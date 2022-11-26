Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tiger Band scored a big win by receiving a Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin for the best regional roots album. “When I talked to the band and I talked to Dr. Jones, I was like, listen, this is going to be a significant project,” Ardoin said. “First of all, no one has ever done a full album with a collaborative method where the band plays the entire time on the songs and the entire time for the whole album.”
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very pleasant start to the week for Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ll head into the last part of the weekend with much improved weather! In place of all the rain we had Saturday morning will come the return of plentiful sunshine to Southwest Louisiana. This will help temperatures climb to around 70 degrees during the afternoon. So that makes Sunday a great day for outdoor plans, such as maybe a walk or evening plans for dinner. Sunday night will be cool however with temps that fall down into the mid-to-upper 40′s. Then high pressure moves overhead for Monday making the start of the work week a great weather day as well. Monday will feature sunny skies and even warmer temps into the low 70′s! If you can it would be a great idea to go out and enjoy this weather since changes arrive soon after.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heavy rain Saturday, then sunny on Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend weather will be split 50/50 with another very wet day ahead on Saturday. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times, but the threat of severe weather stays low. Sunshine returns Sunday in what is forecast to be a very pleasant and nice end to the weekend with cooler mornings but nice afternoon highs around 70.
Comments / 0