COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect some delays if using Garden of the Gods Road at I-25 over the next couple weeks as work begins on a utilities project. Springs Utilities is upgrading the water infrastructure at Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive starting Monday morning. The project is expected to last at least two weeks, and during that time, Garden of the Gods Road will be cut down to one lane in each direction with no left turns available. The impacted area can be seen on the below map:

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO