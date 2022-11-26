Kings 104, Celtics 122: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (10-8) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Sacramento Kings 104, Boston Celtics 122 (Final)

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role

cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:51 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Trailing late in the third quarter and dealing with serious foul trouble, the Celtics needed a lift. Enter Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who didn't play in the first half but delivered what their team needed.

My story via @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3937130/2022/1… – 1:45 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Payton Pritchard changed the Celtics fortunes against Sacramento simply by stepping onto the floor

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Sam Hauser (+21 Friday in 21 minutes, +142 for the season) regained the NBA lead in +/- earlier tonight, with Jayson Tatum moving into 4th.

(Nikola Jokic about to reclaim the league lead though in the late game) – 12:58 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 122, Kings 104 – Energy shift turns a late deficit into a blowout win

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Back in Sacramento and we are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!

Talking about the highs and lows the Kings loss to Boston on NIGHT CHAT:

https://t.co/PlPNzT1lrI pic.twitter.com/tIB89UQWsk – 12:30 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

36 for Kevin Durant at the Fieldhouse Friday night, enough to take the NBA scoring lead by a nose from Jayson Tatum.

Boston Celtics @celtics

Needed a spark, and Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet were there to provide it.

Boston Celtics @celtics

We handled business Friday night against the Kings by taking complete control of the game during the second half. pic.twitter.com/bKc9DLLTiB – 11:56 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Defend. Rebound. Run. Shoot. Score. Power the lasers and light the beam.

That’s the formula for success in Sacramento. Kings coach Mike Brown wants his team to find a defensive identity without losing its way offensivley.

All that and more right here ⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:51 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Luke Kornet on whether it’s hard to come into a game late and contribute: “I probably have a little bit of an advantage because no matter what, I’m still 7-2.” – 11:46 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

✅ The steal

✅ The finish

✅ The first @NBA bucket for @jddavison10 pic.twitter.com/YgmKygb8lc – 11:20 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum: “It felt good just not to be the guy to get a tech tonight.” – 11:11 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Textbook 📚

@Jayson Tatum was stellar once again tonight and he’s our @Gatorade Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/7AV6w3KPgC – 11:05 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Random…

Celtics beat the Kings, remain the only team that hasn’t lost (they’re 6-0) vs. the opposite conference.

Bulls lost @ OKC, remain the only team without a win (they’re 0-5) vs. the opposite conference. – 11:03 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Hard to lose when you rattle off a 19-0 run that spans from the 3Q to the 4Q.

Jay King @ByJayKing

When the Celtics need a spark, Jaylen Brown said it often comes from the same place.

“Payton, it almost seems like it’s him every time.” – 10:54 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

Rough last 2 on the road for @Sacramento Kings but hats off to @Matt Barnes for stepping in while I'm in IR 🙏🏼💜 and @Dave Mason for filling the hole for Matt. Our broadcast team is DEEP. Now we need some home cookin @Golden1Center

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said it seems like Payton Pritchard is “mastering” how to be a microwave off the bench when he receives a chance. – 10:51 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Indiana improves to 11-7

From earlier in the week on how the Malcolm Brogdon trade has benefited the Pacers.

67 points for Haliburton, Hield and Mathurin pic.twitter.com/tiGGQjtSew – 10:46 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Brogdon. Hauser. Tatum. THUNDER.

JT hammered it home in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/YKdnRkkJnb – 10:44 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final (OT): Thunder 123, Bulls 119

Letdown for the Bulls after impressive wins over Celtics and Bucks earlier this week

They’re 8-11 with a trip to Utah ahead – 10:43 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Brogdon. Hauser. Tatum. THUNDER.

JT hammered it home in tonight’s @JetBluePlay of the Game pic.twitter.com/oWSR3Aj4jE – 10:42 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Joe Mazzulla rocking the Pooh bear Bruins hoodie postgame.

Celtics and Bruins now a combined 20-1 at Garden this season. – 10:36 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Joe Mazzulla says of Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet checking in and helping to change the game, “Credit to both Payton and Luke for what they do on a daily basis to stay ready.” – 10:36 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Kings Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens @betonline_ag and @calm

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Kings Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens @betonline_ag and @calm

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

38 for Bam and Heat back within 2 games of .500 with win against Washington. Schedule tougher now.. next at Hawks, at Boston twice and at Memphis

StatMuse @statmuse

Tatum tonight:

30 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

Leading the league in PTS. pic.twitter.com/di8UMxMS4h – 10:24 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics 122 #Kings 104

C’s close on a 46-22 run after trailing by 6 in the 3Q.

Another runaway win over one of their rivals atop the league. – 10:24 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FINAL: Kings fall to the Celtics, 122-104.

👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 20 PTS, 4 REB

👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 18 PTS, 10 REB

👑 @Davion Mitchell: 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/nmw5gSkyqI – 10:23 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Friday Night Dub☘️ #CelticsWin pic.twitter.com/In6Fnh3G20 – 10:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. The Kings just aren't there yet. After a slow start, the Kings battled back against the Celtics. But a 19-0 run in the late 3rd, early 4th did them in. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the 122-104 blowout loss.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 122-104

Tatum – 30/8/4

Brown – 25/5/4

White – 16 points

Horford – 13/4/5

Celtics – 49.4% FGs

Celtics – 16-37 3Ps

Celtics – 10 TOs

Fox – 20 points

Sabonis – 18/10/6

Mitchell – 13 points

Barnes – 12 points

Kings – 41.4% FGs

Kings – 9-36 3Ps

Kings – 18 TOs – 10:23 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Kings scored 100+ points 🏀 Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer.

@MYPMSTORE |

@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/HesSUA6URh pic.twitter.com/MFqj0P60Sp – 10:21 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Final: Celtics 122, Kings 104 – 10:21 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

First #NBA points for JD Davison. – 10:19 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Luke Kornet fumbles an inside pass, then gathers the ball and flips in something from the left baseline… I turn to a scout, point to his notes and the program running on his laptop and say, “All your stuff is useless against Luke Kornet.”

“Useless,” he says. – 10:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Parker Lewis can’t lose and Luke Kornet can’t miss.

15 for his last 15 for Kornet. – 10:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

JD Davison in. Still looking for his first NBA hoop. – 10:16 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The gap between the championship-caliber Celtics and up-and-coming Kings is a rude awakening to the steep hill Sacramento still has to climb to the top. – 10:15 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

What happened in Boston is what they call going from sugar to shit – 10:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Why the hell are Brown, Brogdon and Smart still out there? – 10:13 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Halftime bench points: 30-9 Sacramento

2nd half bench points: 20-3 Boston – 10:12 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics started this game 38-22.

Kings outscored them 62-40 to take a 6 point lead with 3:20 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Over the last 11 minutes?

A 37-6 Boston run.

And the Celtics who trailed in the final two minutes of the 3rd quarter…lead 115-90 with 4:30 to go. – 10:12 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Kings have 6 points in the first 7:30 of the fourth. 115-90 Celtics. First real blowout of the season. – 10:11 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Pritchard was +29 in 11 huge minutes against Sacramento tonight and the +29 feels low. – 10:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Celtics: pic.twitter.com/Sm0cZPDcMJ – 10:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Smart didn’t need to sell that one.

Five fouls on Sabonis. – 10:09 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Boston’s run is WHAT!? Goodness – 10:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Luke Kornet looks like he turned in a 12-hour shift on a sixth day at the steel mill. He’s exhauster after helping spark that big run. – 10:07 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

The run is now at 30-4 for the Celtics. The G forces associated with a turn this drastic have been known to cause blackouts – 10:05 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics on a 32-4 run over the last eight minutes. Pritchard and Kornet are a +26 over that stretch. – 10:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kings had that massive second quarter and start the third quarter ok. Then Boston locked in on defense, put in Pritchard and Kornet and now it’s a blowout. – 10:04 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Make the run 32-4.

32-4.

Celtics from down 6, now up 22, 110-88 with 6:55 left. – 10:04 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Goran Dragić just attempted his first 3-pointer of the night.

He’s 1-for-5 from the field today as he comes back after that neck stinger suffered in the Celtics game on Monday. Bulls definitely miss his consistency off the bench tonight. – 10:03 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Another block for Luke Kornet – 10:02 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

This is now a 30-8 Boston run, most of it with Pritchard and Kornet on the floor.

108-88, Boston, 7:49 left – 10:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Play Payton Pritchard, please. – 10:01 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

25-2 Celtics run. – 10:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis to the paint. Scores. Where did that play go for the last 10 minutes? – 10:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Teams keep trying to attack Sam Hauser and it keeps not working the way they want. It takes them out of their normal offense and Boston happily lives with it. – 10:00 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics trailed by 6 after the Grant tech with 4:41 to play in the 3rd and with 9:30 to go in the 4th they’re up 15. – 9:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That Huerter bucket snapped a 19-0 Celtics run. – 9:57 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

That would be a 16-0 Celtic run over the last four minutes of the third quarter. Boston leads Sacramento, 94-84, entering the fourth. – 9:56 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Luke Kornet hasn’t missed a shot since Nov. 11 against the Nuggets. – 9:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 94-84 after three

Tatum – 30/7/3

White – 16 points

Brown – 15 points

Horford – 8/4/5

Celtics – 50% FGs

Celtics – 13-28 3Ps

Celtics – 9 TOs

Fox – 20 points

Sabonis – 14/9/5

Mitchell – 13 points

Barnes – 12 points

Kings – 42.6% FGs

Kings – 6-27 3Ps

Kings – 14 TOs – 9:55 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Payton Pritchard doesn’t play all the time, but has been ready every time he gets minutes. – 9:55 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With that big finish to the 3rd quarter, Jayson Tatum (4,005) just joined Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker as the only 3 players to score 4,000 points at TD Garden.

(Jaylen Brown is on pace to join them before the end of the year.) pic.twitter.com/JpAhaQ2aHP – 9:55 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

3Q: Celtics 94, Kings 84

The Kings went up by six before the Celtics staged a 16-0 run to close out the third quarter. – 9:54 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

16-0 #Celtics run to end 3Q. BOS 94, SAC 84. Tatum 30, White 16, Brown 15; Fox 20, Sabonis 14, Mitchell 13, Barnes 12. – 9:53 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

After a really good start to the third quarter, the Kings let go of the rope in the final couple of minutes. Celtics hit them with a 16-0 run. 94-84 Celtics heading to the fourth. – 9:53 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Tatum hits a 3 off glass, blows a kiss and sends the Garden into a frenzy.

He has 30 through 3. #Celtics lead 94-84. – 9:53 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics are on a 9-0 run since Kornet and Pritchard checked into the game. – 9:50 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Go-ahead 3 for Payton Pritchard. Five straight points off the bench, and Luke Kornet throws down an alley-oop from Tatum on the next play. Huge boost from a pair of players that didn’t play in the 1st half. – 9:50 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

These were all scores at 9:48pm:

Heat 83, Wizards 82

Lakers 81, Spurs 78

Kings 84, Celtics 84

Thunder 80, Bulls 77

Just another Friday in the Association. – 9:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Barnes got Pritchard in the post and the Kings immediately reversed the ball and then Barnes just drifted the corner. That’s bad basketball. – 9:50 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Kings have just three turnovers since committing 10 in the first quarter. – 9:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet both seeing their first minutes of the night.

Celtics are working around some foul trouble right as Brown, Smart and Tatum all have four fouls. – 9:44 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet into the game. – 9:44 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics are dusting off Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard here. Mazzulla, who didn’t play either of them in the first half, probably looking for a bit of energy. – 9:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Jayson Tatum. – 9:43 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Davion Mitchell takes a charge. Fourth foul on Tatum. Ring the bell. – 9:43 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all have four fouls. Still four minutes to go in the third quarter. – 9:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell beats Tatum to the spot for the charge call. That’s 4 fouls on Tatum. – 9:43 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Mazzulla may want to challenge this charge on Tatum, but he won’t. #Celtics #Kings – 9:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s asinine that the Celtics haven’t figured out how to play through what they feel are bad calls. They go to pieces when a few calls go against them. – 9:42 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tech on Grant. I could see Natalie Sago telling Derrick White something about Grant talking all the way down the court. Grant said something after blocking Mitchell and she called the tech – 9:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Another technical foul, this one on Grant Williams. Huerter knocks down the free throw. Kings lead 79-76. – 9:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter is 0-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3. He has hit at least 1 triple in every game this season. – 9:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams was trying to get that technical for about a minute straight. – 9:41 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Natalie Sago just called her third technical of the game, this one on Grant Williams. #Celtics #Kings – 9:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tech on Grant Williams. – 9:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four fouls on Marcus Smart.

Four fouls on Jaylen Brown.

6:02 to play in Q3. – 9:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Marcus Smart joins Jaylen Brown on the bench after picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter. Flagrant Foul Penalty 1 on the 3-point attempt by Fox. – 9:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox drills all three. He’s up to 20 points. Kings lead 76-74. – 9:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

This is one of those stretches where Smart needs to be off the floor. He’s actively hurting the Celtics right now. – 9:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox fouled shooting 3-ball. It’s being reviewed for a flagrant on Marcus Smart. He’s up to four fouls. – 9:36 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

made ya look 🫣

@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/EBd6SabEyr – 9:36 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Plays like that Brogdon steal cutting off Fox’ entry into Sabonis are so rare for these #Celtics. Call it apathy if you want, but you don’t feel the resistance of their defense the same way this season, and we’re almost a quarter of the way into the season

clnsmedia.com/manning-celtic… – 9:34 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

We’re looking to clamp down on defense in the second half.

Tune in to @NBCSBoston for all the action 🍿📺 pic.twitter.com/HCbsOWrSBc – 9:32 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

7 free throw attempts for Tatum. If he gets to 10, it will be his 7th double digit free throw attempt game of the season. He had 9 all last year – 9:32 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#kings making Tatum work even if the shot chart looks great for him. pic.twitter.com/qrX1nl3s8C – 9:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

This is where Boston just needs to go to Tatum on every trip. Everything else is a mess, so let your star get things under control. – 9:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brutal start to the second half for Marcus Smart. – 9:29 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

46-26 #Kings run – 9:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Four fouls on Jaylen Brown. – 9:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics just sort of stopped playing after the first quarter. – 9:26 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

4 #kings offensive rebounds to start the second half and they’re ahead, 66-64, on a pair of Huerter FT – 9:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead. – 9:25 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Kings’ second-quarter shot chart shows they just roasted the Celtics en route to 40 points. Almost everything at the rim: pic.twitter.com/JKjZlA8GnF – 9:19 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

I count 12/15 FG for #Kings in the paint last quarter. pic.twitter.com/3SK4KlAUAe – 9:18 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

For the second straight game, the Hawks have poured in 72 points in the opening half: 72 at HOU (11/25), 72 vs. SAC (11/23).

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Sacramento runs on Dunkin’ Domas 😤

@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/w2EDX4OFus – 9:13 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics scrap out the final basket and lead at half, 64-62.

1. No bench bigs again (0 min. for Kornet/Vonleh/Griffin)

2. Hauser -7, Brogdon +1, Grant +0

3. Tatum and the offense got complacent early in the 2nd and opened the door, defense collapsed and #Kings scored 40 in 2Q – 9:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

All five Celtics starters are at 17 minutes at the half.

Only an 8-man rotation for Mazzulla so far tonight. – 9:11 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Bench points: SAC 30 – BOS 9 – 9:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 64-62 at the half

Tatum – 16 points

Brown – 15 points

White – 14 points

Horford – 8/3/3

Celtics – 47.9% FGs

Celtics – 9-21 3Ps

Celtics – 6 TOs

Fox – 14 points

Sabonis – 12/6/4

Mitchell – 10 points

Monk – 9 points

Kings – 51.1% FGs

Kings – 4-18 3Ps

Kings – 12 TOs – 9:10 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

HALFTIME: Kings trail the Celtics, 64-62.

👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 14 PTS, 4 REB

👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 12 PTS, 6 REB

👑 @Davion Mitchell: 10 PTS pic.twitter.com/0tDUpQJ5ne – 9:10 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Celtics 64, Kings 62

Sparked by their bench, the Kings started cooking in the second quarter, outscoring the Celtics 40-28. – 9:09 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

GREAT response by the Kings in the 2nd Q. Huge spark off the bench by KZ, Davion and Monk.

You need everyone on the 3rd game in 4 nights vs. an elite team.

Kings had 10 turnovers in the 1st quarter and just two in the 2nd. Keep battling. – 9:09 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics allow 40pt 2Q, lead #Kings 64-62 at halftime. Tatum 16, Brown 15, White 14; Fox 14, Sabonis 12, Mitchell 10.

BENCH SCORING

SAC: 30

BOS: 9 – 9:08 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail by 2 heading to the half. 64-62. Fox has 14 points. 12 for Sabonis and 10 from Davion Mitchell off the bench. – 9:08 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

keeping the energy up ⚡️

The Kings string together a 10-4 run in the 2nd quarter 💪 pic.twitter.com/twieZizCds – 9:07 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Fox ties it for Sacramento, capping a 40-26 2Q run highlighted by this dunk pic.twitter.com/4H9sZGb2N9 – 9:07 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell with a huge lift for the Kings here in the first half. 8 points and tight defense. – 9:05 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Another game where the opposing bench provides a big spark. SAC reserves have 30 of the #Kings 59 points. #Celtics – 9:05 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Thunderous slam for Sabonis over Grant. He’s up to 12 PTS 5 REB 4 AST in the 1st half. – 9:05 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Huerter to Sabonis for the JAM – 9:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Sabonis just hammered that one right on Grant’s head. – 9:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nice drop pass from Tatum to Horford for the layup. – 9:04 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis hits a pair. 56-55 Celtics with 2 minutes remaining in the half. Kings trailed by as many as 16. – 9:03 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Delay of game on Tatum dribbling the ball off the floor after a loose ball foul on Brown. #Kings about to pull from 16 down to within 1, and this is starting to mirror their rough games against Chicago a little bit. – 9:03 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Got an eye on the Kings game while out covering the SJS Division 1 Championship football game between Oak Ridge & Folsom. pic.twitter.com/4ZY0lSxJE6 – 9:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kings are running a layup line this quarter. Celtics defense has been awful. – 9:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Smart just sold the hell out of the Sabonis offensive foul on the screen. – 9:00 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics entered the game tonight 17th in the NBA in defense.

But 29th in the 2nd quarter (only Denver has been worse).

In the 2nd quarter tonight, the Kings have gone 12-18 from the floor, scored 27 points in less than 8 minutes and the Celtics lead, once 16, is now 53-49. – 8:58 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

After trailing by as many as 16, the Kings have come back to cut the deficit to four. They’ve outscored the Celtics 27-17 in the second quarter. – 8:58 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

27-17 Kings in the quarter. They’re shooting 12-18 in the second. After 10 turnovers in the 1st Q, they have none through almost 8 minutes in the 2nd. – 8:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

This has not been Jaylen Brown’s best defensive season. He’s been particularly lost off-ball.

He’s making up for it with terrific scoring, but his defensive mistakes have to be cleaned up. – 8:57 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Kings have closed big gaps enough times this season for it to become a trait. They play like they are never out of a game. – 8:56 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Okpala back door cut. Sabonis finds him. 7 points off the bench for KZ. Kings within 4 at 53-49. – 8:56 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Been waiting to see @BIABIA back in Boston for a #Celtics game.

One of my favorites & London’s one of the songs of the year! pic.twitter.com/Jzbjzsway1 – 8:56 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings may get sloppy and make mistakes…but this team BATTLES. Keep chippin away. It’s a looong game – 8:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics have gotten caught up trying to match the Kings pace here. It’s resulting in a lot of defensive breakdowns for Boston. – 8:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

9-0 run. Kings within 4. The difference? No turnovers in the second. – 8:54 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Kings just absolutely FLY in transition. They’re so quick to the other end of the court once they get possession. – 8:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

KZ Okpala corner 3-ball. 49-43 Celtics. – 8:53 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics finishers within 5 feet entering today:

Brown 63.6%

Tatum 68.4%

Brogdon 49%

Weird year for Brodgon around the rim. – 8:52 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

An earlier De’Aaron Fox shot that was ruled a 2 is now a 3, so the score is actually 43-33 – 8:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Letting the Celtics play through it is all fun and games until Joe Mazzulla uses all seven of his timeouts in the first quarter of Boston’s first playoff game. – 8:46 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Kings rattle off 5/7 FG to start the second while Tatum tries some tough jumpers. 41-32 #Celtics with things getting a little dangerous. KZ Okpala in guarding Tatum and getting physical. – 8:46 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

KZ Okpala’s individual defensive impact is so valuable. If he can figure out the offense, he’s an NBA rotation player on any roster. – 8:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics defense was very good in Q1,

Celtics defense to start Q2 has been the exact opposite. – 8:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

6-0 run from Kings. They’re showing some life. 38-28 Celtics. – 8:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum has gotten so good working out of the post. That’s another dimension to his game that he’s added. – 8:43 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

"You can't beat yourself & your opponent on same night" — Michael Malone His former squad Sacramento struggling in Boston with that conundrum after Q1 down 36-22 after 10 TOs which Celts converted into 11 points #NBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 36-22 after one

Brown – 8 points

Tatum – 8 points

White – 8 points

Horford – 6 points

Celtics – 48.1% FGs

Celtics – 5-10 3Ps

Celtics – 10 assists

Barnes – 6 points

Monk – 5 points

Sabonis – 4 points

Kings – 35% FGs

Kings – 2-10 3Ps

Kings – 10 turnovers – 8:41 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum, Brown, White all have 8. C’s end up shooting 48% & 50% from 3. Kings shoot 35% (20% 3pt) and 10 TO for 11 C’s points. C’s up 14 after 1, putting up 36 and holding SAC to 22 – 8:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail 36-22 after 1Q. 10 turnovers is the story. Kings have zero shot in this game if they don’t clean it up. 7 different players have given it up. – 8:39 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon grabs a steal and goes show time with 2 passes around the rim through Hauser to Tatum for the right-handed slam to fire the crowd up. One of the plays of the year. – 8:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum yammed that one. Damn. – 8:39 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ten Kings turnovers in the first quarter. Ten. – 8:39 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Defense is still the difference between good & great for the Kings. – 8:39 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Kings have 10 turnovers in the 1Q. #Celtics – 8:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Scal: Sacramento does not look like a historic offense.

Mike: They look like the Kings. – 8:37 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Sam Hauser is the kind of player the @Miami Heat always seem to come up with. – 8:37 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

The Kings have 17 turnovers in the last two quarters. – 8:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

9 turnovers for the Kings. – 8:37 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics have very rarely forced turnovers this season. They have forced eight in the first quarter here tonight. – 8:35 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

8 turnovers for the Kings. So many poor decisions. Most of these are unforced, except for the trip. That one was forced. – 8:35 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Three 1Q steals for Derrick White. – 8:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keep an eye on Chimezie Metu and Terence Davis who are both in for the Kings. They’ve both been playing well for Sacramento as they’ve turned their season around.

Metu has taken Richaun Holmes spot in the rotation over the last few weeks. – 8:35 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Phenomenal week for Brown focusing on cutting and finishing. Back to his bread and butter, and both Al Horford and Grant Williams aware to find him going downhill for makes through fouls. 28-17 #Celtics already – 8:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Can’t go under against Malik Monk. That’s bad defense. – 8:30 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

8-0 #Celtics run.

White’s everywhere in transition back with the starters, where he’s seen his most success this year. He even entered today 23rd in 538’s RAPTOR rating (+4.8).

projects.fivethirtyeight.com/nba-player-rat… – 8:29 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

KZ Okpala getting an early look. – 8:29 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Technical foul on Jaylen Brown now. – 8:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tech on Jaylen Brown. Monk misses freebie. – 8:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics are going right at Huerter and overpowering him in this first quarter.

Two fouls on Huerter. – 8:27 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Kings are shooting 3-15 right now and 0-7 from 3, and they have 5 turnovers so far. Rough start. 23-10 C’s to start the game – 8:27 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

0-for-6 from 3 and 5 turnovers early for the Kings. 22-10 Celtics lead with a free throw coming. – 8:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Horford has put that rough shooting night a couple of games ago behind him. – 8:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

That’s inexcusable. Kings down 15-6 after an embarrassing mistake from the officials. 4 point Celtics play on a missed trip call. – 8:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That should have been a foul on Derrick White. Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox were both right to complain there. – 8:22 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Technical fouls on Mike Brown AND De’Aaron Fox continuing to complain after White ran Smart’s steal on Fox. – 8:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tech on De’Aaron Fox as well. – 8:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics and Kings are dominant offenses so far this season, historically so.

Of course, they have combined to shoot 7-of-23 to open the game. – 8:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are livid after Derrick White clearly tripped De’Aaron Fox and scored off the turnover. Yikes. – 8:21 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Mike Brown got a tech before the timeout, and after the timeout was called, another technical was called on a Sacramento assistant, so Boston will get 2 free throws out of the break – 8:21 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown stands up for his guy and gets hit with a technical foul. De’Aaron Fox clearly got tripped up from behind there. Celtics up 13-6 early. Kings are 2 of 12. – 8:21 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Two high-powered offenses clash tonight at TD Garden.

Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/wCVzjQ8tZ9 – 8:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

De’Aaron Fox just got a tech during the timeout. #Celtics #Kings – 8:20 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Tech on Mike Brown. He thought Fox got fouled. #Celtics #KIngs – 8:19 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Horford blocks Murray and hits a 3 after a perfect shooting night on Wednesday. Murray’s 0/4, #kings are 2/11 and #Celtics lead 11-6 after a Tatum transition finish through Huerter’s foul. – 8:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum was too quick and too big for Huerter there. – 8:19 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Domas putting ’em in the weight room 💪

@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/B9PbPtdcUm – 8:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Solid defense early in this game from the Kings. Struggling to get shots to fall, but there seems to be lids on both baskets. 6-6 tie with 7:54 minutes left in the 1Q. – 8:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics are switching everything and living with whatever matchups result. This is when the Kings usually go to the Fox-Sabonis two-man game. – 8:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That’s outstanding ball movement ending in that Derrick White triple. Unselfish extra pass by Jaylen Brown to make it happen. – 8:15 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

All five #Celtics touched the ball on that White 3. C’s up 5-4 early managing Sabonis’ post-ups and handoffs to Kevin Huerter well. #kings 2/7 FG and 0/3 3PT. – 8:15 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

As the two best offenses in the #NBA, putting up historic numbers, meet within minutes in Boston, SAC head coach Mike Brown reflected on the growth of offense and the #Warriors influence on these teams and prospects:

"Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors."

“Everybody wants to play faster because of the Warriors.” pic.twitter.com/EugcKlvexA – 8:05 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“OUR Sacramento Kings, who by the way, lead the league in scoring.”

@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are loving the Kings right now

#BeamTeam | @Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/ZxMV9M3z19 – 8:02 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starters ⤵️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Kevin Huerter

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Keegan Murray

👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/soNU2zSFOK – 7:55 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Celtics:

G De’Aaron Fox

G Kevin Huerter

F Harrison Barnes

F Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis – 7:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Kings starters:

Domantas Sabonis

Keegan Murray

Harrison Barnes

Kevin Huerter

De’Aaron Fox – 7:34 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Kings at Celtics – TD Garden – November 25, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

Sacramento – De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Sacramento: None pic.twitter.com/XnxxsWurYO – 7:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 110, Timberwolves 108

Impressive come-from-behind win

Kelly Oubre 28 pts, 6 rebs

Terry Rozier 22 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs

PJ Washington 16 pts, 3 rebs

Up next: at Boston on Monday – 7:30 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Warmups #Kings #Celtics pic.twitter.com/JXXNnYdeJC – 7:12 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste – 7:09 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

The top two offenses in the league are set to collide in an hour inside TD Garden. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:05 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

We’re baaaaaack. Pumped to be back in-studio with @momoragan on Kings pre and postgame LIVE on @NBCSKings.

Coverage starts at 4:30pm and we have some GOOD defensive film to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtVmQ1389b – 6:58 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Mike Brown echoed Joe Mazzulla prioritizing quick shots within the flow of the offense when you find open space. He said the #Warriors tried to do that against the #Celtics, and it’s aimed at catching the defense retreating and disconnected from assignments. For SAC it opens OREB – 6:42 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

#BeamTeam touched down in Beantown📍 pic.twitter.com/8mO4nhiI6B – 6:31 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Joe Mazzulla on how today's TD Garden double-header affects the team's preparation for our matchup with Sacramento: "It doesn't. You gotta be ready to play – and we will."

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Wrote about the Kings' fast start, including the shot-quality data indicating their defense might be better than it's looked so far (but their offense might not be as good as it's looked so far):

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Scene at TD Garden where the arena isn’t quite ready as #Celtics and #Kings players arrive. 1PM #Bruins game went into overtime earlier. pic.twitter.com/mRdX6kY1b5 – 6:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Five positives to give thanks for as Kings prepare for another tough stretch

https://t.co/EE6JapTCjv pic.twitter.com/6SnfkXvpdu – 5:58 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

ICYMI – talked #Kings with @BrendenNunesNBA, including the Domantas Sabonis trade that set up all their success last season, but still kind of hurts youtube.com/live/76jNgKYMN… – 5:46 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Very interested to see how the Kings stack up against the league leading Celtics. I expect them to be competitive and have a chance in the 4th quarter. – 5:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Robinson out again.

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

John Y cont: Brown then bought (1M) co-ownership of Buffalo Braves (nee Paper Clips) whom he swapped for Celtics in '78. He then traded 3 No. 1s to NYK for Bob McAdoo, sans Red Auerbach's knowledge. Red threatened 2 join Knicks. It forced sale to partner Harry Mangurian…cont

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

One way the Kings can be better defensively and assessing the features on a classic album #tbpn

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat's Jimmy Butler expected back for showdowns vs. Celtics; Duncan Robinson out again. Illness has Caleb Martin doubtful for tonight against visiting Wizards.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Celtics and Kings Battle for Best Offense w/ @BrendenNunesNBA @DomeTheory | Use code CLNS50 @Betonline_ag for 50% back on 1st deposit

