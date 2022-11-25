Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
UIL Class 5A Texas high school football brackets: Regional championship playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for regional championship game matchups in the UIL Class 5A Division I and Class 5A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
Regional finals times, venues for Central Texas high school football teams
In Class 6A-Division II, it's a rematch of the first game of the season between Dripping Springs and Vandegrift. The Tigers, in their first year in Class 6A, beat the Vipers on a game-winning field goal 23-20 all the way back on Aug. 26. Dripping Springs (12-1) thumped Harlingen 45-0 last weekend in the regional semifinals and have only lost to Westlake this season.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Region semifinals
AUSTIN, Texas - The third round of playoffs is in the books, so which Central Texas teams advanced on their way to state?. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from the 2022-23 regional semifinals. REGIONAL SEMIFINALS HIGHLIGHTS. Georgetown bows out...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown
Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
Alamo or Cheez-It? Longhorns prepare for 1st bowl game under Steve Sarkisian
In Monday's postseason press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled the curtain back a little bit on his philosophy on preparing for a bowl game. In his coaching career, Sarkisian is 2-2 in bowl games as a head coach, winning the 2010 and 2014 Holiday Bowls with Washington and Southern California.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas State coach Jake Spavital fired after 4 seasons
Texas state announced Sunday that they have fired their head coach because they were not winning enough games. The Director of Athletics of Texas State, Don Coryell said that while Jake Spavital was a tremendous member of the Bobcat community the decision was made because not enough games were won and there was no progress.
No. 1 Texas volleyball caps regular season with sweep of West Virginia, will find out 1st round opponent Sunday
The No. 1 Longhorns beat the Mountaineers 25-18, 25-16 and 25-11, and now have to wait and see who their opening-round opponent in the NCAA tournament will be. The tournament selection show is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
Longhorns Culture Change Under Steve Sarkisian Evident Following Win Over Baylor
In arguably their biggest game of the year, Steve Sarkisian had the Longhorns prepared to face the Bears.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Falls at No. 4 Texas
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell 91-54 to the No. 4 University of Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Gregory Gym, as part of the Leon Black Classic. The Vaqueros (4-3) were led by senior Justin Johnson who finished with 18...
Longhorns Defense Showed Final Act of 'Resiliency' vs. Baylor to Keep Big 12 Title Hopes Alive
The Texas Longhorns defense has stepped up to the plate when few thought it was possible.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
CBS Austin
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
cohaitungchi.com
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer
Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
thetexastasty.com
The 5 Most Instagrammable Restaurants in Austin
Okay, I’ll admit it: I do a lot of things purely for the aesthetic. It’s fun! At any given time, I like to know that a snapshot taken of my life could be used in a coming-of-age movie (at least in the background, I’d hope). So when I see an Instagram post of an aesthetic restaurant on my feed, it immediately sparks my curiosity.
26 local shops to check out for this season's holiday shopping in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Hays County Outfitters has three locations throughout the area. (Courtesy Hays County Outfitters) No matter who is left on the holiday shopping list, San Marcos, Buda and Kyle have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For...
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit
Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
Comments / 0