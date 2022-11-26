ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beal returns against Heat

 2 days ago
Anthony Chiang: Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable.

Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Washington Wizards fall to the Miami Heat and dropped to (10-9).

#dcaboveall 107

#HEATculture 110

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each led the team with 28 points. Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 38 points. – 10:37 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Heat 110, Wizards 107

Kuzma: 28 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.

Beal: 28 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.

Adebayo: 38 pts., 12 rebs., 3 assts. – 10:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin closes it out

2 free throws

And an absolutely insane defensive possession on Bradley Beal

Martin is emerging – 10:32 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Wizards and Heat are tied at the end of 3.

#DcABOVEALL 85

#HEATCulture 85

Beal leads the team with 22 and is shooting (4/5) from three. – 9:51 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal is shooting 4 of 5 from three-point range tonight. That improves his 3-point percentage for the season to 40.9 percent. – 9:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Another close Heat game. Who could have seen that coming? Heat 85, Wizards 85 going into fourth. Adebayo with 26 for Heat. Beal 22 for Wizards. – 9:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat going on a bit of a run here

They’ve gone back to switching

Haywood Highsmith very great fronting on Porzingis, then good defense by Dru Smith on Beal

Go to it in these lineups

Well, now Dedmon enters, so… – 9:39 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Erik Spoelstra is furious that Bradley Beal wasn’t called for a travel at around 6:52 remaining in the third quarter. – 9:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What did Beal just do? lol – 9:30 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56

Kuzma: 15p

Porzingis: 12p

Beal: 8p, 4a, 2blk

Avdija: 5p, 5r, 4a, 1 blk, 1 stl

Adebayo has 22 – 9:08 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56.

Kuzma: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.

Beal: 8 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.

Porzingis: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 2 blocks

Avdija: 5 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts., 1 block

Adebayo: 22 pts., 6 rebs. – 9:07 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal will return tonight after a one-game absence, the Wizards announce. Starters vs. Heat:

Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Same lineup for Heat tonight as seen on Wednesday

Bradley Beal will play for Wizards – 7:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bradley Beal is back for the Wizards and starting tonight against the Heat, along with Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:33 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:

PG: Bradley Beal

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable. – 7:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Wizards:

Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.

Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Johnny Davis (groin soreness), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion) remains a gametime decision. – 6:32 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin) are out tonight, the Wizards announce.

Bradley Beal (thigh contusion) is a game time decision still. – 6:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Wizards announce that Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.

Bradley Beal is a game-time decision. – 6:26 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) — all listed as questionable to play — are expected to be gametime decisions to play tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. They were limited shootaround participants. – 11:23 AM

Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) will most likely be game-time decisions, Wes Unseld Jr said. All three are listed as questionable right now. The Wizards play their second game in Miami tonight at 8. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 25, 2022

Ira Winderman: Wizards injury report for Friday at Heat: Bradley Beal, Questionable, right thigh contusion Johnny Davis, Questionable, right groin soreness Rui Hachimura, Questionable,right ankle soreness Monte Morris, Questionable, right ankle soreness Delon Wright, Out, right hamstring strain -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 24, 2022

Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all OUT for tonight in Miami, the Wizards announce. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 23, 2022

