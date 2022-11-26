ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KKTV

Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. The bar, located in Northeast Colorado Springs is co-owned by Richard Fierro and his wife. Fierro was praised by police officers for charging into the fire of the Club Q gunman, who killed five people in last week’s tragic shooting, and helping to disarm him.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTSM

El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers

EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KXRM

Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KVIA

City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
EL PASO, TX
KKTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work begins on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25 Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect some delays if using Garden of the Gods Road at I-25 over the next couple weeks as work begins on a utilities project. Springs Utilities is upgrading the water infrastructure at Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive starting Monday morning. The project is expected to last at least two weeks, and during that time, Garden of the Gods Road will be cut down to one lane in each direction with no left turns available. The impacted area can be seen on the below map:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Parade of Lights returns this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parade of Lights returns to the Steel City this weekend. For more than 30 years, Pueblo's Parade of Lights has been a tradition and one of the largest Christmas parades in Colorado. The parade happens each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and features...
PUEBLO, CO
KVIA ABC-7

Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy