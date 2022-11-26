ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Early adversity sinks Gators in lopsided defeat

After his hiring in March, Todd Golden identified — and has since vocalized on multiple occasions — two main issues that plagued Florida in its final season under head coach Mike White: shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, and defensive rebounding. Under White last year, Florida ranked No....
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Football: Disastrous defense thwarts another Gators season

Billy Napier has like 500 people working for Florida football, or at least it feels like it. We can grumble all we want that one those 500 should be in Napier’s ear to remind him how timeouts work, or how running the ball is a better option than throwing a screen, or that you are allowed to be aggressive with less than a minute to go in the half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

OTB: A regular season to be proud of

Florida State concluded its 2022 regular season with a dramatic and fun win over rival Florida. The victory very much so reflected this team’s progress, as it was an imperfect game yet one to be proud of as the Seminoles battled throughout. On The Bench goes over this team’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Rashad Torrence II out against Florida State

Florida starting safety Rashad Torrence II, who exited Saturday's loss in Nashville to Vanderbilt, will miss Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest in Tallahassee against No. 16-ranked Florida State. After participating in warm-ups with his teammates, Torrence was observed in sweat pants, a jersey and without cleats as the Gators took the field for pre-game warm-ups roughly 45 minutes prior to kick-off.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

WVU beats Florida in Phil Knight Legacy finale

West Virginia and Florida meet in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy event tonight in Oregon. The game is being played at the Chiles Center, in Portland, Oregon, and will be televised by ESPNU. The Gators, who are 4-2 after losing Thursday to Xavier and winning Friday against...
MORGANTOWN, WV
floridagators.com

Last-Minute Comeback Gives Gators Overtime Victory Over Houston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Florida women's basketball ended their stay at the St. Pete Showcase in dramatic fashion, using a last-minute comeback to force overtime and defeat Houston, 77-73, on the campus of Eckard College. Trailing by six with 1:44 remaining in the game, the Gators (6-1, 0-0 SEC)...
HOUSTON, TX
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz returns to state semifinals

One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

