TechRadar

These best ever KitchenAid Black Friday deals will help make food prep a breeze

This year's Black Friday KitchenAid deals are here, and if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with one of the best appliances out there then we have you covered. Below you'll find our favorite stand mixer deals: the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer is now $249 at KitchenAid (down from $449) (opens in new tab) in the US while KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer is down from £429 to £343.20 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab) in the UK. With them, you'll also find deals for cheap attachments that make your stand mixer more useful (turning it into a food processor or a pasta cutter and roller).
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
TechRadar

5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less

Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.
CNET

11 Great Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals That Are Available Now

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Portable Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and thanks to having rechargeable batteries -- and offering wireless connectivity -- they've become almost as indispensable as wireless headphones or earbuds for playing your audio on the go.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday espresso machine deals 2022: save on Nespresso, KitchenAid and more

If you didn't manage to get your caffeine kick on Friday or over the weekend, fear not; the Cyber Monday espresso machine deals have now arrived. As the Cyber Monday deals trickle through, we're seeing huge savings on tech - including our favorite at-home barista appliances. Espresso machines are pretty much the only way to achieve the rich, strong, full-bodied flavor that coffee fanatics crave, but they don't come cheap.
denver7.com

New Balance shoes are on sale for less than $40 today on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The deals just keep on coming on Black Friday! Among the...
TechRadar

Cloud storage sorted for a lifetime: pCloud Black Friday deals from $139

We all know that Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab big bargains on exciting tech and home purchases - but don't forget that it's also the opportune moment to sort out your cloud storage, too. Or sort out a lifetime's worth of sorting it out! That's exactly what...
TechRadar

Secret Black Friday Hulu deal adds Disney Plus for just $2.99 extra a month

Oh boy! The Black Friday streaming deals just keep on coming with Hulu coyly slipping another in at the last minute. On top of its ridiculously good value $1.99 a month offer which you can lock in for 12 whole months, Hulu is also allowing you to add Disney Plus on top.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday Keurig deals 2022: the best deals brewing

Cyber Monday is here, and with it a selection of Keurig deals - excellent news if you're in the market for a new coffee maker for your home or office. We've been tracking all of the Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) as they crop up across various retailers offering some significant discounts, and we'll be updating this page with the hottest Keurig deals on the best coffee makers (opens in new tab) as they drop throughout the day. There are also a few choice deals left over from Black Friday, which we've included below.
TechRadar

This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount

We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...

