Bradley Beal returns against Heat
Anthony Chiang: Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
The Washington Wizards fall to the Miami Heat and dropped to (10-9).
#dcaboveall 107
#HEATculture 110
Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each led the team with 28 points. Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 38 points. – 10:37 PM
Final: Heat 110, Wizards 107
Kuzma: 28 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
Beal: 28 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Adebayo: 38 pts., 12 rebs., 3 assts. – 10:33 PM
Caleb Martin closes it out
2 free throws
And an absolutely insane defensive possession on Bradley Beal
Martin is emerging – 10:32 PM
The Wizards and Heat are tied at the end of 3.
#DcABOVEALL 85
#HEATCulture 85
Beal leads the team with 22 and is shooting (4/5) from three. – 9:51 PM
Bradley Beal is shooting 4 of 5 from three-point range tonight. That improves his 3-point percentage for the season to 40.9 percent. – 9:50 PM
Another close Heat game. Who could have seen that coming? Heat 85, Wizards 85 going into fourth. Adebayo with 26 for Heat. Beal 22 for Wizards. – 9:49 PM
Heat going on a bit of a run here
They’ve gone back to switching
Haywood Highsmith very great fronting on Porzingis, then good defense by Dru Smith on Beal
Go to it in these lineups
Well, now Dedmon enters, so… – 9:39 PM
Erik Spoelstra is furious that Bradley Beal wasn’t called for a travel at around 6:52 remaining in the third quarter. – 9:31 PM
What did Beal just do? lol – 9:30 PM
Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56
Kuzma: 15p
Porzingis: 12p
Beal: 8p, 4a, 2blk
Avdija: 5p, 5r, 4a, 1 blk, 1 stl
Adebayo has 22 – 9:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 59, Heat 56.
Kuzma: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Beal: 8 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 2 blocks
Avdija: 5 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts., 1 block
Adebayo: 22 pts., 6 rebs. – 9:07 PM
Bradley Beal will return tonight after a one-game absence, the Wizards announce. Starters vs. Heat:
Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:37 PM
Same lineup for Heat tonight as seen on Wednesday
Bradley Beal will play for Wizards – 7:34 PM
Bradley Beal is back for the Wizards and starting tonight against the Heat, along with Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:33 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:
PG: Bradley Beal
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:31 PM
Per Wizards:
Johnny Davis, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are out tonight vs. Miami.
Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM
Johnny Davis (groin soreness), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion) remains a gametime decision. – 6:32 PM
Monte Morris (ankle), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Johnny Davis (groin) are out tonight, the Wizards announce.
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion) is a game time decision still. – 6:27 PM
Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) — all listed as questionable to play — are expected to be gametime decisions to play tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. They were limited shootaround participants. – 11:23 AM
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) will most likely be game-time decisions, Wes Unseld Jr said. All three are listed as questionable right now. The Wizards play their second game in Miami tonight at 8. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 25, 2022
Ira Winderman: Wizards injury report for Friday at Heat: Bradley Beal, Questionable, right thigh contusion Johnny Davis, Questionable, right groin soreness Rui Hachimura, Questionable,right ankle soreness Monte Morris, Questionable, right ankle soreness Delon Wright, Out, right hamstring strain -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 24, 2022
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all OUT for tonight in Miami, the Wizards announce. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 23, 2022
