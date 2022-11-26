ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic

Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test

The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Report: Satterfield listed as ‘top choice’ for Nebraska staff

South Carolina Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has worked at three different stops with Matt Rhule, who was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach over the weekend. Now, according to this report from John Brice of FootballScoop, Satterfield is believed to be a top target for Rhule’s first Cornhuskers...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nebraska 'close' to hiring South Carolina's offensive coordinator

A move by South Carolina football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska appears to be getting closer and closer. Shortly after FootballScoop.com listed Satterfield as a top choice to join the new Cornhuskers staff under close friend Matt Rhule, a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that a move might just be imminent.
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Hawkeye men and women both win

The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season

(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

