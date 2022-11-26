Kings 104, Celtics 122: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Sacramento Kings (10-8) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Sacramento Kings 104, Boston Celtics 122 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is ‘mastering’ microwave role
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:51 AM
Trailing late in the third quarter and dealing with serious foul trouble, the Celtics needed a lift. Enter Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who didn’t play in the first half but delivered what their team needed.
My story via @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3937130/2022/1… – 1:45 AM
Payton Pritchard changed the Celtics fortunes against Sacramento simply by stepping onto the floor bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/26/-pa… – 1:32 AM
Sam Hauser (+21 Friday in 21 minutes, +142 for the season) regained the NBA lead in +/- earlier tonight, with Jayson Tatum moving into 4th.
(Nikola Jokic about to reclaim the league lead though in the late game) – 12:58 AM
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 122, Kings 104 – Energy shift turns a late deficit into a blowout win bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/26/bsj… – 12:44 AM
Back in Sacramento and we are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
Talking about the highs and lows the Kings loss to Boston on NIGHT CHAT:
https://t.co/PlPNzT1lrI pic.twitter.com/tIB89UQWsk – 12:30 AM
36 for Kevin Durant at the Fieldhouse Friday night, enough to take the NBA scoring lead by a nose from Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/AQVjE2H9cw – 12:29 AM
Needed a spark, and Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet were there to provide it. nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 12:28 AM
We handled business Friday night against the Kings by taking complete control of the game during the second half. pic.twitter.com/bKc9DLLTiB – 11:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Defend. Rebound. Run. Shoot. Score. Power the lasers and light the beam.
That’s the formula for success in Sacramento. Kings coach Mike Brown wants his team to find a defensive identity without losing its way offensivley.
All that and more right here ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:51 PM
Luke Kornet on whether it’s hard to come into a game late and contribute: “I probably have a little bit of an advantage because no matter what, I’m still 7-2.” – 11:46 PM
✅ The steal
✅ The finish
✅ The first @NBA bucket for @jddavison10 pic.twitter.com/YgmKygb8lc – 11:20 PM
Jayson Tatum: “It felt good just not to be the guy to get a tech tonight.” – 11:11 PM
Textbook 📚
@Jayson Tatum was stellar once again tonight and he’s our @Gatorade Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/7AV6w3KPgC – 11:05 PM
Random…
Celtics beat the Kings, remain the only team that hasn’t lost (they’re 6-0) vs. the opposite conference.
Bulls lost @ OKC, remain the only team without a win (they’re 0-5) vs. the opposite conference. – 11:03 PM
Hard to lose when you rattle off a 19-0 run that spans from the 3Q to the 4Q. nba.com/celtics/news/g… – 10:55 PM
When the Celtics need a spark, Jaylen Brown said it often comes from the same place.
“Payton, it almost seems like it’s him every time.” – 10:54 PM
Rough last 2 on the road for @Sacramento Kings but hats off to @Matt Barnes for stepping in while I’m in IR 🙏🏼💜 and @Dave Mason for filling the hole for Matt. Our broadcast team is DEEP. Now we need some home cookin @Golden1Center – 10:54 PM
Jaylen Brown said it seems like Payton Pritchard is “mastering” how to be a microwave off the bench when he receives a chance. – 10:51 PM
Indiana improves to 11-7
From earlier in the week on how the Malcolm Brogdon trade has benefited the Pacers.
67 points for Haliburton, Hield and Mathurin pic.twitter.com/tiGGQjtSew – 10:46 PM
Brogdon. Hauser. Tatum. THUNDER.
JT hammered it home in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/YKdnRkkJnb – 10:44 PM
Final (OT): Thunder 123, Bulls 119
Letdown for the Bulls after impressive wins over Celtics and Bucks earlier this week
They’re 8-11 with a trip to Utah ahead – 10:43 PM
Brogdon. Hauser. Tatum. THUNDER.
JT hammered it home in tonight’s @JetBluePlay of the Game pic.twitter.com/oWSR3Aj4jE – 10:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe Mazzulla rocking the Pooh bear Bruins hoodie postgame.
Celtics and Bruins now a combined 20-1 at Garden this season. – 10:36 PM
Joe Mazzulla says of Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet checking in and helping to change the game, “Credit to both Payton and Luke for what they do on a daily basis to stay ready.” – 10:36 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Kings Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens @betonline_ag and @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Kings Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens @betonline_ag and @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:36 PM
38 for Bam and Heat back within 2 games of .500 with win against Washington. Schedule tougher now.. next at Hawks, at Boston twice and at Memphis – 10:34 PM
Tatum tonight:
30 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
Leading the league in PTS. pic.twitter.com/di8UMxMS4h – 10:24 PM
C’s close on a 46-22 run after trailing by 6 in the 3Q.
Another runaway win over one of their rivals atop the league. – 10:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
FINAL: Kings fall to the Celtics, 122-104.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 20 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 18 PTS, 10 REB
👑 @Davion Mitchell: 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/nmw5gSkyqI – 10:23 PM
Friday Night Dub☘️ #CelticsWin pic.twitter.com/In6Fnh3G20 – 10:23 PM
If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. The Kings just aren’t there yet. After a slow start, the Kings battled back against the Celtics. But a 19-0 run in the late 3rd, early 4th did them in. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the 122-104 blowout loss. – 10:23 PM
Celtics win 122-104
Tatum – 30/8/4
Brown – 25/5/4
White – 16 points
Horford – 13/4/5
Celtics – 49.4% FGs
Celtics – 16-37 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Fox – 20 points
Sabonis – 18/10/6
Mitchell – 13 points
Barnes – 12 points
Kings – 41.4% FGs
Kings – 9-36 3Ps
Kings – 18 TOs – 10:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings scored 100+ points 🏀 Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer.
@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/HesSUA6URh pic.twitter.com/MFqj0P60Sp – 10:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Celtics 122, Kings 104 – 10:21 PM
First #NBA points for JD Davison. – 10:19 PM
Luke Kornet fumbles an inside pass, then gathers the ball and flips in something from the left baseline… I turn to a scout, point to his notes and the program running on his laptop and say, “All your stuff is useless against Luke Kornet.”
“Useless,” he says. – 10:19 PM
Parker Lewis can’t lose and Luke Kornet can’t miss.
15 for his last 15 for Kornet. – 10:17 PM
JD Davison in. Still looking for his first NBA hoop. – 10:16 PM
The gap between the championship-caliber Celtics and up-and-coming Kings is a rude awakening to the steep hill Sacramento still has to climb to the top. – 10:15 PM
What happened in Boston is what they call going from sugar to shit – 10:14 PM
Why the hell are Brown, Brogdon and Smart still out there? – 10:13 PM
Halftime bench points: 30-9 Sacramento
2nd half bench points: 20-3 Boston – 10:12 PM
Celtics started this game 38-22.
Kings outscored them 62-40 to take a 6 point lead with 3:20 to play in the 3rd quarter.
Over the last 11 minutes?
A 37-6 Boston run.
And the Celtics who trailed in the final two minutes of the 3rd quarter…lead 115-90 with 4:30 to go. – 10:12 PM
The Kings have 6 points in the first 7:30 of the fourth. 115-90 Celtics. First real blowout of the season. – 10:11 PM
Pritchard was +29 in 11 huge minutes against Sacramento tonight and the +29 feels low. – 10:11 PM
The Celtics: pic.twitter.com/Sm0cZPDcMJ – 10:10 PM
Smart didn’t need to sell that one.
Five fouls on Sabonis. – 10:09 PM
Boston’s run is WHAT!? Goodness – 10:08 PM
Luke Kornet looks like he turned in a 12-hour shift on a sixth day at the steel mill. He’s exhauster after helping spark that big run. – 10:07 PM
The run is now at 30-4 for the Celtics. The G forces associated with a turn this drastic have been known to cause blackouts – 10:05 PM
Celtics on a 32-4 run over the last eight minutes. Pritchard and Kornet are a +26 over that stretch. – 10:05 PM
Kings had that massive second quarter and start the third quarter ok. Then Boston locked in on defense, put in Pritchard and Kornet and now it’s a blowout. – 10:04 PM
Make the run 32-4.
32-4.
Celtics from down 6, now up 22, 110-88 with 6:55 left. – 10:04 PM
Goran Dragić just attempted his first 3-pointer of the night.
He’s 1-for-5 from the field today as he comes back after that neck stinger suffered in the Celtics game on Monday. Bulls definitely miss his consistency off the bench tonight. – 10:03 PM
Another block for Luke Kornet – 10:02 PM
This is now a 30-8 Boston run, most of it with Pritchard and Kornet on the floor.
108-88, Boston, 7:49 left – 10:02 PM
Play Payton Pritchard, please. – 10:01 PM
25-2 Celtics run. – 10:00 PM
Sabonis to the paint. Scores. Where did that play go for the last 10 minutes? – 10:00 PM
Teams keep trying to attack Sam Hauser and it keeps not working the way they want. It takes them out of their normal offense and Boston happily lives with it. – 10:00 PM
#Celtics trailed by 6 after the Grant tech with 4:41 to play in the 3rd and with 9:30 to go in the 4th they’re up 15. – 9:59 PM
That Huerter bucket snapped a 19-0 Celtics run. – 9:57 PM
That would be a 16-0 Celtic run over the last four minutes of the third quarter. Boston leads Sacramento, 94-84, entering the fourth. – 9:56 PM
Luke Kornet hasn’t missed a shot since Nov. 11 against the Nuggets. – 9:55 PM
Celtics lead 94-84 after three
Tatum – 30/7/3
White – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
Horford – 8/4/5
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 13-28 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Fox – 20 points
Sabonis – 14/9/5
Mitchell – 13 points
Barnes – 12 points
Kings – 42.6% FGs
Kings – 6-27 3Ps
Kings – 14 TOs – 9:55 PM
Payton Pritchard doesn’t play all the time, but has been ready every time he gets minutes. – 9:55 PM
With that big finish to the 3rd quarter, Jayson Tatum (4,005) just joined Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker as the only 3 players to score 4,000 points at TD Garden.
(Jaylen Brown is on pace to join them before the end of the year.) pic.twitter.com/JpAhaQ2aHP – 9:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3Q: Celtics 94, Kings 84
The Kings went up by six before the Celtics staged a 16-0 run to close out the third quarter. – 9:54 PM
16-0 #Celtics run to end 3Q. BOS 94, SAC 84. Tatum 30, White 16, Brown 15; Fox 20, Sabonis 14, Mitchell 13, Barnes 12. – 9:53 PM
After a really good start to the third quarter, the Kings let go of the rope in the final couple of minutes. Celtics hit them with a 16-0 run. 94-84 Celtics heading to the fourth. – 9:53 PM
Tatum hits a 3 off glass, blows a kiss and sends the Garden into a frenzy.
He has 30 through 3. #Celtics lead 94-84. – 9:53 PM
The Celtics are on a 9-0 run since Kornet and Pritchard checked into the game. – 9:50 PM
Go-ahead 3 for Payton Pritchard. Five straight points off the bench, and Luke Kornet throws down an alley-oop from Tatum on the next play. Huge boost from a pair of players that didn’t play in the 1st half. – 9:50 PM
These were all scores at 9:48pm:
Heat 83, Wizards 82
Lakers 81, Spurs 78
Kings 84, Celtics 84
Thunder 80, Bulls 77
Just another Friday in the Association. – 9:50 PM
Barnes got Pritchard in the post and the Kings immediately reversed the ball and then Barnes just drifted the corner. That’s bad basketball. – 9:50 PM
The Kings have just three turnovers since committing 10 in the first quarter. – 9:48 PM
Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet both seeing their first minutes of the night.
Celtics are working around some foul trouble right as Brown, Smart and Tatum all have four fouls. – 9:44 PM
Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet into the game. – 9:44 PM
The Celtics are dusting off Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard here. Mazzulla, who didn’t play either of them in the first half, probably looking for a bit of energy. – 9:44 PM
Four fouls on Jayson Tatum. – 9:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell takes a charge. Fourth foul on Tatum. Ring the bell. – 9:43 PM
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all have four fouls. Still four minutes to go in the third quarter. – 9:43 PM
Davion Mitchell beats Tatum to the spot for the charge call. That’s 4 fouls on Tatum. – 9:43 PM
Mazzulla may want to challenge this charge on Tatum, but he won’t. #Celtics #Kings – 9:42 PM
It’s asinine that the Celtics haven’t figured out how to play through what they feel are bad calls. They go to pieces when a few calls go against them. – 9:42 PM
Tech on Grant. I could see Natalie Sago telling Derrick White something about Grant talking all the way down the court. Grant said something after blocking Mitchell and she called the tech – 9:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Another technical foul, this one on Grant Williams. Huerter knocks down the free throw. Kings lead 79-76. – 9:41 PM
Kevin Huerter is 0-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3. He has hit at least 1 triple in every game this season. – 9:41 PM
Grant Williams was trying to get that technical for about a minute straight. – 9:41 PM
Natalie Sago just called her third technical of the game, this one on Grant Williams. #Celtics #Kings – 9:41 PM
Tech on Grant Williams. – 9:40 PM
Four fouls on Marcus Smart.
Four fouls on Jaylen Brown.
6:02 to play in Q3. – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marcus Smart joins Jaylen Brown on the bench after picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter. Flagrant Foul Penalty 1 on the 3-point attempt by Fox. – 9:38 PM
Fox drills all three. He’s up to 20 points. Kings lead 76-74. – 9:38 PM
This is one of those stretches where Smart needs to be off the floor. He’s actively hurting the Celtics right now. – 9:37 PM
Fox fouled shooting 3-ball. It’s being reviewed for a flagrant on Marcus Smart. He’s up to four fouls. – 9:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
made ya look 🫣
@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/EBd6SabEyr – 9:36 PM
Plays like that Brogdon steal cutting off Fox’ entry into Sabonis are so rare for these #Celtics. Call it apathy if you want, but you don’t feel the resistance of their defense the same way this season, and we’re almost a quarter of the way into the season
clnsmedia.com/manning-celtic… – 9:34 PM
We’re looking to clamp down on defense in the second half.
Tune in to @NBCSBoston for all the action 🍿📺 pic.twitter.com/HCbsOWrSBc – 9:32 PM
7 free throw attempts for Tatum. If he gets to 10, it will be his 7th double digit free throw attempt game of the season. He had 9 all last year – 9:32 PM
#kings making Tatum work even if the shot chart looks great for him. pic.twitter.com/qrX1nl3s8C – 9:31 PM
This is where Boston just needs to go to Tatum on every trip. Everything else is a mess, so let your star get things under control. – 9:31 PM
Brutal start to the second half for Marcus Smart. – 9:29 PM
Four fouls on Jaylen Brown. – 9:26 PM
Celtics just sort of stopped playing after the first quarter. – 9:26 PM
4 #kings offensive rebounds to start the second half and they’re ahead, 66-64, on a pair of Huerter FT – 9:26 PM
Kings lead. – 9:25 PM
The Kings’ second-quarter shot chart shows they just roasted the Celtics en route to 40 points. Almost everything at the rim: pic.twitter.com/JKjZlA8GnF – 9:19 PM
I count 12/15 FG for #Kings in the paint last quarter. pic.twitter.com/3SK4KlAUAe – 9:18 PM
For the second straight game, the Hawks have poured in 72 points in the opening half: 72 at HOU (11/25), 72 vs. SAC (11/23). – 9:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento runs on Dunkin’ Domas 😤
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/w2EDX4OFus – 9:13 PM
#Celtics scrap out the final basket and lead at half, 64-62.
1. No bench bigs again (0 min. for Kornet/Vonleh/Griffin)
2. Hauser -7, Brogdon +1, Grant +0
3. Tatum and the offense got complacent early in the 2nd and opened the door, defense collapsed and #Kings scored 40 in 2Q – 9:12 PM
All five Celtics starters are at 17 minutes at the half.
Only an 8-man rotation for Mazzulla so far tonight. – 9:11 PM
Bench points: SAC 30 – BOS 9 – 9:11 PM
Celtics lead 64-62 at the half
Tatum – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
White – 14 points
Horford – 8/3/3
Celtics – 47.9% FGs
Celtics – 9-21 3Ps
Celtics – 6 TOs
Fox – 14 points
Sabonis – 12/6/4
Mitchell – 10 points
Monk – 9 points
Kings – 51.1% FGs
Kings – 4-18 3Ps
Kings – 12 TOs – 9:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Celtics, 64-62.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 14 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 12 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @Davion Mitchell: 10 PTS pic.twitter.com/0tDUpQJ5ne – 9:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Celtics 64, Kings 62
Sparked by their bench, the Kings started cooking in the second quarter, outscoring the Celtics 40-28. – 9:09 PM
GREAT response by the Kings in the 2nd Q. Huge spark off the bench by KZ, Davion and Monk.
You need everyone on the 3rd game in 4 nights vs. an elite team.
Kings had 10 turnovers in the 1st quarter and just two in the 2nd. Keep battling. – 9:09 PM
#Celtics allow 40pt 2Q, lead #Kings 64-62 at halftime. Tatum 16, Brown 15, White 14; Fox 14, Sabonis 12, Mitchell 10.
BENCH SCORING
SAC: 30
BOS: 9 – 9:08 PM
Kings trail by 2 heading to the half. 64-62. Fox has 14 points. 12 for Sabonis and 10 from Davion Mitchell off the bench. – 9:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
keeping the energy up ⚡️
The Kings string together a 10-4 run in the 2nd quarter 💪 pic.twitter.com/twieZizCds – 9:07 PM
Fox ties it for Sacramento, capping a 40-26 2Q run highlighted by this dunk pic.twitter.com/4H9sZGb2N9 – 9:07 PM
Davion Mitchell with a huge lift for the Kings here in the first half. 8 points and tight defense. – 9:05 PM
Another game where the opposing bench provides a big spark. SAC reserves have 30 of the #Kings 59 points. #Celtics – 9:05 PM
Thunderous slam for Sabonis over Grant. He’s up to 12 PTS 5 REB 4 AST in the 1st half. – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Huerter to Sabonis for the JAM – 9:04 PM
Sabonis just hammered that one right on Grant’s head. – 9:04 PM
Nice drop pass from Tatum to Horford for the layup. – 9:04 PM
Sabonis hits a pair. 56-55 Celtics with 2 minutes remaining in the half. Kings trailed by as many as 16. – 9:03 PM
Delay of game on Tatum dribbling the ball off the floor after a loose ball foul on Brown. #Kings about to pull from 16 down to within 1, and this is starting to mirror their rough games against Chicago a little bit. – 9:03 PM
Got an eye on the Kings game while out covering the SJS Division 1 Championship football game between Oak Ridge & Folsom. pic.twitter.com/4ZY0lSxJE6 – 9:02 PM
Kings are running a layup line this quarter. Celtics defense has been awful. – 9:01 PM
Smart just sold the hell out of the Sabonis offensive foul on the screen. – 9:00 PM
The Celtics entered the game tonight 17th in the NBA in defense.
But 29th in the 2nd quarter (only Denver has been worse).
In the 2nd quarter tonight, the Kings have gone 12-18 from the floor, scored 27 points in less than 8 minutes and the Celtics lead, once 16, is now 53-49. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
After trailing by as many as 16, the Kings have come back to cut the deficit to four. They’ve outscored the Celtics 27-17 in the second quarter. – 8:58 PM
27-17 Kings in the quarter. They’re shooting 12-18 in the second. After 10 turnovers in the 1st Q, they have none through almost 8 minutes in the 2nd. – 8:57 PM
This has not been Jaylen Brown’s best defensive season. He’s been particularly lost off-ball.
He’s making up for it with terrific scoring, but his defensive mistakes have to be cleaned up. – 8:57 PM
The Kings have closed big gaps enough times this season for it to become a trait. They play like they are never out of a game. – 8:56 PM
Okpala back door cut. Sabonis finds him. 7 points off the bench for KZ. Kings within 4 at 53-49. – 8:56 PM
Been waiting to see @BIABIA back in Boston for a #Celtics game.
One of my favorites & London’s one of the songs of the year! pic.twitter.com/Jzbjzsway1 – 8:56 PM
Kings may get sloppy and make mistakes…but this team BATTLES. Keep chippin away. It’s a looong game – 8:55 PM
Celtics have gotten caught up trying to match the Kings pace here. It’s resulting in a lot of defensive breakdowns for Boston. – 8:54 PM
9-0 run. Kings within 4. The difference? No turnovers in the second. – 8:54 PM
The Kings just absolutely FLY in transition. They’re so quick to the other end of the court once they get possession. – 8:54 PM
KZ Okpala corner 3-ball. 49-43 Celtics. – 8:53 PM
#Celtics finishers within 5 feet entering today:
Brown 63.6%
Tatum 68.4%
Brogdon 49%
Weird year for Brodgon around the rim. – 8:52 PM
An earlier De’Aaron Fox shot that was ruled a 2 is now a 3, so the score is actually 43-33 – 8:47 PM
Letting the Celtics play through it is all fun and games until Joe Mazzulla uses all seven of his timeouts in the first quarter of Boston’s first playoff game. – 8:46 PM
#Kings rattle off 5/7 FG to start the second while Tatum tries some tough jumpers. 41-32 #Celtics with things getting a little dangerous. KZ Okpala in guarding Tatum and getting physical. – 8:46 PM
KZ Okpala’s individual defensive impact is so valuable. If he can figure out the offense, he’s an NBA rotation player on any roster. – 8:45 PM
Celtics defense was very good in Q1,
Celtics defense to start Q2 has been the exact opposite. – 8:44 PM
6-0 run from Kings. They’re showing some life. 38-28 Celtics. – 8:43 PM
Tatum has gotten so good working out of the post. That’s another dimension to his game that he’s added. – 8:43 PM
“You can’t beat yourself & your opponent on same night” — Michael Malone His former squad Sacramento struggling in Boston with that conundrum after Q1 down 36-22 after 10 TOs which Celts converted into 11 points #NBA pic.twitter.com/yo4hOyTS2h – 8:42 PM
Celtics lead 36-22 after one
Brown – 8 points
Tatum – 8 points
White – 8 points
Horford – 6 points
Celtics – 48.1% FGs
Celtics – 5-10 3Ps
Celtics – 10 assists
Barnes – 6 points
Monk – 5 points
Sabonis – 4 points
Kings – 35% FGs
Kings – 2-10 3Ps
Kings – 10 turnovers – 8:41 PM
Tatum, Brown, White all have 8. C’s end up shooting 48% & 50% from 3. Kings shoot 35% (20% 3pt) and 10 TO for 11 C’s points. C’s up 14 after 1, putting up 36 and holding SAC to 22 – 8:41 PM
Kings trail 36-22 after 1Q. 10 turnovers is the story. Kings have zero shot in this game if they don’t clean it up. 7 different players have given it up. – 8:39 PM
Brogdon grabs a steal and goes show time with 2 passes around the rim through Hauser to Tatum for the right-handed slam to fire the crowd up. One of the plays of the year. – 8:39 PM
Tatum yammed that one. Damn. – 8:39 PM
Ten Kings turnovers in the first quarter. Ten. – 8:39 PM
Defense is still the difference between good & great for the Kings. – 8:39 PM
#Kings have 10 turnovers in the 1Q. #Celtics – 8:38 PM
Scal: Sacramento does not look like a historic offense.
Mike: They look like the Kings. – 8:37 PM
Sam Hauser is the kind of player the @Miami Heat always seem to come up with. – 8:37 PM
The Kings have 17 turnovers in the last two quarters. – 8:37 PM
9 turnovers for the Kings. – 8:37 PM
The Celtics have very rarely forced turnovers this season. They have forced eight in the first quarter here tonight. – 8:35 PM
8 turnovers for the Kings. So many poor decisions. Most of these are unforced, except for the trip. That one was forced. – 8:35 PM
Three 1Q steals for Derrick White. – 8:35 PM
Keep an eye on Chimezie Metu and Terence Davis who are both in for the Kings. They’ve both been playing well for Sacramento as they’ve turned their season around.
Metu has taken Richaun Holmes spot in the rotation over the last few weeks. – 8:35 PM
Phenomenal week for Brown focusing on cutting and finishing. Back to his bread and butter, and both Al Horford and Grant Williams aware to find him going downhill for makes through fouls. 28-17 #Celtics already – 8:31 PM
Can’t go under against Malik Monk. That’s bad defense. – 8:30 PM
8-0 #Celtics run.
White’s everywhere in transition back with the starters, where he’s seen his most success this year. He even entered today 23rd in 538’s RAPTOR rating (+4.8).
projects.fivethirtyeight.com/nba-player-rat… – 8:29 PM
KZ Okpala getting an early look. – 8:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Technical foul on Jaylen Brown now. – 8:28 PM
Tech on Jaylen Brown. Monk misses freebie. – 8:28 PM
Celtics are going right at Huerter and overpowering him in this first quarter.
Two fouls on Huerter. – 8:27 PM
Kings are shooting 3-15 right now and 0-7 from 3, and they have 5 turnovers so far. Rough start. 23-10 C’s to start the game – 8:27 PM
0-for-6 from 3 and 5 turnovers early for the Kings. 22-10 Celtics lead with a free throw coming. – 8:27 PM
Horford has put that rough shooting night a couple of games ago behind him. – 8:25 PM
That’s inexcusable. Kings down 15-6 after an embarrassing mistake from the officials. 4 point Celtics play on a missed trip call. – 8:23 PM
That should have been a foul on Derrick White. Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox were both right to complain there. – 8:22 PM
Technical fouls on Mike Brown AND De’Aaron Fox continuing to complain after White ran Smart’s steal on Fox. – 8:22 PM
Tech on De’Aaron Fox as well. – 8:22 PM
Celtics and Kings are dominant offenses so far this season, historically so.
Of course, they have combined to shoot 7-of-23 to open the game. – 8:22 PM
Kings are livid after Derrick White clearly tripped De’Aaron Fox and scored off the turnover. Yikes. – 8:21 PM
Mike Brown got a tech before the timeout, and after the timeout was called, another technical was called on a Sacramento assistant, so Boston will get 2 free throws out of the break – 8:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown stands up for his guy and gets hit with a technical foul. De’Aaron Fox clearly got tripped up from behind there. Celtics up 13-6 early. Kings are 2 of 12. – 8:21 PM
Two high-powered offenses clash tonight at TD Garden.
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/wCVzjQ8tZ9 – 8:20 PM
De’Aaron Fox just got a tech during the timeout. #Celtics #Kings – 8:20 PM
Tech on Mike Brown. He thought Fox got fouled. #Celtics #KIngs – 8:19 PM
Horford blocks Murray and hits a 3 after a perfect shooting night on Wednesday. Murray’s 0/4, #kings are 2/11 and #Celtics lead 11-6 after a Tatum transition finish through Huerter’s foul. – 8:19 PM
Tatum was too quick and too big for Huerter there. – 8:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas putting ’em in the weight room 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/B9PbPtdcUm – 8:18 PM
Solid defense early in this game from the Kings. Struggling to get shots to fall, but there seems to be lids on both baskets. 6-6 tie with 7:54 minutes left in the 1Q. – 8:17 PM
Celtics are switching everything and living with whatever matchups result. This is when the Kings usually go to the Fox-Sabonis two-man game. – 8:17 PM
That’s outstanding ball movement ending in that Derrick White triple. Unselfish extra pass by Jaylen Brown to make it happen. – 8:15 PM
All five #Celtics touched the ball on that White 3. C’s up 5-4 early managing Sabonis’ post-ups and handoffs to Kevin Huerter well. #kings 2/7 FG and 0/3 3PT. – 8:15 PM
As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:
“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA – 8:05 PM
“OUR Sacramento Kings, who by the way, lead the league in scoring.”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are loving the Kings right now
#BeamTeam | @Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/ZxMV9M3z19 – 8:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/soNU2zSFOK – 7:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 7:36 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 7:34 PM
Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – November 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Sacramento – De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Sacramento: None pic.twitter.com/XnxxsWurYO – 7:33 PM
Final: #Hornets 110, Timberwolves 108
Impressive come-from-behind win
Kelly Oubre 28 pts, 6 rebs
Terry Rozier 22 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs
PJ Washington 16 pts, 3 rebs
Up next: at Boston on Monday – 7:30 PM
Warmups #Kings #Celtics pic.twitter.com/JXXNnYdeJC – 7:12 PM
Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste – 7:09 PM
The top two offenses in the league are set to collide in an hour inside TD Garden. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:05 PM
We’re baaaaaack. Pumped to be back in-studio with @momoragan on Kings pre and postgame LIVE on @NBCSKings.
Coverage starts at 4:30pm and we have some GOOD defensive film to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtVmQ1389b – 6:58 PM
Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics, and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#BeamTeam touched down in Beantown📍 pic.twitter.com/8mO4nhiI6B – 6:31 PM
Joe Mazzulla on how today’s TD Garden double-header affects the team’s preparation for our matchup with Sacramento: “It doesn’t. You gotta be ready to play – and we will.” – 6:19 PM
Wrote about the Kings’ fast start, including the shot-quality data indicating their defense might be better than it’s looked so far (but their offense might not be as good): es.pn/3EBeFuN (ESPN+) – 6:05 PM
Scene at TD Garden where the arena isn’t quite ready as #Celtics and #Kings players arrive. 1PM #Bruins game went into overtime earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRdX6kY1b5 – 6:05 PM
Five positives to give thanks for as Kings prepare for another tough stretch
https://t.co/EE6JapTCjv pic.twitter.com/6SnfkXvpdu – 5:58 PM
ICYMI – talked #Kings with @BrendenNunesNBA, including the Domantas Sabonis trade that set up all their success last season, but still kind of hurts youtube.com/live/76jNgKYMN… – 5:46 PM
Very interested to see how the Kings stack up against the league leading Celtics. I expect them to be competitive and have a chance in the 4th quarter. – 5:41 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:17 PM
John Y cont: Brown then bought (1M) co-ownership of Buffalo Braves (nee Paper Clips) whom he swapped for Celtics in ‘78. He then traded 3 No. 1s to NYK for Bob McAdoo, sans Red Auerbach’s knowledge. Red threatened 2 join Knicks. It forced sale to partner Harry Mangurian…cont – 3:07 PM
One way the Kings can be better defensively and assessing the features on a classic album #tbpn podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 2:32 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Duncan Robinson out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Illness has Caleb Martin doubtful for tonight against visiting Wizards. – 2:28 PM
Celtics and Kings Battle for Best Offense w/ @BrendenNunesNBA @DomeTheory | Use code CLNS50 @Betonline_ag for 50% back on 1st deposit twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Black Friday is here! Save big on tickets, merch and more!
https://t.co/XAqdQga3b3 pic.twitter.com/00sUjvZdNn – 2:00 PM
Comments / 0