Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana high school football scores for LHSAA playoffs quarterfinals
Here are the Louisiana high school football scores for the LHSAA quarterfinals. SEMIFINAL BRACKETS:LHSAA football playoff semifinals pairings.
I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel
Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
Bohemian Micro Wedding on the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, this bohemian micro wedding on the Bayou showcases subtle glam with natural florals, neutral hues, and wooden accents. Bianca & Wilbert’s bohemian wedding was an intimate affair set along the Bayou, Slidell in Louisiana. After their original wedding plans in Mexico were delayed because of the pandemic, they decided a smaller traditional wedding was a perfect solution.
