Ann Arbor, MI

Leader of the band

Correspondent Steve Hartman revisits Henry Boyer, an elementary school student whose passion was to one day be a member of the University of Michigan marching band. Henry is a few years older since we last met him, a few years closer to his dream, and so, as a special surprise, he was asked to lead the band's march to Michigan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska

Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Transcript: Gov. Jared Polis on "Face the Nation," Nov. 27, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Colorado's Democratic Governor Jared Polis who has stuck with us through some technical difficulties. And governor, I understand you hear me now, so let's get straight to it. I'm sorry for what your state has recently gone through with this horrendous shooting at Club Q. It sounds like the shooter had a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle. Can you confirm that he illegally purchased them? Or were these unregistered ghost guns?
COLORADO STATE
