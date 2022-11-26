Cavaliers 102, Bucks 117: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-5) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 102, Milwaukee Bucks 117 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes over in second half as #Bucks beat #Cavs 117-102:

⏱️”Big fella” scores 9 in just 2 min.

💫 Jevon Carter goes deep on the lob.

🙅‍♂️Robin Lopez picks gets up close & personal

⛰️ Brook Mountain DPOY?

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 12:29 AM

Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43

Friday night chucks. pic.twitter.com/5YczS6vqcL – 12:08 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Big wins!! pic.twitter.com/GbVuW10tq9 – 12:06 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

“He’s really the anchor of the defense and he should be in all the talks for defensive player of the year, for real.” – @Bobby Portis on Brook Lopez after Lopez blocked 6⃣ more shots tonight vs. the #Cavs

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:02 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Giannis Takeover. 😤

38 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST | pic.twitter.com/0ppY3yMDtk – 11:27 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen seemed to be moving OK in the locker room after the game despite the hip injury that led to him playing just four minutes in the second half. Allen strolled toward his locker and jokingly said, “I’m getting old” – 11:25 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant for the Bucks tonight. He scored 38 points. And then immediately went onto the court after to work on his free throw form. pic.twitter.com/uBQi9C5n6n – 11:24 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

No skills. No talent. Only self belief and hard work. pic.twitter.com/Jlx9GVdBrS – 11:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bulldog showing out.

18 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/wKDJxVUYBx – 11:16 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen couldn’t get loosened up fully after hurting his hip in the first quarter. That was just the start of Cleveland’s third quarter problems. All that great work early buried under a Giannis-influenced third-quarter avalanche.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucks brought the energy in the second half & secured the win over the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/suaFWsS1b3 – 11:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jamal’s middy is clean

@Jamal Murray x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5MNLCTRc2t – 11:03 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“How was mom’s mac & cheese yesterday?” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kQBkyEctkG – 10:56 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Beast mode. 😤

🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/8ADYsQluyH – 10:49 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final (OT): Thunder 123, Bulls 119

Letdown for the Bulls after impressive wins over Celtics and Bucks earlier this week

They’re 8-11 with a trip to Utah ahead – 10:43 PM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Cavs outscored 35-10 in third, 23-2 to start. When Okoro and Robin Lopez are your best offensive players, it’s never a good sign – 10:32 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Giannis led the Bucks to the 117-102 W over the Cavs 😤 pic.twitter.com/jKe1dmguJu – 10:24 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Not how you start, it’s how you finish. pic.twitter.com/vzYFqqPLv1 – 10:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis tonight:

38 PTS

9 REB

6 AST

Only Luka has more 35/5/5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/QGfgp9jKuo – 10:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Middy game is next level pic.twitter.com/eXgGncarDv – 10:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 117, Cavaliers 102

– Antetokounmpo 38pts/9reb/6ast

– Carter 18pts/3reb/2ast

– Portis 14pts/8reb/4ast

– Holiday 9pts/3reb/5ast – 10:21 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs drop to 12-7 on the season with tonight’s loss in Milwaukee. The third quarter is one to forget about, and the diagnosis on Jarrett Allen’s hip will be the most important thing to come out of tonight. If he is to miss significant time because of an injury, it’s bad news. – 10:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks improve to 13-5. pic.twitter.com/DxcBn5EaZN – 10:21 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Going to try a little Locked on Bucks live after this. Never done it before so there’s no guarantee it will even work or my internet is capable of handling such a task. But it’s the weekend, and this was a wild game so let’s give it a go. Subscribe on YouTube if you want to join. – 10:19 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Now Thanasis Antetokounmpo checks in for the #Bucks. pic.twitter.com/b2VeNu1b3j – 10:16 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

The Bucks have been in some strife in the first half of two meetings with the Cavs. They have also outscored Cleveland 69-28 across the two third quarters to get themselves out of strife. – 10:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks just pouring it on tonight and lead, 111-89, with 3:03 left.

They were 4-of-12 from 3 in the first half. They’ve made 11-of-19 in the second half.

Defense + 3s = good Bucks basketball – 10:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis when he hits a three. 🧑‍🍳😘 pic.twitter.com/yh4mh6WvaI – 10:14 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Jarrett Allen has a right hip injury and is out for the night, per the TV broadcast. Definitely something to watch moving forward. – 10:12 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Jarrett Allen (right hip injury) will not return to tonight’s game, after falling hard on his right hip early in the 1st Q. – 10:12 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen is done for the night with a right hip injury. – 10:09 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

The #Cavs announce that Jarrett Allen has a right hip injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 10:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And the Bucks remain in control. Cavaliers just haven’t been able to get restarted on the offensive end.

The Bucks have outscored them, 46-20, in the second half. Bucks up, 98-83, with 5:59 left. – 10:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Now that’s more like it. pic.twitter.com/goUbyCCzJF – 9:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

End of three. – 9:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And that is a 35-10* third quarter from the Milwaukee Bucks.

They lead, 87-73, heading into the final quarter. – 9:56 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs outscored 35-10 in the third quarter by the Bucks.

Calling that the worst quarter of the season for the Cavs doesn’t do it justice. They didn’t do one single thing well. Just got absolutely bullied by Milwaukee for 12 minutes. Bad defense and worse offense. – 9:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And that is a 35-8 third quarter from the Milwaukee Bucks.

They lead, 87-73, heading into the final quarter. – 9:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Robin Lopez is assessed a flagrant 1. He has four personal fouls now for the #Cavs – 9:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Nwora just kept working on that play. Grabbed two offensive rebounds before finishing with the and-one.

Bobby Portis was, of course, the first person on the court to celebrate the Portisesque effort. – 9:52 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Things I never thought I would type: #Cavs leading scorers in this third quarter are Robin Lopez and Isaac Okoro. Both have 4 points. – 9:52 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

What a rough third quarter for the #Cavs. They’ve scored just 2 points. Bucks have scored 20 points and there is about 5 minutes left in the quarter. – 9:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A couplea Grayson Allen steals and assists keeps the arena rocking – #Bucks up 72-65 after a Jevon Carter three. – 9:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Brook Lopez has six blocks. Again. – 9:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And the Bucks have the lead on a Giannis Antetokounmpo 3.

He’s feeling himself now. – 9:40 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

First lead of the night for the Bucks. – 9:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale in the crowd tonight and gets a nice ovation from Bucks fans in her hometown. – 9:40 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Really rough night for Evan Mobley so far. He’s 2-of-10 from the floor. – 9:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 26 points in 20 minutes on 9 of 13 shooting. The #Bucks trail 65-64. – 9:38 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I have NO IDEA how Giannis Antetokounmpo caught that alley-oop from Jevon Carter from beyond halfcourt.

And I really am clueless to how he finished it through two people in traffic. That’s unbelievable. – 9:36 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

OH MY GOD, GIANNIS. – 9:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

More like N🚫bley!!

📸 @PicknSaveStores Pic of the Game pic.twitter.com/YV4kBTkuMx – 9:33 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Part of this early timeout from #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff is about 3 great looks from the Bucks to open the third quarter. The other part is his desire to yell at referee Nick Buchert after a no-call on Donovan Mitchell’s drive. He spent the first 30 seconds talking with the ref – 9:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks open up the second half with a 5-0 run on five straight points from Jrue Holiday. He went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half.

Cavaliers up, 63-57, but JB Bickerstaff wanted a timeout anyways. – 9:32 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Quick timeout for Bickerstaff. Bucks open up the third quarter on a 5-0 run, all by Jrue Holiday. – 9:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks come out of halftime with a three-second violation on offense down 11. – 9:28 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Be right back!

@SociosUSA | #LetEmKnow – 9:18 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

🕷️ got hustle.

@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/p1VrrShI3q – 9:17 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Someone really important stats from the first half

Turnovers – #Cavs 2, Bucks 8

Points off turnovers – Cavs 14, Bucks 4

Second chance points – Cavs 14, Bucks 4

Made 3s – Cavs 7, Bucks 4

Defensive rating – Cavs 104.4, Bucks 122.1 – 9:15 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Bucks 63-52 at the break in Milwaukee. Really good defensive effort from the Cavs in that half and some big time shot making by Mitchell (21pts) and Garland (17pts). Antetokounmpo has 22pts for the Bucks and no one else on that side is in double figures. – 9:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Regroup at the break. pic.twitter.com/rwyBKJEY9v – 9:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Cavaliers 63, Bucks 52

– Antetokounmpo 22pts/5reb

– Carter 8pts/2reb

– Allen 8pts/3reb/2ast – 9:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

George Hill draws Darius Garland’s third foul before the half. #Bucks trail 61-50. – 9:11 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Wactching Giannis take 15 seconds to squeeze off a free-throw makes me realize Sunday’s game might take 2:45 to play. – 9:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Big block by Giannis!!

Boobby Buckets with the finish!! pic.twitter.com/H94Rc2wxZK – 9:10 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That 3-pointer by Donovan Mitchell feels as big as a shot in the first half can feel. #Cavs needed that one. – 9:09 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jevon Carter and Jrue Holiday have three fouls apiece with 3:50 to go in the first half.

#Cavs lead 55-40. – 9:04 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

sheesh, 🔟!

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cuWx3ITj40 – 9:00 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs have forced seven Milwaukee turnovers so far tonight and scored 14 points off them. That’s a pretty good conversion rate. – 8:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday just picked up his third personal foul with 6:20 left in the second quarter.

Jevon Carter has entered for him. – 8:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo subbed out just before the end of the first quarter after playing 10 minutes. He hasn’t come back in just yet – #Bucks trail 43-31 with 6:20 to go in the first half. – 8:55 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That was an awesome move in transition by Garland. Got both Matthews and Holiday to bite on it. – 8:52 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks are now 4-of-11 from the 3-point land and 9-of-25 from the field overall. The offense has continued to struggle and the Cavaliers lead, 43-31, with 6:52 left in the second quarter. – 8:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

At least #Cavs Isaac Okoro is still confident enough in his shooting to keep taking these open 3s that continue to come his way. But making some would be awfully helpful given how much room he gets on each look. – 8:51 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

✔️ @Cedi Osman steal

✔️ @Isaac Okoro dunk

📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/whKOW3733u – 8:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Jevon Carter and Jrue Holiday all have two fouls with 9:40 to go in the first half. – 8:45 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

One frame down! #LetEmKnow – 8:41 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen starts the second quarter, so he is just fine. – 8:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Let’s take that ending momentum to the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/AElvpBYBkw – 8:40 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The #Cavs played awesome defensively for the first 10 minutes of that quarter. In the last 2:15 of the period they gave up 10 points, after allowing just 15 points in the first 9:45.

They lead 30-25 heading to the second. Mitchell has 10 and Garland has 7. – 8:40 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Deep in the Forum 👌

@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/w2ZPraSEwN – 8:39 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff not pleased with Isaac Okoro on that final defensive play of the first quarter. Looked like he was the one responsible for the open 3. Before the game, Bickerstaff said not over-helping would be important. Either way, Cleveland leads 30-25 after 1. – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Cavaliers lead, 30-25, even with a buzzer-beating 3 from Jevon Carter.

Carter has 8pts/2reb thus far and Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 9pts/3reb for the Bucks. – 8:38 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The #Cavs and Bucks really just played 4v4. Brook Lopez face guarded Giannis all the way in the backcourt. – 8:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks and Cavaliers are currently playing 4-on-4. Literally.

Robin Lopez just face-guarded Giannis behind the half-court line for a full-possession. Bucks just played 4-on-4 offense. – 8:36 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Feed 4!

@Isaac Okoro ➡️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/VS0yxIERyz – 8:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks just can’t get anything going offensively. Just 13 points in the first nine and a half minutes tonight.

They’re 3-of-11 from the field and they’ve committed four turnovers. Cavaliers up, 23-13, with 3:18 left in the first quarter. – 8:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks have turned it over four times in the early going, resulting in 7 #Cavs points. They trail by 8. – 8:28 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That was a really nice find by Isaac Okoro. – 8:28 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Caris LeVert, who is still out with an ankle injury, is on this trip with the team and went through a pregame workout before tonight’s game. – 8:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks are in the bonus with 5:10 to go in the first quarter. – 8:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That was my favorite Bam bucket of the night so far

Nikola Jovic pindown for Bam to catch on a curl

Bam hits the middy

That stuff is big time

16 points now – 8:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby gets Fiserv Forum on their feet with this one!! pic.twitter.com/MtAjGrtHys – 8:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Cavs lead the #Bucks 14-10 in the early going at Fiserv Forum. – 8:22 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Credit to Darius Garland. He mentioned before the #Cavs played Charlotte a week ago that he wanted to start picking up opponent guards in the backcourt. He’s followed through pretty consistently. – 8:19 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks – 8:18 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen not only picks up his second foul in the first two minutes but goes crashing hard to the floor on a Giannis pumpfake. He was able to get up and walk under his own power. He is talking to the training staff on the bench. – 8:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a hard fall for Jarrett Allen.

Went up to block a Giannis Antetokounmpo shot, but Antetokounmpo was just gathering and Allen came down on top of Antetokounmpo with his body somewhat perpendicular to the floor. Ouch. – 8:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jarrett Allen hit the deck hard fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second time – fell awkwardly and very slow to get up at the 10:16 mark of the first quarter. – 8:14 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

It’s that time.

📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/IhYWja1Oh4 – 8:13 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/Q1Pvq5Ef2o – 8:07 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Friday night hoops.

#CavsBucks Through the Lens 📸 – 7:52 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Cavs back on the road for 3!

Starters vs. MKE: Garland, Mitchell, Wade, E. Mobley & Allen

Cavs Live NOW on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow – 7:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday is indeed good to go for the #Bucks, as he’ll start alongside Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:35 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Friday Five 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/syGRDtCkHv – 7:34 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis is the only player in the NBA averaging 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists this season. pic.twitter.com/Pyn9B5X8CW – 7:22 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

“how many plates did you have at Thanksgiving dinner?”

us: pic.twitter.com/yOsmS5ZES9 – 7:11 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Last week’s game remains the only time that the Cavs have been held to under 100 points this season.

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mKy59fr636 – 7:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Sources confirmed to @TheAthletic that Dean Wade is moving into the starting lineup tonight against the Bucks. – 7:02 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lamar Stevens is OUT tonight vs. Bucks, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade will start in Stevens’ place, sources say.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/l… – 6:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Brook dropped 29 points & helped the Bucks hold the Cavs to under 100 points on November 16.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/U2bFLCr8zw – 6:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lamar Stevens remains DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game here in Milwaukee. – 6:36 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

BP all day.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/xlx8i4J1XK – 6:35 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Black Friday Fits.

🛍️ https://t.co/1fTPCq41Gx pic.twitter.com/BctrnU14bt – 6:33 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Goran Dragic (left shoulder stinger) listed as available for Bulls-Thunder after missing Bucks game – 6:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer expects Jrue Holiday to be able to go tonight, but Pat Connaughton is out with their respective illnesses. Budenholzer is unsure about Serge Ibaka at this juncture. – 6:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Studious Brook.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/02moKw6eTg – 6:20 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 6:18 PM

Ted Davis @nbated

Calling TX HS FB tonight great 6A Matchup Brennen vs Lake Travis. Bears vs Cavaliers. Brennan 11-1 Lake Travis 6 State Titles. LT eliminated Brennan last Season. Stream Live on https://t.co/pRXs7ywP1J Live Audio pic.twitter.com/ZuSUqbVfTk – 6:10 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

This angle of Coby’s clutch 3 vs. Milwaukee 🔥

(Protect @Dalen Terry at all costs 😂) pic.twitter.com/kIJKJ8Y6sh – 4:43 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Another date with the Cavs.

🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Rih2qJ3Zfj – 4:06 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

For some reason Mavs and Toronto are the only NBA teams not playing today. Obviously Mavs would have preferred to play Raptors tonight instead of tomorrow and not face B2B at Milwaukee on Sunday. – 3:42 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Averaged 15.0PPG and 10.5RPG over the four-game homestand.

@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks have more or less than 8 steals tonight?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/j74dO0lzaJ – 3:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Top 4:

Luka Doncic

Joel Embiid

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anthony Davis

Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/pVe2evv6vb – 2:32 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

You bring the family, we’ll bring the fun!!

There’s nothing better than Bucks tickets, Klement’s All-American hot dogs, and ice-cold Sprite for the whole family!!

https://t.co/iZjDBNpsVy pic.twitter.com/s42PW7Qsfh – 2:04 PM