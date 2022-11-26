ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

The Tesla Model 3 is Finally Getting an Update

EV automaker Tesla is preparing to update its Model 3 sedan, Hyundai has plans to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant here in the U.S. and Vietnamese car maker VinFast has shipped its first car to America. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 28, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

The best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads to shop right now

Cyber Monday is still a great time to find some hot deals on Apple’s popular tablet. Whether you want to watch movies and shows, handily surf the web, play games or find the best recipes for pumpkin pie, sales are now abound on a few different models, including $100 off on the just-released 2022 iPad Pro.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Watching Movies at Every Size and Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. It’s hard to pull out your laptop these days without feeling like you’re going to work, even if you happen to be on the couch. But we’re accustomed to pocketing and swiping our smartphones and tablets as we relax. Tablets in particular provide a sweet spot for movie viewing: more casual than flipping on the TV, but more absorbing than watching on a tiny iPhone screen. If you’re already reclining with your device, you don’t even have to...
electrek.co

Tesla now detects Autopilot cheating devices

Tesla is now starting to detect Autopilot cheating devices that enable you not to hold the steering wheel, and it is acting on it if you use it. In order to use Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, Tesla requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel. However,...
The Independent

AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
TechRadar

Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet

We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
knowtechie.com

How to use AirPods as a spying device

Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Jalopnik

Luxury Car Resale Values Dropping Almost As Hard As Crypto Values

The bankruptcy filing of crypto firm FTX has sent shockwaves through the markets. The digital currency’s value is falling hard, personal net worths are also taking a dive. It’s even more apparent when it comes to luxury cars on the market. Crypto investors are selling their luxury cars like hotcakes and it could be affecting the resale value of the market, reports the New York Post.

