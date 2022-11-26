Nonprofit partners with Avenue of Fashion on Black Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit nonprofit is encouraging shopping Black on Black Friday.

Black Leaders Detroit provides financial support for diverse social and community projects led by Detroiters. On this Black Friday, the nonprofit is teaming up with businesses along Detroit's Avenue of Fashion shopping district to show shoppers what the strip has to offer.

"We have a wide range of people that that support the work that we do from various backgrounds," says Dwan Dandridge, co-founder and CEO of Black Leaders Detroit.

Dandridge says hundreds of gift certificates were available to shoppers to incentivize those interested in shopping locally and shopping Black. He wants store owners to know there are groups out there supporting them. He hopes patrons will learn to know that, and take the time to support these businesses.

"We feel like we're really uniting people from different backgrounds to solve a problem that has historically plagued not just the black community, but us as a society," Dandridge said.