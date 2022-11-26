NEW YORK -- Some shoppers started lining up outside Macy's Herald Square before it opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates about 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, about 8 million more than last year. Experts say today's shoppers are more in tune with the times and not necessarily flocking to stores Friday, since many of the deals extend through the weekend. However, there are those who are more traditional and wanted to come out to enjoy the experience.CBS2's Elijah Westbrook caught up with some who got there before the...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO