questionable. – 7:38 PM
Bradley Beal will return tonight after a one-game absence, the Wizards announce. Starters vs. Heat:
Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:37 PM
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Inactive are: Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. – 7:34 PM
Same lineup for Heat tonight as seen on Wednesday
Bradley Beal will play for Wizards – 7:34 PM
Bradley Beal is back for the Wizards and starting tonight against the Heat, along with Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Martin, Jovic and Adebayo tonight vs. Wizards.
Herro and Martin, who were listed as questionable, will play. – 7:32 PM
Same opponent, same five pic.twitter.com/wi9bAP7gmK – 7:32 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:
PG: Bradley Beal
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable. – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards Notes #DCAboveAll
• Kuzma/KP putting pressure/ attacking Miami’s interior defense.
• Wizards’ bench must outscore the Heat’s bench tonight.
• Play inside out & attack the paint to generate good looks from three. Shot 26% Wednesday.
• Win the FT battle. – 7:31 PM
tech + forces combo. always heat. pic.twitter.com/MN9Nq1byNu – 7:30 PM
Final: #Hornets 110, Timberwolves 108
Impressive come-from-behind win
Kelly Oubre 28 pts, 6 rebs
Terry Rozier 22 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs
PJ Washington 16 pts, 3 rebs
Up next: at Boston on Monday – 7:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
brad back 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/9jXT0MzVBG – 7:30 PM
PJ Washington is such a maddening player, comes in and scores six straight with such ease you wonder why he can’t do it all the time. Great 4th quarter minutes from him after getting into foul trouble – 7:08 PM
Tyler Herro says he is playing tonight. Was listed as questionable. – 6:55 PM
Caleb Martin says he is playing tonight. He had been listed as doubtful earlier in the day. – 6:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin said he plans to play tonight. He’s listed as questionable because of a non-COVID illness. – 6:52 PM
Per Wizards:
Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM
Johnny Davis (groin soreness), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion) remains a gametime decision. – 6:32 PM
Reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/y7GAaf1Wb8 – 6:31 PM
The Heat say they have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waived Orlando Robinson.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:27 PM
Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin) are out tonight, the Wizards announce.
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion) is a game time decision still. – 6:27 PM
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waived Orlando Robinson. – 6:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards announce that Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal is a game-time decision. – 6:26 PM
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Dru Smith to a two-way contract and have waved Orlando Robinson. – 6:24 PM
The Heat have waived Orlando Robinson and brought back Dru Smith on a two-way contract. – 6:20 PM
Orlando Robinson has been waived off two-way contract per Heat
Dru Smith back in – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has waived Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith is back on a two-way contract. – 6:20 PM
Heat injury update vs. Wizards:
Out: Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven.
In: Bam Adebayo.
Probable: Jamal Cain, Haywood Highsmith.
Questionable: Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent. – 6:19 PM
Butler, Strus, Robinson, Yurtseven, Oladipo out for Heat tonight
Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent still questionable
So we will see how it plays out – 6:19 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Caleb Martin taking pointed approach in first season as starter, now with triple-double forecast. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:13 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: When Heat are whole, does Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson or Dewayne Dedmon sit? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fits in the 305 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/S2ybh3CSg8 – 6:03 PM
A heads up: Sunday’s 5p.m. Heat game at Atlanta will be carried on radio by Power 96 (96.5 FM) due to Dolphins postgame coverage on WQAM 560. – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus (shoulder) has been ruled out for second straight game.
Caleb Martin (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable.
Jamal Cain (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded from questionable to probable. – 5:26 PM
Caleb Martin has been upgraded to questionable for the Heat, with Jamal Cain upgraded to probable. Both are dealing with illness. – 5:20 PM
Max Strus is now again ruled out for the Heat for tonight’s game against Washington – 5:19 PM
#WASvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Max Strus (shoulder) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wizards. – 5:16 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:17 PM
So 11 of the Heat’s 16 players on injury report (with Adebayo cleared as available). So only others not on report are Jovic, Lowry, Haslem and Orlando Robinson. – 4:11 PM
Anchored by Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards are 8th in defensive rating so far. A look at how they’re doing it and whether they can keep it up after they were unable to do so last year. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:13 PM
Hot Hot Hoops NBA Podcast – Ep. 5: Can the Miami Heat turn this season around? hothothoops.com/2022/11/25/234… – 3:05 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Duncan Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Illness has Caleb Martin doubtful for tonight against visiting Wizards. – 2:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
To recap:
Butler, Oladipo, D. Robinson and Yurtseven are out tonight vs. Wizards.
Martin is doubtful.
Cain, Dedmon, Herro, Strus and Vincent are questionable.
Highsmith is probable. – 2:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Latest update to Heat injury report for tonight vs. Wizards:
Duncan Robinson (ankle) downgraded from doubtful to out.
Caleb Martin (non-COVID illness) is now doubtful.
Jamal Cain (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Bam Adebayo now listed as available. – 2:02 PM
Duncan Robinson (ankle) now officially out for Heat . . . and Caleb Martin (illness) now doubtful. And illness also has Jamal Cain questionable. Bam Adebayo is now listed as available. – 2:02 PM
