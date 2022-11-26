Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ll head into the last part of the weekend with much improved weather! In place of all the rain we had Saturday morning will come the return of plentiful sunshine to Southwest Louisiana. This will help temperatures climb to around 70 degrees during the afternoon. So that makes Sunday a great day for outdoor plans, such as maybe a walk or evening plans for dinner. Sunday night will be cool however with temps that fall down into the mid-to-upper 40′s. Then high pressure moves overhead for Monday making the start of the work week a great weather day as well. Monday will feature sunny skies and even warmer temps into the low 70′s! If you can it would be a great idea to go out and enjoy this weather since changes arrive soon after.

