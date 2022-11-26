Hawks 122, Rockets 128: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (11-8) play against the Houston Rockets (14-14) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 25, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 122, Houston Rockets 128 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets blow out the Clippers — like they should have. Great win on the road with back-to-back home games against the Rockets coming up. A run could be coming. – 12:58 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets blowout the Clippers — like they should have. Great win on the road with back-to-back home games against the Rockets coming up. A run could be coming. – 12:58 AM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

The Rockets spoiled Dejounte Murray and Trae Young’s 83-point night 👀 pic.twitter.com/p2jR0QVY1w – 12:48 AM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Air KJ took flight ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uqel3dn2wo – 12:39 AM

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

Kelvin Sampson likely will have the Houston Cougars ranked No. 1 nationally 40 years after the Phi Slamma Jamma season. What a world. – 12:27 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan has alluded many times to the basketball mantra “Don’t f—- with the game” and the Hawks kinda f——-d with the game this evening. – 11:42 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith Jr. may be a 19-year old rookie but he earned a hell of a lot of respect today. pic.twitter.com/dpQgKn6qnm – 11:34 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

JG went OFF 🔥

📊 30PTS 5REB 5AST pic.twitter.com/fp9LKwpuzh – 11:30 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Another great game for the rookie 👏

📊 21PTS 9REB pic.twitter.com/84ChmmRtFM – 11:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jabari Smith Jr: “There was a little disrespect going on from their side, so just wanted to check them on it and just do some straightening, and we bounced back and responded with a win.” – 11:23 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jabari Smith Jr. on the 3rd quarter incident with Dejounte Murray:

“It was some disrespect that needed some straightening.” – 11:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

THE GUYS.

@Jabari Smith: 21 PTS | 9 REB

@Jalen Green: 30 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/TquqzwVauP – 11:05 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said they’ll be no minutes restrictions in tomorrow’s game against the Rockets, barring unforeseen health updates – 11:02 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

BIG TIME double-double for @KJ Martin in our win tonight!

📊 21 PTS

📊 14 REB

@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/sUdEQb6hPk – 10:58 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks had 122 points with 14 assists.

After the technical foul flurry – the final 1.5 quarters – the Hawks had 3 assists. – 10:56 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas on the Jabari Smith-Dejounte Murray incident: “There’s always a change of emotion when something like that happens… for us tonight, it went the right way. We needed that.” – 10:51 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

BIG W‼️

@ATT | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/lgAJQ3l1EH – 10:45 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Biggest win of the season for the young Rockets over a good Hawks unit. The type of stuff that gives them hope. – 10:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets top Hawks 128-122. I might be sick and drugged up, but that was a pretty entertaining game. Rockets won with rebounding, outscoring Hawks 37-2 in 2nd chance points. Martin with 15 boards. Mathews huge with 20 off bench. Green 30-5-5. Murray/Young combine for 83. – 10:43 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith was only 6-17 FG, but this was one of his best games to date — 21 points, 9 boards and a +13 in 37+ minutes. Dejounte Murray tried to clown Jabari when the Hawks had a huge lead and he wasn’t having it. He played the ENTIRE fourth quarter.

Rockets stun the Hawks. – 10:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green waved goodbye to the Hawks from the other end of the floor after the final buzzer sounded. – 10:41 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

FINAL: Rockets 128, Hawks 122

Young 41p/5a

DJM 39p/3r/3a

Griffin 11p – 10:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets beat the Hawks 128-122 to improve to 4-14. Rockets overcame 83 combined points between Murray and Young and foul trouble to Green. The game flipped after the scuffle between Murray and Smith – 10:40 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

Well, tonight KPJ looks like a PG and Jabari Smith, Jr. looks like an #NBA player. Nice to see #HoustonRockets – 10:39 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Hawks are down 5 w/ 34 seconds left in Houston. Probably wish they had these 20 seconds back. pic.twitter.com/MsZ5r8CeQd – 10:36 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

38 for Bam and Heat back within 2 games of .500 with win against Washington. Schedule tougher now.. next at Hawks, at Boston twice and at Memphis – 10:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

18 points for Garrison Mathews on six shots as he throws something crazy up at the rim to put the Rockets up five with 50 seconds left. He’s made shots, chased down loose balls and held up when targeted by Young and Murray – 10:33 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Rockets up 124-119 w/ 50.0 remaining in the game. Hawks have had just 1 assist the entire fourth and they’ve gone 4-14 from the floor. – 10:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Green fouls out with 1:11 left and the Rockets up four. Young got him and he’ll shoot two. Eason takes Green’s spot on the floor – 10:31 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jalen Green. Wow. – 10:31 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Not sure anyone is better at subtly initiating contact to create space than Trae Young – 10:29 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks have 21 defensive rebounds.

Rockets have 21 offensive rebounds. – 10:28 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen Green hits a jumper from midrange to give Rockets a 118-117 lead w/ 2:04 to go. – 10:28 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews is playing a great game at both ends – 10:28 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

They might not win this game, but this is what the Rockets talked about wanting to be before the season started. – 10:25 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Before tonight’s game, I asked Silas if Trae + Dejounte was some of blueprint to follow in terms of a fully developed backcourt-led offense. 76 combined points from them. – 10:21 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets get the game tied at 112, but Murray gets away with a smack to the mouth on Nix and drains a three, Green answers with a layup. One point game with 4:33 to play. Young has 39, Murray 37, Green 26 in only 30 minutes because of fouls – 10:20 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray (currently with 37 points) has surpassed his previous career-high for points in a game (36, 11/2/22 at NYK). – 10:19 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

We’re tied up in H-Town!

112-112 with 4:54 left to play 🔥 – 10:18 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Onyeka Okongwu has grabbed 10+ boards for the third time this season. – 10:14 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Rockets have 18 offensive rebounds. – 10:13 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Hawks call timeout after Mathews draws a charge. Their 16-point lead is down to two. Before going to the bench, Porter urges the crowd to make noise – 10:09 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan is going to challenge that offensive foul on Dejounte Murray. – 10:08 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews is shooting 41 percent from three over the last month – 10:07 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

104 – 100 Hawks. 10:43 to go. Credit to Houston for not folding during that rough third quarter stretch. – 10:05 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

12 minutes left to play.

Rockets: 94

Hawks: 104

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/vf4yjhl6Zd – 10:05 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Scoot with the acrobatic finish 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mvTjw01cb3 – 10:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

3Q: Hawks 104, Rockets 94

Young 37p/5a

DJM 32p/3r/2a

AJG 11p – 10:01 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Rockets and Hawks got into it in the 3rd quarter.

Technicals were assessed to Jabari Smith Jr., Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and Jalen Green. pic.twitter.com/SJ7Wil767k – 10:00 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

40-piece watch for Trae Young? He’s already got 35 they haven’t even played the 4th yet. – 9:59 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks have scored 100+ in all 19 games this season (2nd-longest such streak in franchise history) and 40 straight contests, the longest active such streak in the NBA (since 3/3/22). It’s only the 3rd time in franchise history the club has netted 100+ in 40 straight games. – 9:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

get 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙪𝙥 @Jabari Smith 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ch2gAqHeTi – 9:55 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks have 8 turnovers. Rockets have 19. – 9:55 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Someone’s gotta teach Tari Eason how to finish at the rim – 9:51 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

KJ Martin is quickly trending towards a pretty damn valuable asset for Houston:

17 points

11 rebounds

1 assist

1 steal

8-11 from the field

The turnovers are an issue, but other than that, he’s getting better every game. – 9:51 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets are not enjoying the work of Mitchell Ervin, Eric Dalen and Nate Green tonight – 9:50 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the first pair of Hawks teammates to net 30+ in the same game since 3/22/22 at New York: Trae Young (45), Bogdan Bogdanovic (32). – 9:48 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green picks up his 5th foul with 4:39 left in the 3rd – 9:47 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kinda fun to see John Collins as a roll man. – 9:47 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Black Friday sale on technical fouls. Double techs for Jabari + Murray. Double techs for Trae + Jalen. – 9:43 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Double technicals on Jabari Smith and Dejounte Murray, then Jalen Green and Trae Young for the altercation. – 9:43 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Things just got a little spicy between Dejounte Murray and Jabari Smith? Then it spilled over to a few others. – 9:40 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Other than Alperen Sengun (who’s not playing tonight), the rockets don’t really have anyone with a ton of basketball iq.

Lot of young talent, but that’s certainly something that pops out every game. – 9:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Dejounte Murray getting into it with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Murray gets hit with a technical – 9:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray (currently 7-10 from deep), has set a new career-high for most three-pointers in a single game (previously 6). – 9:38 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Some friendly back-and-forth jawing between Jalen and Trae. – 9:36 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are 0-for-4 with four turnovers to start the second half – 9:35 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Dejounte and Trae have 52 combined points in 39 combined minutes. – 9:34 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Houston’s half court ball movement has slowly evaporated since the first quarter. – 9:31 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Dejounte Murray had 19 points in 2Q. Set a career-high for points in a half (23). – 9:21 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray tied a career-high for points in a single half, netting 23 in tonight’s first half. Trae Young finished with 24 points (season-high for points in a first half), marking the first time this season both Young and Murray have had 20+ points in the same half. – 9:18 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

trae and ja are casually making 35 footers look like layups right now. the point guard position is comically loaded. – 9:15 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

For the second straight game, the Hawks have poured in 72 points in the opening half: 72 at HOU (11/25), 72 vs. SAC (11/23). – 9:14 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

HALF: Hawks 72, Rockets 69

Hawks outscored the Rockets 39-31 in 2Q after a strong outing by Dejounte Murray.

Young 24p/3a

DJM 23p/3r

AJG 11p – 9:13 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Halftime in H-Town. pic.twitter.com/7NKYpUKvKr – 9:13 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Garuba doing a bit of everything is a nice development. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a block in the first half. Rockets trail by 5 with 2:43 to go. – 9:04 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

With 5:38 left in 2Q the Hawks are 8-10 from the floor and are up four. – 9:00 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

You should get an extra challenge for games against Trae Young – 8:58 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas is challenging the foul on Jalen Green and he’s likely going to lose it. Not great use of the challenge, even if he wins it – 8:56 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Hasn’t been a good defensive stretch for Josh Christopher – 8:49 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his second triple tonight, Dejounte Murray has connected on his 250th career three-pointer. – 8:49 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

make way.

SCOOT COMING THROUGH. pic.twitter.com/RXqWRDJ1K0 – 8:47 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray has extended his double-digit scoring streak to a career-best 56 straight games (since 1/5/22), the 10th-longest active such streak in the NBA. – 8:46 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

11-straight points from DJM and the Hawks tie the game at 43 w/ 9:39 left in the half. – 8:45 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

that’s a TUFF bucket @Jalen Green 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QXVyOs892k – 8:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets start the second quarter in zone and force a turnover and missed jumper – 8:42 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

1 down!

Rockets: 38

Hawks: 33

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VGc03SpxMS – 8:41 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

AJ Griffin shot a perfect 3-3 from deep in tonight’s first quarter. Griffin becomes the ninth Hawks rookie since at least 2002-03 to connect on at least three triples on 1.000 3FG% in a single quarter and the second to do so in a first quarter. – 8:40 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Rockets 38, Hawks 33

I think we can all agree the Hawks really missed Clint Capela to start this game. They gave up 18 points in the paint including 4(?) dunks.

Young and AJG really kept the Hawks in thin this one.

Young w/ 12 pts; 4-8 from the floor

AJG 9 pts 3-3 from 3. – 8:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Josh Christopher checks in ahead of Garrison Mathews after both were DNP-CDs on Monday – 8:35 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Someone in section 126 is yelling “Trae Young, you suck” every 30 seconds. – 8:35 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

I would *guess* that *maybe* Bruno Fernando is on some sort of 20-minute restriction tonight. Played 5 minutes in the first. – 8:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green picks up Trae Young after the timeout – 8:32 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan calls a timeout w/ 2:56 left in 1Q as the Hawks give up a 3 to Jalen Green then another dunk to KJ Martin.

Hawks trail 28-22. – 8:30 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

3-straight 3s from AJ Griffin and the Hawks trail by just 3. – 8:29 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins has sunk his 800th career free throw, with his first make from the line tonight. Collins, who’s shooting a career-best .929% from the stripe this season, entered tonight’s game ranked 4th in the NBA in FT%. – 8:26 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green already has four assists in the first four minutes. – 8:19 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Houston with 5 assists on their first 6 made field goals. Also look like a real problem in transition. Up 16-7 early on Atlanta. – 8:19 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Bruno Fernando is impacting the rim at both ends. Rockets really missed hm – 8:18 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jabari wasting NO time 👌

@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nwMCOlVgei – 8:17 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Trae Young drew a foul by jumping into Jalen Green without making contact with him. That doesn’t bode well for how this game is going to be officiated – 8:14 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks with a seriously unserious start to the game. – 8:13 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Houston’s uniforms are lovely.

And largely wasted without a floor design to match. – 8:11 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Tonight’s game marks Atlanta’s final contest against the Rockets this season. In the win on 10/19 (117-107), Dejounte Murray became the 1st Hawk since Spud Webb to tally a point/assist double-double in his first game with the club (20 PTS, 11 AST).

Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:58 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Happy Holidays!

It’s time to work 👏 pic.twitter.com/iciZzbw47E – 7:55 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Tonight’s starting 5️⃣

@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/S5LeIU6iox – 7:46 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets starting lineup vs Hawks: Porter Jr, Green, Martin Jr, Smith Jr, Fernando (missed last 15 games w/ knee injury).

Hawks: Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Okongwu – 7:34 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks starters tonight:

Young, DJM, Hunter, Collins and Okongwu. – 7:33 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets Bruno Fernando (@Bruno Fernando) will return to action tonight. He’s been out since the home opener on Oct. 23. One of the two teams he’s played is the Hawks – the opponent tonight. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/hSyETJFAzY – 7:11 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Friday night steppin’ 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cL9fb3vktz – 7:06 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Clint Capela is out for the Hawks tonight – 6:55 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Ousmane Dieng, who was recalled today from the Blue, will be on this next road trip for the Thunder. Starting tomorrow night in Houston. – 6:40 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan said Clint Capela (dental pain) is gonna get checked out by the team’s trainers and they’ll see how he is. – 6:38 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Stephen Silas said that having Usman Garuba in their lineup tonight will help them switch a little more against the Hawks tonight vs. in the season opener. – 6:20 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Bruno Fernando is available tonight, per Stephen Silas. Alperen Sengun is out – 6:18 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets center Bruno Fernando will make his return tonight, Silas says. – 6:17 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will shoot more free throws in the 1st quarter?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

A heads up: Sunday’s 5p.m. Heat game at Atlanta will be carried on radio by Power 96 (96.5 FM) due to Dolphins postgame coverage on WQAM 560. – 5:42 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

The #Rockets have recorded at least 24 assists in five of the past eight games after doing so only once the first nine games of the season. Houston has recorded an assist on 62.2% of their field goals made over the past eight games, up from 50.4% the first nine games. – 5:13 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: How Dolphins’ Grier has earned trust, turned assets into bigger ones. With Houston visiting, it’s a good time to see what Tunsil trade (& 49ers draft trade) ultimately netted years later… J.J., Polian with insight on Grier. And Mostert doubtful: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:30 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Mostert doubtful, Bridgewater questionable for Sunday. Everybody else on the 53 is good for go for Houston on Sunday at Hard Rock. – 4:10 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Updated injury report. The Hawks have added Clint Capela (dental pain) to the report. pic.twitter.com/aNezqentBR – 2:01 PM