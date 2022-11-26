Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball knocks off post-Thanksgiving sluggish start to roll Lafayette
Penn State had its own traditional Thanksgiving, where the players played chess, Connect 4, Spades, Uno and football along with, of course, eating a lot of food. “Apparently, we ate too much food because we started like it,” Micah Shrewsberry said after the 70-57 win over Lafayette. The Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford reflects on Penn State career after final home football game
Sixth-year Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford played his final regular-season game Saturday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. Clifford spoke about the importance of gratitude and living in the moment and reflected on his journey representing Penn State. During his time at Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball set to host in 1st and 2nd rounds of NCAA Tournament
Closing out the final eight regular season matches with seven wins including two top-15 victories, Penn State is set for another NCAA Tournament run. The Nittany Lions will host their first and second round matches at Rec Hall and will begin their chase for an eighth national championship in program history against American East champions UMBC on Friday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball stays undefeated with victory against Fresno State in Daytona Beach
Penn State capped off its weekend trip in Florida with yet another win to remain perfect. Finding success on both sides of the court so far this season, the Lady Lions translated this into their play against Fresno State on Saturday morning, showing dominance in all various ways en route to a 68-49 win.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball seniors lead the way to signature win on Senior Night
In an emotion filled night at Rec Hall, Penn State’s seniors stole the show and brought the Nittany Lions their seventh win in eight games. With the win, the blue and white picked up its 24th win on the season and battled with the Boilermakers all match long, managing the runs and momentum throughout the match.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State men's basketball players say not crashing boards creates scoring chances
It’s difficult for a basketball team to find consistent success when its game is relatively one-sided, but Micah Shrewsberry’s game plan is making it work for Penn State. Currently near the top of the country with 86 3-point makes on the year, the Nittany Lions knocked down 11 to hold off Lafayette 70-57 on Friday night, despite being out-rebounded 40-33.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football survives late scare, downs Michigan State to complete 10-win 2022 season
Penn State has taken back the Land-Grant Trophy after edging out Michigan State for its final game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 35-16, and a lot of Penn State’s offense came from a couple of big plays to its tight ends. “Our tight ends...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invite to play in 2023 Senior Bowl
Penn State might not know its bowl game yet, but fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown knows a bowl game that he will participate in. Brown accepted his invite to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be on Feb. 4, 2023. Brown is the first Penn State player to accept...
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford talks gratitude, lessons learned after his final Penn State football home game
On Saturday morning, fans said sixth-year Sean Clifford was too old to be a college quarterback. But by the evening, he was once again just a kid from Cincinnati, racing his younger brother and playing catch on the Beaver Stadium turf. That same kid used to lie in bed and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball escapes with win against Toledo in 1st game at Daytona Beach Invitational
It isn’t always smooth sailing, but some last second heroics eased the waters for Penn State. Despite a late comeback, the blue and white kept its perfect season alive on Friday, defeating Toledo 60-59 after a pair of free throws from Leilani Kapinus sealed the win. The Lady Lions...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football’s 2022 season is 1 of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs
Let’s be Frank, the 2022 Penn State season will go down as one of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs in Happy Valley. Coming into the year, Penn State’s season outlook was all over the place. Critics cited the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record over the past two seasons, while optimists saw through last season’s struggles to find a team clearly more talented than its record. (Penn State had more NFL Draft picks than wins a year ago, after all.)
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball closes out regular season with victory to sweep season series with Purdue
Penn State closed the regular season slate strong, boiling the Boilermakers to win seven out of its last eight matches on the season. With a final score of 3-2, the No. 11 Nittany Lions swept the season series with Purdue, extending its all-time series lead to 41-4. In front of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s tight end trio shines in season finale vs. Michigan State
Penn State is known for its linebackers, but it’s been the year of the tight ends in Happy Valley this season. The Nittany Lions’ tight ends have accounted for six of their last eight receiving touchdowns and have caught 13 of the team’s 27 touchdowns over the course of the entire season.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey takes on No. 3 Minnesota in Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase
After dropping a two-game series to then-No. 6 Yale, things don’t get any easier for Penn State. The No. 12 Nittany Lions will first take on No. 3 Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday in Las Vegas in the first game of the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. Depending on the result of each matchup, they would then play either Boston or Yale on Saturday in their second game of the showcase.
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football walk-on, assistant coach Matt Rhule to become next Nebraska head coach
Whenever James Franklin sat on the hot seat, Matt Rhule consistently popped up as a name to replace him as Penn State’s head coach. Rhule was officially named Nebraska's next head coach on Saturday after it was reported earlier in the week. Rhule tallied an 11-27 record as head...
