Nets 96, Pacers 99: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Brooklyn Nets (9-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (7-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 96, Indiana Pacers 99 (Q4 08:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
14-2 Pacers run
Mathurin makes a corner 3 — after missing two FTs — to give the Pacers their first lead since mid-1Q. 99-96. – 9:58 PM
Ben Simmons is up to a team-high 20 points (8-of-8 FG, 4-of-5 FT).
This is Simmons’ second 20-point game this season (high: 22 points on 11/20 vs. Memphis). – 9:56 PM
That’s 20 more points for Ben Simmons after he knocked down two more free throws. He is playing with a completely different confidence over the last week and a half. – 9:55 PM
Mathurin finally gets the lid off the basket on a 3 and this game is tied at 96. Pacers playing a strong second half so far. – 9:55 PM
Ben Simmons is perfect from the field entering the 4th:
🔥 8-8 FG
🔥 18 PTS pic.twitter.com/F9HKmfx1qd – 9:52 PM
KD is having a really rough go of it offensively tonight.
Struggling as of late. Not getting to his spots as comfortably. – 9:50 PM
Isaiah Jackson and Nic Claxton each called for a tech after some arm hooking and shoving. Nets keep the ball to close the third quarter. – 9:49 PM
Isaiah Jackson and Noc Claxton each called for a tech after some arm hooking and shoving. Nets keep the ball to close the third quarter. – 9:49 PM
Isaiah Joe finally misses after hitting nine consecutive 3s (he hit seven straight against Denver, then his first two tonight). Longest streak in OKC history (KD in 2012 his 8 straight). – 9:46 PM
Technical foul on Rick Carlisle called during the break. KD missed the free throw. He was pleading with an official moments ago after a no-call on Isaiah Jackson. – 9:42 PM
from deep. 🎯
Tyrese Haliburton hits the long 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/qasXMPNi7g – 9:42 PM
This take is just masterful.
Kyrie continually makes things that few other NBA players could do look routine. pic.twitter.com/RMMBxxFTPE – 9:41 PM
Pacers’ coaches had a long discussion with the officials during the timeout and, after several minutes, a a technical was just issued. – 9:40 PM
James Johnson, who knows the Nets tendancies and such after playing for them last year, is in here in the third quarter. His two biggest minute games of the season are against Brooklyn. – 9:36 PM
Ben Simmons (18pts) is perfect from the floor, 8 for 8, and all inside the paint. Center Nic Claxton is 6 for 6 — all at the rim.
Nets up five, late 3Q. – 9:36 PM
That transition take and finish by Kyrie was insane. – 9:34 PM
Pacers surging here in the third quarter as Buddy Hield has 7 points in the frame already. It’s 79-76 Nets, but Jalen Smith is headed to the foul line for free throws after this break.
Haliburton up to 11 assists. – 9:28 PM
Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say.
Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:28 PM
too quick. 💨
Tyrese Haliburton drives for the layup. pic.twitter.com/HqkFL18Mbz – 9:27 PM
The way Nic Claxton screens help defenders off-ball has opened up a lot for the Nets tonight. That, combined with Simmons ability to pass out of the post, is hard to guard. – 9:26 PM
Ben Simmons creating with this level of confidence after what we saw to open the season is really incredible. – 9:26 PM
Another double-double for Clax 💥 pic.twitter.com/qC73ExXJCv – 9:23 PM
Nic Claxton (12 points, 10 rebounds) has recorded his team-high seventh double-double of the season (also extending a career-high total).
This is Claxton’s second straight game with a double-double (14 points, 12 boards on Wednesday at Toronto). – 9:23 PM
starting off the third with a three.
Myles Turner connects from deep. pic.twitter.com/so8vG7vOdi – 9:22 PM
Isaiah Joe has hit 9 straight 3s.
The NBA record is 13 straight 3s by three players:
Terry Mills
Shake Milton (from Bartlesville, Oklahoma)
Brent Price (from Enid, Oklahoma/Sooners legend) – 9:17 PM
📸 First-half flicks pic.twitter.com/s3d6EUUp4I – 9:15 PM
Gold Weekend Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!
grab tickets for our games against the Knicks (12/18), Bulls (1/24), Cavs (2/5) and Jazz (2/13) starting at just $5, while supplies last.
https://t.co/JDaj2Rb3hp pic.twitter.com/xlGtD2Ig5w – 9:13 PM
Isaiah Joe has hit 9 straight 3s.
The NBA record is 13 straight 3s by three players: Shake Milton, Terry Mills and Oklahoma Sooners legend Brent Price. – 9:13 PM
Play hard. Play smart. Keep the Ws coming.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bBQyYRMo7R – 9:13 PM
the @PointsBetUSA numbers at the half. pic.twitter.com/VctY7fOCSz – 9:10 PM
A fun first half of hoops pic.twitter.com/w54MBjsV0k – 9:06 PM
Nets point switching on nearly every action continues to be a problem.
They aren’t a team that is fit to fight over screens. And these multi-guard lineups they constantly run don’t have the size to switch.
Continually getting exposed defensively, – 9:05 PM
First half belonged to the Nets, 65-57. They’re playing quickly, as are the Pacers, but are making 61% of shots.
Turner has 15, Hield with 10. Haliburton already has 7asts and 6pts. – 9:04 PM
Another great half from Myles Turner – who has 15 points. But the Pacers defense wasn’t good enough and they trail 65-57 at the break. Haliburton has 7 assists. – 9:04 PM
Nets are scorching hot in this first half.
27/42 (64%) from the field
9/20 (45%) from three
But defense has been almost as bad as offense has been good. – 9:02 PM
The threes are falling ☔️ – 9:01 PM
“We got off to a good start early in the [third] quarter with the starters and then when we broke the lineup, the younger guys played great. It was good offense, good defense, but the greatest thing is that everybody contributed.” – Coach Clifford – 8:59 PM
Buddy Hield corner three off the inbound is automatic.🎯 pic.twitter.com/S7VRA34J9l – 8:57 PM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will also remain out on Sunday vs Indiana in addition to tonight per Ty Lue. – 8:57 PM
Ty Lue says Luke Kennard remains out tonight and out Sunday against Indiana. – 8:54 PM
🌀🌀🌀
T.J. McConnell spins to the rim for two. pic.twitter.com/49QhkMekZw – 8:51 PM
Ben Simmons has consistently been the best player on the floor for Brooklyn over the last three games.
Night and day in his assertiveness. – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You know things aren’t going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That’s the first one he’s missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM
another slam for Isaiah. 😤
Buddy Hield gets it to Isaiah Jackson, who throws it down. pic.twitter.com/iXqw66SsaW – 8:45 PM
Pacers are 0 for 6 from 3 after 13mins, but they’ve outshot the Nets 12-2 at the FT line.
Defense has been a challenge against the Nets; they’re getting to their spots and shooting 60%. – 8:44 PM
Ben Simmons’ transition creation over this recent stretch has been everything the Nets envisioned.
Becoming a huge part of the offense. – 8:43 PM
Ideal end to the first frame
👌 @Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/eVq3luhY2q – 8:42 PM
20-7 run to end the first 👍 pic.twitter.com/RGIE4u9Kkw – 8:40 PM
Seth Curry launches in a deep three at the end of the first quarter. Once again, the Pacers are off to a slow start. They trail 35-23 after the first quarter – 8:39 PM
Nets rolling early in Indy. KD, Kyrie and Simmons have 22 of Brooklyn’s 35 points in the 1st quarter. Nets shooting 62.5% from the field. The offense is in a good rhythm and the they’ve already racked up 10 assists. – 8:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets go on a 20-7 run to end the first quarter, lead Pacers, 35-23. Great ball movement and energy in the opening period. – 8:38 PM
S3TH 🚨 – 8:37 PM
“Just go in and finish the game.”
@Kai Jones breaks down the W.
#LetsFly | @Waste_Pro_USA pic.twitter.com/F37BIjvE32 – 8:36 PM
Indiana’s own @MsVivicaFox Revving Up the crowd tonight!🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQ8xB0d1hV – 8:27 PM
Four bench guys in already for the Pacers. Will be tough for this bench group to handle Nets with all of KD/Kyrie/Simmons in, though the pendulum could swing back in Pacers starters go against Nets bench later. – 8:25 PM
the dish & the dunk
Buddy Hield finds Jalen Smith for the slam. pic.twitter.com/rvrQqQH5WN – 8:19 PM
off and running against the Nets.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/TWJV1zWrpS pic.twitter.com/YDklnPZRLs – 8:14 PM
Three straight layups for the Nets against the Pacers, who allowed 74 paint points last game by the Timberwolves. Including one five seconds in.
Not ideal. – 8:12 PM
Things I wasn’t expecting to fill out on my NBA bingo card on this trip to Indianapolis: 1. Eating Thanksgiving dinner at Hooters. 2. Seeing Vivica A. Fox revving up a Pacers Indy car on the floor just before the start of the game. – 8:11 PM
📊 @Royce O’Neale this season:
10.3 PPG (career-high)
4.7 APG (career-high)
44 3PT% (career-high) pic.twitter.com/LBcVTU9t1c – 7:43 PM
🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
#LetsFly | Presented by @Lowes pic.twitter.com/PBR4iTt9xn – 7:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters vs Pacers: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:34 PM
Gold Friday starting 5️⃣. pic.twitter.com/uFtdDiev4Q – 7:32 PM
1-0 in the black & mint.
#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/43c01flBxV – 7:31 PM
Game Flicks: Dark Mode 🍃🖤
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/KhUsBcCiax – 7:22 PM
pregame work.
@Bennedict Mathurin | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/NT332qNjYw – 7:19 PM
This doesn’t really need a caption.
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/arzM9DRPj0 – 7:17 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:
Isaiah Jackson – Available (left ankle sprain)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/cW7IiQ5hbK – 7:14 PM
Eric Collins calling Kai’s dunks is fr our spirit animal (volume up 🔊)
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9B0N93IRMZ – 7:13 PM
Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste – 7:09 PM
Just caught up with ex-Pacer Edmond Sumner, who said it’s “definitely crazy,” to be playing in Indy for the road team. He joked that he was unhelpful for his teammates earlier today because he had no idea where the road team locker room was. – 7:09 PM
Turnovers is such a persistent problem for the Wolves this season.
Even in their best game of the season in the win over Indiana on Wednesday, they still turned it over on 22.7% of their possessions (their worst turnover rate in a single game of the entire season). – 7:03 PM
ROCKABYEEE 👋
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IuBAQwHhco – 7:02 PM
NOW THIS IS A WORK OF ART 🤌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/miI4RMxlEq – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets outscored Minnesota, 39-21, in the third quarter, and the 18-point differential represents Charlotte’s best quarter of the season.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Entering the fourth quarter tonight vs. Minnesota, @Charlotte Hornets F/C @Kai Jones has set career highs with a pair of offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and eight total rebounds in a career-best 24 minutes. – 6:51 PM
Feelin’ good going into the 4th.
#LetsFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/yc9Fr9N697 – 6:51 PM
A couple notes from Vaughn pregame: TJ Warren has started to get some 5-on-5 work in against a combo of coaches and players, but it remains unclear when he’ll make his debut. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab but it remains to be seen if he’ll return Sunday. – 6:45 PM
Durant and Simmons getting loose. Tough one for the Pacers tonight in their final home game for a couple weeks: pic.twitter.com/20tnvNRErX – 6:44 PM
Can’t stop @Terry Rozier 🙅♂️
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rCMNJeLdKX – 6:41 PM
Isaiah Jackson will play tonight, and Andrew Nembhard is out, per Coach Carlisle. – 6:23 PM
Isaiah Jackson is available tonight. Andrew Nembhard is out. – 6:22 PM
Big praise for Ben Simmons’ recent play from Rick Carlisle pregame. Carlisle mentioned Simmons growth as perhaps the biggest defense between Brooklyn now and when they played in late October. – 6:21 PM
Rick Carlisle pregame on what’s changed recently with the Nets. “Simmons is very much a different player now … he’s playing great. He’s a difference maker.” – 6:21 PM
It’s a dunk party 🕺
@PJ Washington | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/TdNgq0u9OC – 6:15 PM
17 PTS in the first half for Kelly 🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/HnNezBSvGp – 6:09 PM
Fresh fits on a Friday pic.twitter.com/44VCmBiDzO – 6:08 PM
Kevin Durant says ‘it’s cool to see’ LeBron break all-time scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/kev… – 6:06 PM
Is it Tuesday yet? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VgJTkzNWRm – 6:01 PM
in the building for Gold Friday. 🟡🏠 pic.twitter.com/IRsDvZZ18f – 5:55 PM
follow Tyrese Haliburton as he prepares for game time.📹
find us on TikTok ➡️ https://t.co/ChdwZtqAlq pic.twitter.com/tBDCwr7ESf – 5:48 PM
whole lot of basketball left. pic.twitter.com/c7msZqc5gx – 5:40 PM
Say it with us: HUM DIDDLY DEEEE
@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/mnyvpHy3TD – 5:40 PM
Mason’s signature reverse dunk ✅
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B6DRbcqnnD – 5:36 PM
Ours now 🤷
@Kelly Oubre x @Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rYQGdXLsh3 – 5:24 PM
City night starts now 🔥
📍 – 🏠
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/JxDv10q7Hr – 5:09 PM
No paparazzi please ✋
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/si5ZVJKpay – 4:47 PM
⚠️🥳 BIRTHDAY BEREAL 🥳⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1tz4ENIone – 4:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/0A0YBt7W1W – 4:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
For the first CLT Minted Night of the season, today’s @Charlotte Hornets “This City” pregame video will feature a special musical remake by Charlottean @HamiltonAnthony #LetsFly – 4:30 PM
most assists in a 3-game span in 25 years.🔥
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/0lp8sjcBEZ – 4:21 PM
✨🍃 minty fresh five. 🍃✨
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GQ4xb9pWr9 – 4:07 PM
During the last road game in Brooklyn, Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.49 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/rdxljpn9wf – 4:04 PM
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lnUcSlKriw – 3:52 PM
Hornets Starter jackets are back in a big way🔥
Enter to win one of your own: https://t.co/WMYwGs70jn
RULES: https://t.co/q1QzyIyZqp pic.twitter.com/G4gzA8MUcG – 3:21 PM
Tap in for Coach Cliff 🤝 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:19 PM
all that glitters is gold.✨
don’t miss out on our Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank. tickets start at just $5, grab them while you can!
🎟️: https://t.co/dr0StNfews pic.twitter.com/WHugmB5g2R – 2:35 PM
Early nugget for an early game.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/uic7Bs6Z6I – 2:31 PM
𝐂𝐋𝐓 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐃. 𝟓𝐩𝐦. pic.twitter.com/P96IQls7LA – 2:11 PM
Comments / 0