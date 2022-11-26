PHOTOS: Wisconsin basketball beats USC 64-59 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Just a day after falling short against the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks in overtime, the Wisconsin Badgers beat the USC Trojans 64-59 to take home third place in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis.

Even though it wasn’t the Badgers’ best defensive game against USC, they were finally able to find a rhythm among the starters on offense. This included point guard Chucky Hepburn, who was able to find his jump shot after a rough few games and finished with a game-high 17 points while also hitting 3-5 from three-point range.

It wasn’t necessarily the result that the Badgers may have hoped for, but they certainly impressed the country with their impressive defensive performances in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Below are photos from Wisconsin basketball’s 64-59 victory over the USC Trojans for third place in the Battle 4 Atlantis:

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sport

NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis-Wisconsin at Southern California

© Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports