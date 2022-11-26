The following is a transcript of an interview with Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Colorado's Democratic Governor Jared Polis who has stuck with us through some technical difficulties. And governor, I understand you hear me now, so let's get straight to it. I'm sorry for what your state has recently gone through with this horrendous shooting at Club Q. It sounds like the shooter had a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle. Can you confirm that he illegally purchased them? Or were these unregistered ghost guns?

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO