Pelicans 111, Grizzlies 132: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-8) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 111, Memphis Grizzlies 132 (Final)

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

3 headed monster.

20+ from 12, trip and db in the dub tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t6Zy2TEDDu – 11:54 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

grizz dubskii 🐻 – 11:45 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

good effort from the gang. let’s continue to build on it.

🎙 Coach Jenkins | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/HerIlTDLLf – 11:42 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant said Naji Marshall said some things “I know not gone happen.”

“I’m not worried about it. Im very comfortable.” – 11:19 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant on the exchange with Naji Marshall:

“All that back and forth, I pretty much don’t do. I guess we was under his skin.” – 11:17 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Steven Adams asked if he’s the team’s unofficial bodyguard.

“No. Not at all.”

Tyus Jones from across the locker room: “Yeah, you are.” – 11:08 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Anthony Davis said he wished he had gotten a tribute video from New Orleans (like the Spurs gave to Lonnie Walker tonight). 🤨

https://t.co/p7mpfaC0Qw #LakeShow #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/iEeYfjp1Bc – 10:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

make em say ughhhh @New Orleans Pelicans pic.twitter.com/IhhP2QlWxO – 10:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“say please”

@Steven Adams appreciates good manners 😂 pic.twitter.com/jp96UKtHqy – 10:40 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans failed to match the effort and focus of their counterparts in the 132-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

“They were the better team tonight.” — WIllie Green

To make matters worse, Brandon Ingram left the game in the second quarter with a toe injury. https://t.co/z2CADWwhh9 pic.twitter.com/sYdKRnEzCK – 10:38 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“Playing our style of basketball is what led us to get out to a big lead early on.” – @Ja Morant on tonight’s win over the Pelicans

@MichelobULTRA | @kelwright pic.twitter.com/oPqUKQVRMY – 10:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

38 for Bam and Heat back within 2 games of .500 with win against Washington. Schedule tougher now.. next at Hawks, at Boston twice and at Memphis – 10:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I think that was the most complete Grizzlies performance this season. Masterful defensive performance combined with 18 made 3-pointers. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points. Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists.

Grizzlies win 132-111

Memphis is 11-8

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB. pic.twitter.com/bPA3KqOSgA – 10:30 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Grizzlies go wire-to-wire against #Pelicans, building 19-point lead after a quarter and rolling to 132-111 home victory. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/SSnj1eWphJ pic.twitter.com/fdNpBWix3T – 10:29 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall walked toward Ja Morant and other Grizzlies players after the game before being pulled away by teammates.

Marshall and Morant received technical fouls during the game. pic.twitter.com/xWsOWQT0Ez – 10:27 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

Murphy 21 pts

Williamson 14 pts

Jones 13 pts

Grizz led from wire-to-wire. Led by as much as 36 at one point. Really ugly night for the Pels. And the toe injury to Brandon Ingram only makes it worse. We’ll see how severe it ends up being. – 10:27 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

protect the cribskiii pic.twitter.com/kJ7PUNcB5x – 10:26 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Naji Marshall came over to the Grizzlies side of the court after the game. Dillon Brooks barked at him and Steven Adams led him away. – 10:26 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

New Orleans fell behind by as many as 36. Got rocked from the opening tip.

Memphis hit 18 3s. New Orleans made 10. – 10:25 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

– Zion: 14p, 5r, 4a

– Herb: 13p, 5r, 3a

– Trey: 21p, 7/14 FG

Pels: 43.0 FG%, 10/31 3P, 27/31 FT

Grizzlies: 51.6 FG%, 18/38 3P, 20/27 FT – 10:25 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

watch with sound on.

@itzjunior35 | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/OZDEKlWCHK – 10:21 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

The Kenneth Lofton Jr. victory cigar is a particularly sweet variation. – 10:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

It’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. time. – 10:18 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Jaren Jackson Jr. somehow has 20 points in this game, in 22 minutes. Abusing Hernangomez and finally taking a seat. – 10:17 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Pelicans emptying the bench to start the fourth. JJJ destroys a Naji Marshall layup attempt, but I’d image Grizzlies aren’t far behind. – 10:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

TURN US UP ONE TIME @David Roddy

@Ja Morant | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/WUwRrMKFav – 9:58 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

David Roddy flushes a baseline alley-oop pass from Ja Morant on a set play to end the third quarter. Fun moment for the rookie. – 9:57 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO – 9:57 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

idk bout yall but this is beautiful. hit the RT button gang. pic.twitter.com/wpI9jLbqNE – 9:52 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

100 ON THE BOARD IN THE 3rd. RT RT RT RT – 9:50 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram will not return. Pelicans say he sprained the big toe on his left foot. – 9:48 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Brandon Ingram (left great toe sprain) will not return tonight against Memphis. – 9:47 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

beale street > that street in nola.

@Ja Morant x @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/a5k6QWRwpz – 9:47 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (left great toe sprain) will not return to tonight’s game at Memphis. – 9:47 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Brandon Ingram (left great toe sprain) will not return to tonight’s game at Memphis. – 9:46 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant did a euro-step against Jonas Valanciunas and got hit pretty hard on the right thigh. He limped it off before going to the free-throw line. Valanciunas has 5 fouls. – 9:38 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans lost nine times last season by 20-plus points, including both games in Memphis (margins of 27 and 21). They have not lost a game this season by more than 13 points but trail Grizzlies 79-51 early 3Q – 9:31 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy started the second half in Brandon Ingram’s spot. – 9:26 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey Murphy starting for Brandon Ingram to start the second half. – 9:25 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

No Brandon Ingtram to start the second half for New Orleans. – 9:24 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

No Brandon Ingram to start the second half for the Pelicans – 9:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Grizzlies 68, Pelicans 48

Williamson 12 pts (5-7 FG)

Murphy 11 pts

Ingram 8 pts

Pels shot 39.5 percent from the field, 3-14 on 3s. Grizz have blitzed them from opening tip. Now, we wait to see if BI can come back and play the 2nd half after leaving early. – 9:10 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Grizzlies 68, Pelicans 48

– Zion: 12p, 5/7 FG

– Trey: 11p

– Ingram: 8p, 3r, 3a – went to locker room w/ 59.9 left in 2Q

Pels: 39.5 FG%, 3/14 3P, 15/17 FT

Grizzlies: 50.0 FG%, 13/25 3P, 3/5 FT – 9:10 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime:

Grizzlies 68 Pelicans 48

Dominant first half for Memphis. Defensively, the Grizzlies are making Herb Jones be more aggressive as a scorer, and he’s 2-8 so far.

Dillon Brooks has 16 points, Ja Morant 15, Steven Adams 14. Memphis has 13 made 3-pointers. – 9:09 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Some mid-second-quarter lineup issues for Grizzlies, but continue to ride hot 3-point shooting and strong two-way games from Brooks and Adams. Up 68-48 at half. – 9:09 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram is headed to the locker room.

This half just went from bad to worst – 9:07 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram is doing his best to try and fight through / walk out this ankle injury but he couldn’t.

He’s headed back to the locker room now. – 9:07 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Too much Roddy at the four. Too much “rookies guarding Zion.” Partly a consequence of Jaren’s fouls and Aldama being out. 25-point lead down to 13. – 9:03 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pretty interesting wrinkle here to mix in some zone against Ja Morant. Pels have rarely run zone under Willie Green – 9:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

You know things aren’t going well when Trey Murphy misses a free throw. That’s the first one he’s missed since the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn (on a technical foul). Murphy had made 22 in a row from foul line – 8:48 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

3-pointers

MEM: 10-17

NOP: 2-10 – 8:47 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Tyus Jones needs the catch & shoot badge on @NBA2K – 8:44 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The 44 points were the most the Pels have given up in a quarter this season. Grizzlies hit eight 3s. Ja got wherever he wanted to. – 8:40 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Grizzlies 44, Pelicans 25

Murphy 10 pts

Jones 5 pts

Ingram 4 pts, 3 assts

Grizzlies shot 63 percent from the field, 8-13 on 3s. Giving up 44 in a quarter is pretty rough. – 8:39 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

That arguably was the most complete quarter the Grizzlies have played this season. Eight (!!) made 3-pointers and 17-27 shooting while holding the Pelicans to 33.3% shooting.

Grizzlies lead 44-25 after one quarter. Six Grizzlies made a 3-pointer. – 8:38 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Grizz shoot 8-13 from 3 in the first quarter, with six different players contributing. Up 44-25 on the Pelicans. – 8:38 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Dillon Brooks hits his third 3, smothers Ingram into a miss and draws a shooting foul. Great sequence in a really strong game for Brooks so far. Grizz up 38-17. – 8:33 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks is having a great first quarter on both ends. – 8:32 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is toasting Trey Murphy right now. He’s calling for the switch each time on offense to get that matchup – 8:30 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey Murphy in.

If he gets the looks Herb was getting… – 8:27 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies are using Herb Jones’ defender to help/double when Brandon Ingram gets the ball. Excellent defensive gameplan so far. Jones is out now for Trey Murphy, who has been an elite shooter. Won’t be able to do the same against him. – 8:26 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies are shooting 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. 8-12 overall.

Memphis leads 20-7 with 6:49 left in the 1Q. Timeout Pelicans. – 8:22 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Looks like the Grizzlies have it made up in their minds that Herb Jones is just going to have to beat them.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is actively helping on all drives and playing like a free safety on defense. – 8:20 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

There can’t be many guards beyond Jose Alvarado willing to pick up Ja Morant for 94 feet (or even 50 feet) defensively – 8:17 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Grizzlies challenge is successful.

Jaren Jackson Jr. does not pick up a second foul.

Big call. – 8:17 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Two quick fouls on JJJ. One guarding Zion baseline drive. The other on help. Jenkins challenging the second. – 8:15 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Interesting defensive alignment. Dillon Brooks is starting the game guarding Zion Williamson on defense. Jaren Jackson Jr. is guarding Herb Jones. Looks like Memphis wants Jackson active and lurking as a help defender. – 8:13 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Steven Adams breaks out some real “Bust his butt, Marc” stuff on Valanciunas. – 8:13 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Memphis opens the game with a delay of game for not getting on the court in time. It may have been the length of the court pass from Jaren to Ja that drew the attention. – 8:11 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Shai is singing the National Anthem tonight before Grizz/Pelicans cc @Ohm Youngmisuk – 8:04 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

I love watching people pour into FedExForum for Grizzlies games. So happy. So much Memphis. It’s not a picture of the city, exactly — the socioeconomics don’t line up — but it’s wonderfully diverse. And exhuberant! – 7:57 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

The second-ever Jaren Jackson Jr./Zion Williamson matchup. Dillon Brooks on Brandon Ingram. Grand Theft Alvarado vs. Ja Morant from the jump. Adams and Valanciunas knocking each other around. Pretty good way to spend a holiday Friday night. – 7:52 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for Grizzlies-Pelicans on a Friday night in Memphis: NOP: JOnas Valanciunas, Zion WIlliamson, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado.

Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Ja Morant. – 7:50 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Well, this ought to be interesting — Your officials for tonight’s Grizz-Pelicans game: John Goble, Lauren Holtkamp and Scott Wall. This is a real Alpha-Omega crew for @badunclep ..

And as a clue — remember the Alamo and the game clock. – 7:43 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

Jose Alvarado

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:43 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Denver wins at New Orleans today.

DU now 6-1 in Jeff Wulbrun’s second season — best start since 2011-12 and tied for best in program’s D1 era (98-pres).

Wulbrun took over after a 2-19 season in 2020-21 in which only one win came against a D-1 school. – 7:30 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will be heavily relied on against a really good Pelicans frontcourt. No Santi Aldama or Xavier Tillman Sr. tonight. Expect David Roddy to get some minutes at the 4 as well. – 7:06 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy is available for tonight’s Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup.

The forward returns after a two-game absence due to a right foot contusion. https://t.co/ZWM34kbEh8 pic.twitter.com/oaF7p9VZCf – 6:51 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy will be available for tonight’s game vs Memphis, per the Pelicans – 6:48 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey Murphy is available to play tonight for the Pelicans, team says. – 6:48 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Trey Murphy III (right foot contusion) is available for tonight’s game vs Memphis. – 6:47 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans attempted 27.8 3s in their first 13 games. Their 3-point attempts in the 5 games since:

38

33

35

42

33

Here’s what Willie Green said about it pregame: pic.twitter.com/0qxdtnwZts – 6:42 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy’s status for tonight’s game at Memphis will be determined after he does pregame warmup. He was listed as questionable on #Pelicans injury report due to right foot contusion – 6:39 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey Murphy will warm up before a decision is made about his status for tonight, Willie Green says. – 6:35 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Trey Murphy a gametime decision for New Orleans, per coach Willie Green. – 6:35 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) will warm up and see how he feels before a decision will be made if he plays tonight. – 6:35 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Willie Green said the Pelicans try to draw up offense to free up guys when they’re being guarded by Dillon Brooks. He called Brooks a big key to the Grizzlies. – 6:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Steven Adams, John Konchar and Santi Aldama are all game-time decisions, according to Taylor Jenkins. – 6:24 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

If everyone listed questionable or doubtful were actually out, the Grizzlies would have 10 players available and five of them rookies. – 5:58 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

New Orleans Pelicans Trey Murphy III (foot) will play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell Sideline Sources. – 5:37 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq – 5:07 PM

Alright, now let’s go 3 for 3 with a Pelicans win over the Grizzlies tonight – 3:58 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

