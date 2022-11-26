Read full article on original website
Wait, What? Did You Know You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Texas?
Have you ever been in a really tight relationship, yet not sure if you’re ready to be tied down? Well, here in Texas, people could have a valid point when they say you might as well be married. I DO OR YOU DON'T THAT IS THE REAL QUESTION!. A...
A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion. Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food. However,...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
These Celebrities Lived In My Texas Hometown & The List Is Honestly So Random
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I recently wrote an article about my mom attending an Ohio high school with a prolific serial killer in the 1970s. This had me reflecting on my own hometown of Pearland, TX, and the various famous citizens who’ve lived here at some point.
'A tragic thing': 59 years later, watch WFAA's breaking coverage of the JFK assassination
DALLAS — Fifty-nine years ago Tuesday, WFAA photographer Bert Shipp was stationed at the Dallas Trade Mart, awaiting the arrival of President John F. Kennedy. Shipp saw the president's motorcade. But it wasn't stopping at the Trade Mart. "All of sudden, we saw them approaching. They didn't slow down,"...
As Beto loses again, Democrats ask will Texas ever turn blue?
The last time there was a Democrat Governor of Texas, Netscape was the world's biggest internet browser. Michael Jordan was playing in the NBA, and Jeff Bezos had just released relentless.com, the predecessor to Amazon.
The Texas State Hat: Cowboy Hat
Texas became the first state to adopt an official state hat, and naturally, it was the cowboy hat. Worn by presidents, lesser politicians, Texas state highway troopers, country and rock stars, barrel-racing cowgirls, villain J.R. Ewing of the television show Dallas, and even real-life ranching icons, like Big Bend’s Hallie Stillwell and Albany’s Watt Matthews.
Texas WR Xavier Worthy removes Longhorns-related posts from Instagram
It appears Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy could enter the NCAA transfer portal sooner rather than later. Rumors have been circulating over the last few weeks that this could potentially happen, but Worthy added fuel to the fire after Texas’ 38-27 over Baylor. Worthy deleted all Texas-related posts from...
