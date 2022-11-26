Nets 96, Pacers 99: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (9-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (7-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 96, Indiana Pacers 99 (Q4 08:53)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

14-2 Pacers run

Mathurin makes a corner 3 — after missing two FTs — to give the Pacers their first lead since mid-1Q. 99-96. – 9:58 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons is up to a team-high 20 points (8-of-8 FG, 4-of-5 FT).

This is Simmons’ second 20-point game this season (high: 22 points on 11/20 vs. Memphis). – 9:56 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

That’s 20 more points for Ben Simmons after he knocked down two more free throws. He is playing with a completely different confidence over the last week and a half. – 9:55 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Mathurin finally gets the lid off the basket on a 3 and this game is tied at 96. Pacers playing a strong second half so far. – 9:55 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Ben Simmons is perfect from the field entering the 4th:

🔥 8-8 FG

🔥 18 PTS pic.twitter.com/F9HKmfx1qd – 9:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

KD is having a really rough go of it offensively tonight.

Struggling as of late. Not getting to his spots as comfortably. – 9:50 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Isaiah Jackson and Nic Claxton each called for a tech after some arm hooking and shoving. Nets keep the ball to close the third quarter. – 9:49 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Isaiah Jackson and Noc Claxton each called for a tech after some arm hooking and shoving. Nets keep the ball to close the third quarter. – 9:49 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Isaiah Joe finally misses after hitting nine consecutive 3s (he hit seven straight against Denver, then his first two tonight). Longest streak in OKC history (KD in 2012 his 8 straight). – 9:46 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Technical foul on Rick Carlisle called during the break. KD missed the free throw. He was pleading with an official moments ago after a no-call on Isaiah Jackson. – 9:42 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

from deep. 🎯

Tyrese Haliburton hits the long 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/qasXMPNi7g – 9:42 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

This take is just masterful.

Kyrie continually makes things that few other NBA players could do look routine. pic.twitter.com/RMMBxxFTPE – 9:41 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers’ coaches had a long discussion with the officials during the timeout and, after several minutes, a a technical was just issued. – 9:40 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

James Johnson, who knows the Nets tendancies and such after playing for them last year, is in here in the third quarter. His two biggest minute games of the season are against Brooklyn. – 9:36 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Ben Simmons (18pts) is perfect from the floor, 8 for 8, and all inside the paint. Center Nic Claxton is 6 for 6 — all at the rim.

Nets up five, late 3Q. – 9:36 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

That transition take and finish by Kyrie was insane. – 9:34 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers surging here in the third quarter as Buddy Hield has 7 points in the frame already. It’s 79-76 Nets, but Jalen Smith is headed to the foul line for free throws after this break.

Haliburton up to 11 assists. – 9:28 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say.

Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

too quick. 💨

Tyrese Haliburton drives for the layup. pic.twitter.com/HqkFL18Mbz – 9:27 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The way Nic Claxton screens help defenders off-ball has opened up a lot for the Nets tonight. That, combined with Simmons ability to pass out of the post, is hard to guard. – 9:26 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons creating with this level of confidence after what we saw to open the season is really incredible. – 9:26 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Another double-double for Clax 💥 pic.twitter.com/qC73ExXJCv – 9:23 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nic Claxton (12 points, 10 rebounds) has recorded his team-high seventh double-double of the season (also extending a career-high total).

This is Claxton’s second straight game with a double-double (14 points, 12 boards on Wednesday at Toronto). – 9:23 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

starting off the third with a three.

Myles Turner connects from deep. pic.twitter.com/so8vG7vOdi – 9:22 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Joe has hit 9 straight 3s.

The NBA record is 13 straight 3s by three players:

Terry Mills

Shake Milton (from Bartlesville, Oklahoma)

Brent Price (from Enid, Oklahoma/Sooners legend) – 9:17 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

📸 First-half flicks pic.twitter.com/s3d6EUUp4I – 9:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Gold Weekend Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!

grab tickets for our games against the Knicks (12/18), Bulls (1/24), Cavs (2/5) and Jazz (2/13) starting at just $5, while supplies last.

https://t.co/JDaj2Rb3hp pic.twitter.com/xlGtD2Ig5w – 9:13 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Joe has hit 9 straight 3s.

The NBA record is 13 straight 3s by three players: Shake Milton, Terry Mills and Oklahoma Sooners legend Brent Price. – 9:13 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Play hard. Play smart. Keep the Ws coming.

#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bBQyYRMo7R – 9:13 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the @PointsBetUSA numbers at the half. pic.twitter.com/VctY7fOCSz – 9:10 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

A fun first half of hoops pic.twitter.com/w54MBjsV0k – 9:06 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets point switching on nearly every action continues to be a problem.

They aren’t a team that is fit to fight over screens. And these multi-guard lineups they constantly run don’t have the size to switch.

Continually getting exposed defensively, – 9:05 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

First half belonged to the Nets, 65-57. They’re playing quickly, as are the Pacers, but are making 61% of shots.

Turner has 15, Hield with 10. Haliburton already has 7asts and 6pts. – 9:04 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Another great half from Myles Turner – who has 15 points. But the Pacers defense wasn’t good enough and they trail 65-57 at the break. Haliburton has 7 assists. – 9:04 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets are scorching hot in this first half.

27/42 (64%) from the field

9/20 (45%) from three

But defense has been almost as bad as offense has been good. – 9:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

The threes are falling ☔️ – 9:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“We got off to a good start early in the [third] quarter with the starters and then when we broke the lineup, the younger guys played great. It was good offense, good defense, but the greatest thing is that everybody contributed.” – Coach Clifford – 8:59 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Buddy Hield corner three off the inbound is automatic.🎯 pic.twitter.com/S7VRA34J9l – 8:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will also remain out on Sunday vs Indiana in addition to tonight per Ty Lue. – 8:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Luke Kennard remains out tonight and out Sunday against Indiana. – 8:54 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

🌀🌀🌀

T.J. McConnell spins to the rim for two. pic.twitter.com/49QhkMekZw – 8:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons has consistently been the best player on the floor for Brooklyn over the last three games.

Night and day in his assertiveness. – 8:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

You know things aren’t going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That’s the first one he’s missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

another slam for Isaiah. 😤

Buddy Hield gets it to Isaiah Jackson, who throws it down. pic.twitter.com/iXqw66SsaW – 8:45 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers are 0 for 6 from 3 after 13mins, but they’ve outshot the Nets 12-2 at the FT line.

Defense has been a challenge against the Nets; they’re getting to their spots and shooting 60%. – 8:44 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons’ transition creation over this recent stretch has been everything the Nets envisioned.

Becoming a huge part of the offense. – 8:43 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Ideal end to the first frame

👌 @Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/eVq3luhY2q – 8:42 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

20-7 run to end the first 👍 pic.twitter.com/RGIE4u9Kkw – 8:40 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Seth Curry launches in a deep three at the end of the first quarter. Once again, the Pacers are off to a slow start. They trail 35-23 after the first quarter – 8:39 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets rolling early in Indy. KD, Kyrie and Simmons have 22 of Brooklyn’s 35 points in the 1st quarter. Nets shooting 62.5% from the field. The offense is in a good rhythm and the they’ve already racked up 10 assists. – 8:39 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets go on a 20-7 run to end the first quarter, lead Pacers, 35-23. Great ball movement and energy in the opening period. – 8:38 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

S3TH 🚨 – 8:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“Just go in and finish the game.”

@Kai Jones breaks down the W.

#LetsFly | @Waste_Pro_USA pic.twitter.com/F37BIjvE32 – 8:36 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Indiana’s own @MsVivicaFox Revving Up the crowd tonight!🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQ8xB0d1hV – 8:27 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Four bench guys in already for the Pacers. Will be tough for this bench group to handle Nets with all of KD/Kyrie/Simmons in, though the pendulum could swing back in Pacers starters go against Nets bench later. – 8:25 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the dish & the dunk

Buddy Hield finds Jalen Smith for the slam. pic.twitter.com/rvrQqQH5WN – 8:19 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

off and running against the Nets.

watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/TWJV1zWrpS pic.twitter.com/YDklnPZRLs – 8:14 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Three straight layups for the Nets against the Pacers, who allowed 74 paint points last game by the Timberwolves. Including one five seconds in.

Not ideal. – 8:12 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Things I wasn’t expecting to fill out on my NBA bingo card on this trip to Indianapolis: 1. Eating Thanksgiving dinner at Hooters. 2. Seeing Vivica A. Fox revving up a Pacers Indy car on the floor just before the start of the game. – 8:11 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

📊 @Royce O’Neale this season:

10.3 PPG (career-high)

4.7 APG (career-high)

44 3PT% (career-high) pic.twitter.com/LBcVTU9t1c – 7:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

#LetsFly | Presented by @Lowes pic.twitter.com/PBR4iTt9xn – 7:41 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starters vs Pacers: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Gold Friday starting 5️⃣. pic.twitter.com/uFtdDiev4Q – 7:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

1-0 in the black & mint.

#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/43c01flBxV – 7:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Game Flicks: Dark Mode 🍃🖤

#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/KhUsBcCiax – 7:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

pregame work.

@Bennedict Mathurin | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/NT332qNjYw – 7:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This doesn’t really need a caption.

#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/arzM9DRPj0 – 7:17 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:

Isaiah Jackson – Available (left ankle sprain)

Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)

Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/cW7IiQ5hbK – 7:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Eric Collins calling Kai’s dunks is fr our spirit animal (volume up 🔊)

@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9B0N93IRMZ – 7:13 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Chatted briefly with Domantas Sabonis before he faces his old teammate Malcolm Brogdon tonight in Boston. #Pacers years didn’t go quite the way they would’ve hoped, but now they’re huge pieces of the league’s two best offenses — the #Celtics and #Kings. Big one tonight at 8 EST. pic.twitter.com/KMVjfOnste – 7:09 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Just caught up with ex-Pacer Edmond Sumner, who said it’s “definitely crazy,” to be playing in Indy for the road team. He joked that he was unhelpful for his teammates earlier today because he had no idea where the road team locker room was. – 7:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Turnovers is such a persistent problem for the Wolves this season.

Even in their best game of the season in the win over Indiana on Wednesday, they still turned it over on 22.7% of their possessions (their worst turnover rate in a single game of the entire season). – 7:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

ROCKABYEEE 👋

@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/IuBAQwHhco – 7:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

NOW THIS IS A WORK OF ART 🤌

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/miI4RMxlEq – 6:55 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

The @Charlotte Hornets outscored Minnesota, 39-21, in the third quarter, and the 18-point differential represents Charlotte’s best quarter of the season.

#LetsFly – 6:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Entering the fourth quarter tonight vs. Minnesota, @Charlotte Hornets F/C @Kai Jones has set career highs with a pair of offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds and eight total rebounds in a career-best 24 minutes. – 6:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Feelin’ good going into the 4th.

#LetsFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/yc9Fr9N697 – 6:51 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

A couple notes from Vaughn pregame: TJ Warren has started to get some 5-on-5 work in against a combo of coaches and players, but it remains unclear when he’ll make his debut. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab but it remains to be seen if he’ll return Sunday. – 6:45 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Durant and Simmons getting loose. Tough one for the Pacers tonight in their final home game for a couple weeks: pic.twitter.com/20tnvNRErX – 6:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Can’t stop @Terry Rozier 🙅‍♂️

#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rCMNJeLdKX – 6:41 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Isaiah Jackson will play tonight, and Andrew Nembhard is out, per Coach Carlisle. – 6:23 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Isaiah Jackson is available tonight. Andrew Nembhard is out. – 6:22 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Big praise for Ben Simmons’ recent play from Rick Carlisle pregame. Carlisle mentioned Simmons growth as perhaps the biggest defense between Brooklyn now and when they played in late October. – 6:21 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Rick Carlisle pregame on what’s changed recently with the Nets. “Simmons is very much a different player now … he’s playing great. He’s a difference maker.” – 6:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

It’s a dunk party 🕺

@PJ Washington | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/TdNgq0u9OC – 6:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

17 PTS in the first half for Kelly 🤑

@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/HnNezBSvGp – 6:09 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Fresh fits on a Friday pic.twitter.com/44VCmBiDzO – 6:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kevin Durant says ‘it’s cool to see’ LeBron break all-time scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/25/kev… – 6:06 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Is it Tuesday yet? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VgJTkzNWRm – 6:01 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

in the building for Gold Friday. 🟡🏠 pic.twitter.com/IRsDvZZ18f – 5:55 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

follow Tyrese Haliburton as he prepares for game time.📹

find us on TikTok ➡️ https://t.co/ChdwZtqAlq pic.twitter.com/tBDCwr7ESf – 5:48 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

whole lot of basketball left. pic.twitter.com/c7msZqc5gx – 5:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Say it with us: HUM DIDDLY DEEEE

@Kai Jones | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/mnyvpHy3TD – 5:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Mason’s signature reverse dunk ✅

@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/B6DRbcqnnD – 5:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Ours now 🤷

@Kelly Oubre x @Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rYQGdXLsh3 – 5:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

City night starts now 🔥

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/JxDv10q7Hr – 5:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

No paparazzi please ✋

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/si5ZVJKpay – 4:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

⚠️🥳 BIRTHDAY BEREAL 🥳⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1tz4ENIone – 4:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Starters for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota:

#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/0A0YBt7W1W – 4:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

For the first CLT Minted Night of the season, today’s @Charlotte Hornets “This City” pregame video will feature a special musical remake by Charlottean @HamiltonAnthony #LetsFly – 4:30 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

most assists in a 3-game span in 25 years.🔥

(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/0lp8sjcBEZ – 4:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

✨🍃 minty fresh five. 🍃✨

#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GQ4xb9pWr9 – 4:07 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last road game in Brooklyn, Tyus Jones played 34 minutes and travelled 2.70 miles at an average of 4.49 MPH.

#FedExPlayerTracker | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/rdxljpn9wf – 4:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MIN

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.

Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/lnUcSlKriw – 3:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Hornets Starter jackets are back in a big way🔥

Enter to win one of your own: https://t.co/WMYwGs70jn

RULES: https://t.co/q1QzyIyZqp pic.twitter.com/G4gzA8MUcG – 3:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap in for Coach Cliff 🤝 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:19 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

all that glitters is gold.✨

don’t miss out on our Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank. tickets start at just $5, grab them while you can!

🎟️: https://t.co/dr0StNfews pic.twitter.com/WHugmB5g2R – 2:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Early nugget for an early game.

#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/uic7Bs6Z6I – 2:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝐂𝐋𝐓 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐃. 𝟓𝐩𝐦. pic.twitter.com/P96IQls7LA – 2:11 PM