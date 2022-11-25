ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pep Hamilton says Texans have explosive plays up their sleeve for Miami

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTI8k_0jNuOdTg00

As much as the Houston Texans have struggled in 2022, it doesn’t seem like too much to ask for the team to at least start losing in an exciting fashion. They’ve committed full-bore to tanking for the rest of the season, which became clear when they refused to give star running back Dameon Pierce more than 10 carries last week against the New York Giants.

Facing an even more established team in Week 12, Houston will need to find ways to, at a bare minimum, lose with style. A reporter asked offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton on Wednesday if he had any plays to help push the ball downfield, to which the coach smiled wryly and answered in the affirmative.

“Yes. Yes, we do,” Hamilton explained. “It’s important that we always find way to feature our playmakers. We feel like Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett, we have a number of guys, Nico Collins and now Chris Moore. They are all guys who can attack the field vertically, as well as our tight ends. That’s been a big part of what we’ve tried to do throughout the season. Not just feature our receivers, but also our tight ends in the vertical passing game. We’ve got to get more out of our vertical attack.”

Hopefully Hamilton has the intention of actually calling whatever plays he has in the playbook that might make this week’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins a bit more watchable than previous games. With rumors of a potential quarterback change swirling, this might be the perfect opportunity to throw caution to the wind and just play a bit of Madden-ball against an opponent that is clearly of a higher caliber.

Then, even when the Texans lose, at least fans would have something to point to that might indicate that the team has any fight left in it after a season of non-stop disappointment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

For Packers, Jalen Hurts' sublime dual-threat performance feels frighteningly familiar

Sunday night’s 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles probably felt a little too familiar for the Green Bay Packers. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to throw for at least 150 yards and run for at least 150 yards in a single game during Sunday night’s thrashing of the Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado

After bringing tiny Jackson State into the national college football spotlight, Coach Prime is suddenly in the running for a primetime Power Five gig. Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer who spent five key seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the tail end of their dynasty years and helped secure the club’s fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy, has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado and has “legitimate interest” in the job.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy