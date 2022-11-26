Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Leader of the band
Correspondent Steve Hartman revisits Henry Boyer, an elementary school student whose passion was to one day be a member of the University of Michigan marching band. Henry is a few years older since we last met him, a few years closer to his dream, and so, as a special surprise, he was asked to lead the band's march to Michigan Stadium.
New Michigan "SkyBridge" takes adventure to new heights
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open at Boyne Mountain in Michigan. Its glass panels allow people to look straight down more than 115 feet. CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reports.
Vigils held for mass shooting victims
Survivors and communities nationwide came together Sunday to pay tribute to victims lost in recent mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia. Danya Bacchus reports.
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska
Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that...
11/27/2022: Grave Injustice, Survival of the Friendliest, Comparative Oncology
Uncovering Black cemeteries paved over in Florida; How dogs evolved to be man’s best friend; Cancer treatments for dogs could also lead to breakthroughs for humans.
FBI employs robots to sort through decades of top secret files
Decades of FBI case files are now being sorted by robots in a new high-tech facility in Virginia. The agency hopes this will speed up the work of agents investigating new crimes. Scott MacFarlane has more.
CBS News
VA Walmart shooter: Left note saying he was bullied by coworkers
The shooter was a supervisor at the Virginia Walmart. All the victims were employees, the youngest just 16 years old.
Eye Opener: Small plane crash leaves thousands without power
Two people have been rescued after a small plane crashed into a power line tower in Maryland, leaving the thousands of people in the area without power. Also, a rough travel day affects millions of people. All that and all that matters on today's Eye Opener.
Colorado governor says state will consider expanding red flag laws after Club Q shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he expects state lawmakers to consider expanding "red flag" laws to potentially allow district attorneys to obtain extreme risk protection orders, used to confiscate guns from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Face The Nation: Johnson, Fauci, Polis
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on immigration and asylum cases, Anthony Fauci on Covid-19 and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on red flag laws.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupting for first time in almost 40 years
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, started erupting Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said as it raised the alert level for the volcano from an "advisory" to a "warning." "At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities," the...
Clyburn wants Democrats to pass voting rights, election reform bills in lame duck
Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina says the House should take up a voting rights bill and legislation reforming the Electoral Count Act before the new Congress is seated in January.
Transcript: Gov. Jared Polis on "Face the Nation," Nov. 27, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Colorado's Democratic Governor Jared Polis who has stuck with us through some technical difficulties. And governor, I understand you hear me now, so let's get straight to it. I'm sorry for what your state has recently gone through with this horrendous shooting at Club Q. It sounds like the shooter had a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle. Can you confirm that he illegally purchased them? Or were these unregistered ghost guns?
CBS News
574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0