California CIF high school football scores: Live updates & live streams - CIF Championships

Get the latest CIF high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 CIF champions are crowned

It is officially championship week in California! The CIF Championships kick off Wednesday, then continue Friday and Saturday with a full slate of huge games in each section.

You can follow all of this week's CIF championship action on SBLive California , including live CIF high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark SBLive's California high school football scoreboard and check the individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CENTRAL COAST SECTION | NORTH COAST SECTION

CENTRAL SECTION | LOS ANGELES CITY SECTION

OAKLAND SECTION | NORTHERN SECTION

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION | SAN DIEGO SECTION

SOUTHERN SECTION

You can also watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

