Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic
Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the loss to Nebraska
Iowa football's November winning streak is over as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, on Friday to close out the regular season. Iowa finished the year with a 7-5 record and no longer control its own destiny in the Big Ten West. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' loss...
Photo Gallery: Recruits Visiting Iowa for Nebraska Game
Asa Newsom, Titus Cram, Koi Perich, Others Checking Out Kinnick Stadium Friday
Christopherson: Strong reasons for Husker fans to feel good about Matt Rhule hire
Matt Rhule has already made it Twitter official, with a #NewProfilePic of him dressed in red, a pretty Memorial Stadium shot in the background. It's OK to let yourself briefly feel good, Husker fans. You've been through a lot. Maybe something is turning. Your squad beat a rival on Friday...
'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test
The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
Report: Satterfield listed as ‘top choice’ for Nebraska staff
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has worked at three different stops with Matt Rhule, who was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach over the weekend. Now, according to this report from John Brice of FootballScoop, Satterfield is believed to be a top target for Rhule’s first Cornhuskers...
FSU Basketball goes 0-3 at the ESPN Events Invitational
Florida State wrapped up their play at the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday evening with a 75-58 loss to Nebraska. FSU went 0-3 at the event and fell to 1-7 on the season. The Cornhuskers moved to 4-3 on the season.
Nebraska 'close' to hiring South Carolina's offensive coordinator
A move by South Carolina football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska appears to be getting closer and closer. Shortly after FootballScoop.com listed Satterfield as a top choice to join the new Cornhuskers staff under close friend Matt Rhule, a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that a move might just be imminent.
Hawkeye men and women both win
The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season
(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
