After dropping a two-game series to then-No. 6 Yale, things don’t get any easier for Penn State. The No. 12 Nittany Lions will first take on No. 3 Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday in Las Vegas in the first game of the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. Depending on the result of each matchup, they would then play either Boston or Yale on Saturday in their second game of the showcase.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO