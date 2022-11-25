Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Grows 23% as Hype Around Twitter 2.0 Builds
The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded a green week in the midst of intense crypto winter. The healthy gains of 23% came after a couple of important updates in relation to Twitter. For instance, Elon Musk made several hints at DOGE’s integration into Twitter 2.0. It’s supposed to be a social hub powered by crypto and might even have a customized smartphone.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reserve: Which Popular Crypto Exchange Holds the Most?
As most of the popular crypto exchanges around the world are feeling the aftershocks of the FTX-infused crypto thunderstorm, the public trust in CeFi (centralized finance) crypto exchanges is at an all-time low. Hence, bosses of top global crypto platforms are hurrying to reveal their crypto reserves to assure their customers that all transparency measures are being taken.
Three Tokens Fighting the Bear Market: Cronos (CRO), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Creating the perfect crypto portfolio is all about balance. A mix of stablecoins, popular cryptocurrencies, and new projects to boost your ROI. With Cronos (CRO), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), investors can bring that stability to their portfolio, ready for the 2023 market. Here’s what each option has to offer.
Black Swan Author Nassim Taleb says Crypto Exchange, Coinbase is ‘Worthless’
Acclaimed options trader and Lebanese-American author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has taken a swipe at Coinbase and has called the Nasdaq-quoted cryptocurrency exchange (COIN) “worthless.”. Black Swan Author Calls Coinbase Worthless. Despite showing love for cryptocurrency, Nassim Nicholas Taleb has been a major critic of the biggest U.S.-based crypto exchange...
Low Cap Gems For 2023: Aurora (AURORA), Raydium (RAY), and BudBlockz (BLUNT)
Many cryptocurrency projects have been subject to sudden price dips and are experiencing difficulties maintaining an upwards trend. However, it is also true that most of the digital coins impacted by this wave of volatility and uncertainty have been meme coins. It is easy to see that the hype circling popular meme coins such as Doge, Apecoin, and Shiba Inu is quickly dying.
Justin Sun and Vitalik Buterin Join wETH Insolvency Joke, Market Crashes
The crypto market is in the red zone today after crypto entrepreneurs Justin Sun and Vitalik Buterin joined the insider joke of wrapped Ethereum’s (wETH) insolvency that went viral over the weekend. The wETH Insolvency Joke. On Sunday, November 27th, blockchain and ERC-721A developer ‘cygaar’ took to Twitter to...
Japanese Crypto Exchange Bitfront Shuts Down Amidst Worsening Market Conditions
Amidst worsening market conditions, popular Japanese crypto exchange Bitfront has resolved to shut down. Due to this development, Bitfront has suspended new signups and credit card payments. By December 30th, the exchange plans to suspend crypto and USD deposits and trades and will cancel open orders. Exchange users were advised...
Jump Crypto’s Kariya Calls SBF “False Messiah”, Talks Industry’s Trust Issues
Jump Crypto’s president Kanav Kariya called former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried a “false messiah.”. He said that trust has been shattered in and out of the industry. Kariya believes the negative consequences of the FTX debacle outweigh anything the crypto industry has to offer. He nevertheless thinks the...
Why a High-Yield Hedge Fund is Betting on Meta
Tortoise Fund is a London-based equity hedge fund that has outperformed its peers this year. Fund manager Tom Morris believes that Meta’s shares are of high value, which is why the firm has acquired long positions. Meta’s long-term prospects are healthy given its liquidity levels, cost-cutting, and number of...
5 Latest Trends in Web 3.0 Explained
Web 3.0 is one of the newest and most exciting trends in tech. However, it’s still a rapidly developing field, and like all rapidly growing fields, important trends are always popping up. In this article, we’ll be going over the five latest trends in Web 3.0 and will be...
Metaverse Platforms are Working on Interoperability: Why Does It Matter?
Metaverse was chosen as Oxford Word of the Year in 2022. The market cap of the metaverse is projected to reach $800 billion by 2024. It is no surprise that tech companies have jumped headfirst into the race to develop the metaverse and secure a market share with vast potential.
