El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
KKTV
‘I simply wanted to save the family I found’: Club Q hero releases 1st statement as he continues recovery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the heroes who stopped the gunman from claiming more lives at Club Q a week ago is continuing to recover in a Colorado Springs hospital. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James was injured that night, but despite that played a crucial...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Double Dog Dare Bakery feeds over 300 shelter dogs this Thanksgiving
El Paso, Texas-- A few shelter dogs were treated to some delicious Thanksgiving meals all thanks to Double Dog Dare Bakery. The locally owned dog is making it their mission not to forget about shelter pets during the holiday season. “It's really the joy of giving the holiday season to...
KKTV
Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. The bar, located in Northeast Colorado Springs is co-owned by Richard Fierro and his wife. Fierro was praised by police officers for charging into the fire of the Club Q gunman, who killed five people in last week’s tragic shooting, and helping to disarm him.
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ACTion Programs for Animals is hosting a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 10 in Las Cruces. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the APA adoption center located at 537 N. Solano Dr. Pre-registration is not required. The following will be offered for just […]
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers
EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
KVIA
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
KKTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work begins on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25 Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect some delays if using Garden of the Gods Road at I-25 over the next couple weeks as work begins on a utilities project. Springs Utilities is upgrading the water infrastructure at Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive starting Monday morning. The project is expected to last at least two weeks, and during that time, Garden of the Gods Road will be cut down to one lane in each direction with no left turns available. The impacted area can be seen on the below map:
KRDO
Pueblo Parade of Lights returns this weekend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parade of Lights returns to the Steel City this weekend. For more than 30 years, Pueblo's Parade of Lights has been a tradition and one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado. The parade happens each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and features...
SEE IT: Christian group vandalized following Club Q shooting
A Focus on the Family center in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday.
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces mother makes it her mission to make sure other families have food on the table
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 introduces you to Bianca Menchaca, Casa de Peregrinos development coordinator. Year-round you’ll find Menchaca at Casa de Peregrinos, a non-profit organization in Las Cruces, with a mission to end hunger by providing food to low-income families.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
