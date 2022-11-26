ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Collegian

Sean Clifford reflects on Penn State career after final home football game

Sixth-year Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford played his final regular-season game Saturday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. Clifford spoke about the importance of gratitude and living in the moment and reflected on his journey representing Penn State. During his time at Penn...
Penn State women's volleyball set to host in 1st and 2nd rounds of NCAA Tournament

Closing out the final eight regular season matches with seven wins including two top-15 victories, Penn State is set for another NCAA Tournament run. The Nittany Lions will host their first and second round matches at Rec Hall and will begin their chase for an eighth national championship in program history against American East champions UMBC on Friday.
Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State men's basketball players say not crashing boards creates scoring chances

It’s difficult for a basketball team to find consistent success when its game is relatively one-sided, but Micah Shrewsberry’s game plan is making it work for Penn State. Currently near the top of the country with 86 3-point makes on the year, the Nittany Lions knocked down 11 to hold off Lafayette 70-57 on Friday night, despite being out-rebounded 40-33.
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football’s 2022 season is 1 of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs

Let’s be Frank, the 2022 Penn State season will go down as one of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs in Happy Valley. Coming into the year, Penn State’s season outlook was all over the place. Critics cited the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record over the past two seasons, while optimists saw through last season’s struggles to find a team clearly more talented than its record. (Penn State had more NFL Draft picks than wins a year ago, after all.)
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey takes on No. 3 Minnesota in Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase

After dropping a two-game series to then-No. 6 Yale, things don’t get any easier for Penn State. The No. 12 Nittany Lions will first take on No. 3 Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday in Las Vegas in the first game of the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. Depending on the result of each matchup, they would then play either Boston or Yale on Saturday in their second game of the showcase.
