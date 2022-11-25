ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lago Vista, TX

KXAN

Regional finals times, venues for Central Texas high school football teams

In Class 6A-Division II, it's a rematch of the first game of the season between Dripping Springs and Vandegrift. The Tigers, in their first year in Class 6A, beat the Vipers on a game-winning field goal 23-20 all the way back on Aug. 26. Dripping Springs (12-1) thumped Harlingen 45-0 last weekend in the regional semifinals and have only lost to Westlake this season.
TEXAS STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown

Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
DESOTO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas State coach Jake Spavital fired after 4 seasons

Texas state announced Sunday that they have fired their head coach because they were not winning enough games. The Director of Athletics of Texas State, Don Coryell said that while Jake Spavital was a tremendous member of the Bobcat community the decision was made because not enough games were won and there was no progress.
SAN MARCOS, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Falls at No. 4 Texas

AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell 91-54 to the No. 4 University of Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Gregory Gym, as part of the Leon Black Classic. The Vaqueros (4-3) were led by senior Justin Johnson who finished with 18...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer

Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
AUSTIN, TX
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
thetexastasty.com

The 5 Most Instagrammable Restaurants in Austin

Okay, I’ll admit it: I do a lot of things purely for the aesthetic. It’s fun! At any given time, I like to know that a snapshot taken of my life could be used in a coming-of-age movie (at least in the background, I’d hope). So when I see an Instagram post of an aesthetic restaurant on my feed, it immediately sparks my curiosity.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit

Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
SMITHVILLE, TX

