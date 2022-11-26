Bulls 119, Thunder 123: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (8-11) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-11) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Chicago Bulls 119, Oklahoma City Thunder 123 (Final/OT)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

goodnight Thunder Twitter 😌 – 1:54 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

SGA making this young fan's night was a wholesome moment 🥺 – 1:23 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Before heading out, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson dissect the Thunder's come from behind, overtime win at home. – 1:07 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We kept our head on straight and really had a next play mentality.❞ – 12:43 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Fought back without panicking 💯 – 12:35 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Embracing competition and learning from it. – 12:26 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝That’s what it’s all about, getting better learning from your experiences.❞

❝That's what it's all about, getting better learning from your experiences.❞

After the game, @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined @NickAGallo to talk about tonight's total team effort in an overtime win. – 12:04 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

“The resilience of the group tonight was on full display.”

Five takeaways from the Thunder’s overtime win against the Bulls:

oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA has scored 30+ points in his last 3 games and each game hurt his scoring average. – 11:58 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA has scored 30+ points in his last 3 games and each game hurt his scoring average. lol – 11:57 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA on drawing the 3-point shooting foul late in OT: “When I seen the shot clock that low, I knew I was going to try to shoot a three, so I tried to set him up.” – 11:29 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA said DeMar DeRozan told him to give him one miss when he was taking his 3 FTAs – 11:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the 3 he was fouled by DeRozan “when I seen the shot clock that low, I knew I was going to try to shoot a 3, so I tried to set him up.” He said DeRozan tried to make him miss by saying “give me one” Shai said “I was not giving him one” – 11:28 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey: “One thing about us is we never go away… If we can start games the way we finish them, I think it’s going to put us in a better position.” – 11:22 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey said he definitely agrees with Mark Daigneault that this was one of his better defensive performances – 11:21 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey: “We got some big stops down the stretch and closed that game out.” – 11:19 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey is here pic.twitter.com/5swmBqlJrW – 11:19 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC has a history of scorers they could give the ball to in tight games to go get a game-winning bucket:

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul.

And now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 11:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski, still in full uniform, “it feels good to win the game…I’m happy” pic.twitter.com/f8dLBjkDln – 11:12 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder went into its fourth overtime of the season topping the Bulls, 123-119

🎥 Watch more | https://t.co/MmDuikeAh2 pic.twitter.com/tuCipre4VW – 11:05 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Random…

Celtics beat the Kings, remain the only team that hasn’t lost (they’re 6-0) vs. the opposite conference.

Bulls lost @ OKC, remain the only team without a win (they’re 0-5) vs. the opposite conference. – 11:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Blame Vooch? Hell yeah you will. One issue, Vooch knows his real value, and as far as Twitter criticism, he uses that to get a good laugh because it’s not the “real world.” Big man brings it, and now will his front office come contract time?

Read it:

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey’s shooting: “You can look at it as a slump, I look at it as the price to pay for competing.” – 11:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault called Josh Giddey resilient “he stayed true to his identity as a player tonight.” Said he thought Giddey played some of his best defense tonight “and he really closed the overtime…we started to pump it to him.” – 11:00 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on Darius Bazley: “Great spark. Made those two threes. I thought he made the right plays most of the night on offense.”

Mentions how fake-shot happy the Bulls are and said Baze is great at not biting – 11:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray already looks so much better than he did against Detroit in his first game back since H&S protocol. Has his legs under him and flying out on defensive contests. Seems like a wise move to rest him vs. OKC. – 10:58 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Billy Donovan left OKC because he understandably didn’t want to stick around for a rebuild.

This season

Thunder: 8-11

Bulls: 8-11 – 10:54 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Friday Night Final ⚡️ – 10:49 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

At one point late in 3rdQ, #Bulls were 10-for-18 from 3. Finished the game 12-for-33. The win streak ends at two. – 10:48 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey had some big buckets, rebounds and passes in overtime.

10 PTS

13 RBD

9 AST

1 assist short of a triple double.

Giddey’s 6 double doubles leads all sophomores. – 10:47 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Not good enough tonight.

DeMar DeRozan: 30 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast

Zach LaVine: 27 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast pic.twitter.com/bQQpBoQ2Fz – 10:46 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight

30 points

8 rebounds

7 assists

1 block

5 straight game-winning free throws – 10:45 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Thunder 123, Bulls 119.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey were better than DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. DeRozan fouled SGA on a pivotal 3 with 27 seconds remaining. – 10:44 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: Thunder 123, Bulls 119 in OT

SGA – 30 points 7 assists 8 rebounds

Baze – 17 points

Giddey – 10 points 13 rebounds 9 assists

Poku – 15 points 6 rebounds

DeRozan – 30 points

LaVine – 27 points

Vucevic – 13 points 13 rebounds

OKC now 8-11 on the season – 10:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ice in his veins.

5 straight free throw makes to give OKC the win over the Bulls in OT.

Oh and gives SGA his 13th 30 point game of the season.

All Star. – 10:43 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Shame on the offense for not looking at Vooch in the post. – 10:43 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls drop a tough one in overtime in Oklahoma City with a 123-119 loss to the Thunder.

Four more left on the road ahead of the Bulls to close out this tough stretch. – 10:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final (OT): Thunder 123, Bulls 119

Letdown for the Bulls after impressive wins over Celtics and Bucks earlier this week

They’re 8-11 with a trip to Utah ahead – 10:43 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Gritty, tough win by OKC against the Bulls in overtime. SGA hit three go-ahead free throws, Lu Dort redeemed himself with the key stop on DeMar DeRozan and Josh Giddey made huge plays in OT attacking downhill. Progress from the OT loss against Denver two nights ago. – 10:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Final: Thunder 123, Bulls 119

SGA ices the game with five free throws in the final 27 seconds. Another 30-point game for Shai. – 10:42 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Thunder 123, Bulls 119 (OT)

DeRozan 30 pts, 6 assists, 12-27 FGs

LaVine 27 pts, 5 assists, 9-23 FGs

Vucevic 13 pts, 13 rebs, 1-7 3PT

SGA 30 pts, 8 rebs, 7 assists

Giddey 10 pts, 13 rebs, 9 assists – 10:42 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

That’s exactly where the Bulls want the ball in the final seconds of a two-point game: in DeRozan’s hands for a midrange jumper. Just not his night. – 10:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to get M-V-P chants, he hits them both and has 30 points, OKC up 123-119. – 10:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC can close this one out at the line. Great save by Aleksej Pokusevski to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fouled and goes to the line for two more with OKC up 3, only 5 seconds left. – 10:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the line for three, he hits all three with M-V-P chants on the last one. – 10:40 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Billy Donovan’s Challenge is unsuccessful SGA to the line. – 10:39 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws a fantastic foul at the three point line on Derozan with the shot clock winding down. OKC down one after the timeout, SGA will shoot free throws unless the call is reversed in this challenge. – 10:37 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeRozan has scored all 9 Bulls points in OT – 10:36 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Rough sequence there for Dort. Negates an SGA bucket on a goaltend and then fouls DeRozan for the go-ahead free throws. – 10:36 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Giddey tip toes to the rim for the pretty finish – 10:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort’s offensive basket interference takes away a huge Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mid range jumper, that would have given OKC the three point lead. – 10:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Caruso climbs the ladder for the block!

@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/SgPfePHJr9 – 10:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

There it is, the Lu Dort drawn offensive foul. He gets an illegal screen called on Patrick Williams. – 10:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey is doing a great job in OT, he is one assist away from a triple-double and is cooking the Bulls right now, taking over in OT. – 10:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Giddey Giddey Giddey Giddey Giddey – 10:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey has eight points, nine assists and 12 rebounds. Just had a nice assist to K-Rich followed by a tough layup. – 10:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Amazing pass by Josh Giddey, the ball fake to Aleksej Pokusevski cleared just enough space to get it to Kenrich Williams for a easy two. – 10:32 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

This Bulls vs Thunder game pic.twitter.com/tWDe6h5ixb – 10:28 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

OKC is 7-of-29 (24%) from three. Chicago is 12-of-29 (41%). – 10:28 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC in overtime for the 2nd straight game and for the 4th time this season.

Thunder giving Loud City their money’s worth this year. – 10:27 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC in overtime for the 2nd straight game and for the 4th time this season. – 10:26 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

5 more minutes of Thunder Basketball – 10:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Overtime lineup for OKC:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Kenrich Williams

Aleksej Pokusevski – 10:26 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA Giddey Dort Kenrich Poku start OT for the Thunder – 10:26 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Free basketball on Black Friday. OT coming up. – 10:25 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Overtime in OKC. SGA missed a potential game-winning floater. Bulls trying to win their third straight. – 10:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Free ball in OKC Tied at 110-OT here we come ! @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls – 10:24 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Back-to-back overtime games in OKC. The Thunder is 1-2 in overtime. – 10:23 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder & Bulls go to OT tied at 110-110 – 10:23 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Deebo ties the game!

Deebo ties the game!

@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago – 10:22 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA Giddey Dort Kenrich Poku on this final possession – 10:21 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

DeRozan talked last season about how Dort is one of the toughest defenders he faces. Dort did a nice job on that last shot, now OKC has chance to win it with 9.4 seconds left, tied 110-110. #Bulls – 10:20 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

110-110, 9.4 secs to play

Thunder will have a chance to win it out of this timeout – 10:20 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tied game at 110-110 with 9.4 secs left

OKC ball – 10:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC ball, 110 all, 9.4 seconds left. Timeout Thunder. HERE. WE. GO. – 10:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making some fantastic passes out of the PnR when blitzed these bounce passes are crazy. – 10:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just an electric factory, how did he hit that show over Caruso? – 10:18 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Strong take to the rim by Deebo!

@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Mnfc3kZc5K – 10:17 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls have scored on five straight possessions to go from down 102-96 to ahead 108-104 – 10:17 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls take their first lead of the half with a coast-to-coast run by Caruso off a steal.

Increasing turnovers = increasing offense for the Bulls. – 10:15 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Zach LaVine is him – 10:14 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls take 1st lead of 2nd half after trailing by 10 in 4th – 10:14 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With 3:58 remaining in Oklahoma City, the Thunder lead the Bulls 102-101. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:13 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

A 7-0 Bulls run makes it a one-point game with 3:58 left. Thunder leads 102-101. – 10:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

DeMar DeRozan cuts OKC’s lead to just one point at the 3:58 mark of the 4Q, 102-101

Timeout OKC – 10:13 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Nice shift off the bench from Derrick Jones Jr. He’s been a reliable spark for the Bulls so far this season. – 10:11 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach wins the footrace 💨

Zach wins the footrace 💨

@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago – 10:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs nine points in the final 5:32 to turn in another 30 point game. – 10:09 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns to the floor with OKC up 100-94. He comes with Isaiah Joe. the Thunder did it, they survived until SGA could return. Now they have to close. – 10:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann needed to see that step back go down. Hopefully he breaks out of this cold slump soon. – 10:07 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Poku punches the pass into KRich for the slam!

@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/xkmaIJM7ad – 10:05 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault uses a timeout, OKC has seen the lead stay steady without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor. OKC still by seven. five in double-figures for the Thunder.

Darius Bazley has 17. – 10:05 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Goran Dragić just attempted his first 3-pointer of the night.

He’s 1-for-5 from the field today as he comes back after that neck stinger suffered in the Celtics game on Monday. Bulls definitely miss his consistency off the bench tonight. – 10:03 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The deflections, the block, the alterations, and this is with Chet Holmgren coming next year. The Thunder are building such an interesting fun defense. – 10:02 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley came into the game shooting a career-low 43% from 2-point range. He’s 5-of-5 inside the arc tonight with a season-high 17 points. – 10:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

When Darius Bazley is aggressive good things happen. He has 17. – 10:01 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Darius Bazley has 15 points (on 7 shots) and 2 blocks in 14 minutes.

Baze is shooting 39.1% from 3 this season.

He’s in his 4th season but still only 22 years old. – 10:01 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Folks, Aleksej Pokusevski would be elite at playing QB and running that pop pass jet sweep play. – 9:58 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley has tied his season high with 15 points. He’s 6-of-7 in 14 minutes off the bench. – 9:56 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan turns to Derrick Jones Jr. at the 5 over Andre Drummond to start fourth – 9:56 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Derrick Jones Jr. in to start 4th along with Dragic and Green. Different rotation thus far from Donovan, who hasn’t used Drummond much – 9:55 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

First crack at trying to survive until around the 5 minute mark when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns with a nine point lead:

Josh Giddey

Tre Mann

Aleksej Pokusevski

Kenrich Williams

Darius Bazley – 9:55 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls end the third quarter down 87-80. The offense petered out quite a bit after that strong start in the first quarter.

DeRozan and LaVine lead scoring with 15 points apiece, but DeRozan went 2-for-8 in the third quarter. – 9:55 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Got some work to do.

LaVine/DeRozan: 15 points each

Nikola Vucevic: 13 pts (6-11 FG), 10 reb pic.twitter.com/mqALTMrkoc – 9:54 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

OKC 85-80 after 3. Bulls 5 DFIG scorers LaVine and DeRozan each with 15. – 9:54 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 3Q: Thunder 87, Bulls 80

SGA – 19 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Dort – 12 points, 5 rebounds

Giddey – 4 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

Baze – 13 points

LaVine – 15 points

Vucevic – 13 points, 10 rebounds

DeRozan – 15 points, assists – 9:53 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls shot 7-for-24 in that third quarter after shooting 53.7% in the first half

OKC leads 87-80 entering the 4th – 9:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski just had a Marcus Mariota self pass buzzer beater to end the third. OKC by 7 going into the 4th. – 9:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Another strong third quarter from the Thunder, outscoring the Bulls 28-21. – 9:52 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

These were all scores at 9:48pm:

Heat 83, Wizards 82

Lakers 81, Spurs 78

Kings 84, Celtics 84

Thunder 80, Bulls 77

Just another Friday in the Association. – 9:50 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really bad possession from Darius Bazley there, just indecisive he thought about attacking Caruso as a mouse in the house, then hesitate, then threw the ball to the Bulls bench which is on the opposite side of the court. When he plays aggressive he is a whole different player. – 9:49 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Giddey ropes it to JDub who gets crafty with the reverse 🔁 – 9:47 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Isaiah Joe finally misses after hitting nine consecutive 3s (he hit seven straight against Denver, then his first two tonight). Longest streak in OKC history (KD in 2012 his 8 straight). – 9:46 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder lineup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Isaiah Joe

Kenrich Williams

Aleksej Pokusevski

Darius Bazley – 9:45 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams just flung up a reverse lay up and hit it. He shows such great flashes, give him time to get milage on the car, and he will be a fantastic player. – 9:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Another three second call against the Thunder. Odd trend this week. – 9:36 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rejected by the PAW 🐾

@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/NYyYaRHvzq – 9:36 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Thunder come out of the locker room with their foot firmly on the gas to spark a 10-3 run. – 9:28 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

10-3 run to open third quarter has OKC ahead 69-62. They’re relentless – 9:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in favor of Aleksej Pokusevski to start the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 9:22 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Joe has hit 9 straight 3s.

The NBA record is 13 straight 3s by three players:

Terry Mills

Shake Milton (from Bartlesville, Oklahoma)

Brent Price (from Enid, Oklahoma/Sooners legend) – 9:17 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Joe has hit 9 straight 3s.

The NBA record is 13 straight 3s by three players: Shake Milton, Terry Mills and Oklahoma Sooners legend Brent Price. – 9:13 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Tie ball game.

Zach LaVine: 12 pts, 3 ast

Tie ball game.

Zach LaVine: 12 pts, 3 ast

Nikola Vucevic: 11 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast – 9:09 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls wrap the first half in OKC tied 59-59.

LaVine leads with 12 points, Vooch very productive with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Only 17 total points from the bench, 7 of which came from Alex Caruso. – 9:08 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Half 59-59. LaVine with 12pts Vucevic 11pts 7 reb.DeRozan: 8pts 4 reb. Caruso 7pts.

Gilgeous-Alexander with 15pts. Bulls 6-10 3s. Bulls 21-16 on the boards. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore – 9:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Thunder 59, Bulls 59

SGA: 15 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb

Bazley: 11 pts off bench

Joe: 8 pts on two attempts – 9:07 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Bulls 59, Thunder 59

LaVine: 12 pts

Vucevic: 11 pts, 7 reb

SGA has 15 pts, 5 ast for OKC – 9:07 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 59, Thunder 59 at half

LaVine 12 pts, 3 assists

Vucevic 11 pts, 7 rebs

SGA 15 pts, 5 assists

Bazley 11 pts – 9:06 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Bulls 59, Thunder 59

SGA – 15 points 5 assists

Baze – 11 points

Giddey – 5 assists

LaVine – 12 points

Vucevic – 11 points – 9:06 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort just played awesome, physical defense on DeRozan to end the half. OKC and Chicago are tied 59-59. – 9:06 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Delay of game on Tatum dribbling the ball off the floor after a loose ball foul on Brown. #Kings about to pull from 16 down to within 1, and this is starting to mirror their rough games against Chicago a little bit. – 9:03 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets a smattering of M-V-P chants from section 101, splits the free throws and he is up to 15 points. OKC by one. – 9:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe might just be him. – 9:01 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Much needed offense back in the game for OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe return. – 8:58 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach with a pretty drop-off dime to Vooch!

@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/fH6jwwUdhW – 8:54 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Bulls are on a 10-0 run. Chicago leads 46-41 midway through the second. – 8:52 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls on a 10-0 run up 46-41 with 6:55 to play 2nd quarter. – 8:51 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The secondary unit bridging the first to second quarter has bailed the Bulls out so many times, but man this is not their night.

Inherited a 21-14 lead from the starters, allowed it to slip to a 36-41 deficit midway through the second quarter. – 8:50 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls led 26-21 when Billy Donovan turned to Zach LaVine + reserves lineup configuration at 3:12, Q1

At 8:39, Q2, OKC leads 41-36, a 10-point swing. LaVine is 1-5 to start – 8:47 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

I sincerely appreciate our @670TheScore staff working the holiday weekend @TylerButerbaugh @StaudacherLeo Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls – 8:46 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks have given up 206 points in the last six quarters they’ve played at MSG

(4 quarters vs. OKC and tonight’s first half vs. Portland – 8:46 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

solid start to the night – 8:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley had a nice euro-step finish to start the second and give OKC a 4 point lead. – 8:41 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

🔴⚫️⚫️⚫️

DeMar DeRozan: 8 points (4-6 FG)

🔴⚫️⚫️⚫️

DeMar DeRozan: 8 points (4-6 FG)

Nikola Vucevic: 6 points, 3 rebounds – 8:40 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls continuing a trend of stronger offensive starts, but the defense struggled mightily in the first quarter in OKC.

Thunder lead 32-30 after Q1. – 8:39 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

OKC has erased a 9-0 deficit to take a 32-30 1st quarter lead. @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 12 . DeRozan 8. – 8:39 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls led by 12 early, but OKC rallied to pull ahead 32-30 after first quarter

A falling floater at the buzzer gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12 points (5-7 FG) to lead all scorers – 8:39 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls hit their first 8 shots and led 19-7, but finished the 1stQ 4-for-15 and trail OKC 32-30 after one – 8:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA’s 1st quarter

12 points

3 assists

2 rebounds

1 block

1 spinning falling away buzzer beater

Common Shai quarter. – 8:38 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 32, Bulls 30 – 8:38 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai is giving Alex Caruso all kinds of trouble.

SGA with 12 pts on 5-of-7 shooting in the first, including a rumbling, stumbling buzzer beater to give the Thunder a 32-30 lead. – 8:38 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Crowd just went crazy on that SGA buzzer beater – 8:37 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Joe drills his first from deeep 👌 – 8:36 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ten first quarter points, is loving this matchup against Alex Caruso, we have a tie game after the slow start. – 8:36 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The way Dalen Terry was just peering over the medical staff’s shoulders to watch them patch up Alex Caruso’s bloody mouth/nose is so amusing – 8:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Joe has hit 8 straight 3 pointers.

🔥 – 8:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Joe is 1-of-1 from three tonight. 16-of-30 from three this season. – 8:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

ISAIAH JOE STILL HAS IT. HE NEEDS TO BE IN THE THREE POINT CONTEST BABY – 8:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just broke OKC Blue legend Alex Caruso but did not make the shot, saving him the embarrassment. That is sticking up for your organization past and present if I have ever seen it. – 8:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski started running to the scorers table pre maturely and Mark Daigneault caught him into a spinning hung right back to the bench. Really smooth move. – 8:31 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a block in 11 straight games.

Really impressive streak for a guard. – 8:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The man, the myth, the legend, Isaiah Joe getting first quarter minutes, 4 minutes to go in the frame when he checks in. – 8:28 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 21-14 DeRozan with 6. Bulls 9-12 fgs. – 8:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

fantastic bounce pass to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. JRE cashed in the mid-range jumper. DeMar DeRozan is killing OKC right now. – 8:22 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The Paw looking smooth in transition 👀

@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/IBiMIZSzqO – 8:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Poku dime to a slashing Josh Giddey – 8:21 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thought he was fouled on that mid-range shot, got an explanation from the ref once he got back on defense. – 8:20 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls hit first 8 FGs before DeRozan’s missed 3 – 8:19 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Sure it hasn’t been as flashy as fans probably wanted, but Patrick Williams has been making steady progress these last few weeks. That coast-to-coast trip just one example. – 8:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Kenrich Williams is the first sub, replacing Jalen Williams. – 8:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski just made the coolest dump off pass for Josh Giddey to lay in. – 8:17 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Kenrich Williams is about to check in – 8:17 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

There’s a fast start for the Bulls. 9-0 after 1:37 and Mark Daigneault uses first timeout of game – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Stop me if you have heard this before, but a slow start for the Thunder. They are down nine. – 8:14 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 9-0. 90sec in. – 8:14 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

9-0 Bulls. Timeout, Thunder.

The slow start thing is happening again. – 8:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

We always talk about development with the Thunder, one of the next steps for them is to find a cool handshake line hype man and/or handshake line shtick. – 8:11 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Ready to rock!

Ready to rock!

📺 @BallySportsOK – 8:09 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Shai is singing the National Anthem tonight before Grizz/Pelicans cc @Ohm Youngmisuk – 8:04 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Darius Bazley catching up with Mo Cheeks pic.twitter.com/81YsRWyGvT – 8:02 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Bring 'em out! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ – 8:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

👀🔴 – 8:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Moments away from tipoff. Let's work. – 7:56 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Warm up work – 7:53 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We are live from OKC ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ – 7:52 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams

– Poku

Third game for this lineup. Second most used starting five behind SGA, Giddey, Dort, Poku, JRE. – 7:51 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Bulls

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Jalen Williams

Poku

Fun starting lineup tonight. – 7:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Bulls didn’t arrive in OKC until late Thursday, but Billy Donovan had an invite to spend Thanksgiving with the Daigneaults.

“I’ve spent many holidays with them when my folks were in Massachusetts,” Daigneault said.

More:oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Fan appreciation 😌

City Nights Autographs presented by @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/SuldigRpt6 – 7:31 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Starters tonight vs. OKC.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/4UXvYzc96t – 7:30 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝It’s being able to play the full game at the tempo we would like to play.❞

@NickAGallo caught up with @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ahead of tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/1XdwDnk9aT – 7:21 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach debuting a dominos-inspired colorway of the New Balance Two Wxy V3s.

@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/tEldCt6bWl – 7:09 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

sweatshirt status – 7:05 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Baze working on his free throws and Dort working on his defense – 7:01 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warming up him and Aleksej Pokusevski out early as usual. – 6:42 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Ousmane Dieng, who was recalled today from the Blue, will be on this next road trip for the Thunder. Starting tomorrow night in Houston. – 6:40 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng will be with the Thunder on the upcoming road trip – 6:37 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Dragic is good to go vs Thunder 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:35 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls also upgrade Goran Dragic to available vs. Thunder. – 6:33 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Aaron Wiggins’ sporadic minutes are a result of having to decide which players to play each game: “I’m not sending any message there… We think it’s the best approach.” – 6:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Goran Dragic (left shoulder stinger) listed as available for Bulls-Thunder after missing Bucks game – 6:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on why they’re so optimistic about Jalen Williams “he a quick study.” Mentioned how hard he competes as well. – 6:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Shout out to The Worm 🐛 – 6:27 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Eugene Omoruyi & Isaiah Joe working on opposite baskets – 5:52 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

With the NBA going dark on Thanksgiving..plenty of action tonight. The Bulls-Thunder game is one of 14 games tonight. This is game two of six straight on the road for the @Chicago Bulls . Every game can be heard @670TheScore . @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:45 tonight. – 5:49 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

JRE on going from defending Nikola Jokic to Nikola Vucevic: “We have to guard as a unit… Being able to do it as a unit out there makes it easy for that person to guard 1v1.” – 5:38 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Waiting for the Governor of Oklahoma @Stacey King to arrive. Stacey is a legend here…. And Chicago. He's my halftime guest tonight. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 5:27 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mike Muscala, wearing black tape on his pinky, putting in some early pregame work – 5:19 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder PR:

The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Ousmane Dieng from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder welcome in the Chicago Bulls for its final homestand game.

Prepare for the match up as @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/tNg0heBrcP – 4:54 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

This angle of Coby’s clutch 3 vs. Milwaukee 🔥

(Protect @Dalen Terry at all costs 😂) pic.twitter.com/kIJKJ8Y6sh – 4:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Ousmane Dieng has now been upgraded to Available for the Thunder on the NBA injury report. He just finished playing for the OKC Blue hours ago. – 4:36 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an honorable mention in this week’s NBA MVP ladder

nba.com/news/kia-mvp-l… – 4:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I asked Lindy Waters III about Native American Heritage Day, and he said “It has been a great month, got a lot of love, the only thing I have to say is when you see me you see us.” – 3:51 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III said the coolest part of the White House trip was being able to see paintings of Indigenous leaders and being able to talk to other Indigenous people after the visit in an Indigenous reception:

“It was just great to connect with those people.” – 3:49 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III on today being Native American Heritage Day: “It’s been a great month, gotten a lot of love. The only thing I gotta say is when you see me, you see us.” – 3:44 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Kam Woods on Jaylin Williams’ facilitating skills: “He kinda does that by nature and we use that as a strength of his. If you move or cut around him, he has a great feel as a passer and a connector of our offense.” – 3:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lindy Waters III had 22 points today, including a clutch assist in the Blue win, he is truly Him Thorpe. – 3:27 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Always working. Prepping for OKC. – 3:03 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: OKC Blue 112, SLC Stars 111

Lindy Waters III – 22 points 7 rebounds 6 assists

DJ Wilson – 24 points 6 rebounds

Jahmi’us Ramsey – 22 points

Jaylin Williams – 8 points 9 assists 7 rebounds

Ousmane Dieng – 11 points 6 rebounds

Paris Bass – 30 points

Blue is now 4-4 – 3:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Ousmane Dieng just stole the inbound pass with the Blue down one and 13 seconds left. DJ Wilson is fouled with 0.8 left. Knocks down both Blue win 112-111. – 2:59 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Catching up on some Thunder basketball. This is an amazing off-hand pass by Jalen Williams.

OKC has a ton of primary ball handlers but having a guy who can reject an on-ball screen then make bullseye passes like this is such a bonus.

Also a great read by SGA to find a shooter. pic.twitter.com/tNomgCLEZx – 2:55 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green made available for tonight’s game in OKC.

Goran Dragić upgraded to questionable but still working through that left shoulder injury from Monday night. – 2:51 PM