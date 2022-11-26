ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns

A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
CBS News

Parents beware: dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale

Parents shopping for their kids this holiday season need to be alert and carefully examine toys before they buy them because recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online, a consumer report said Thursday. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" toy safety report by Denver-based US Public Interest Research Group...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard

Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and straw cups that were sold at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, due to a lead poisoning hazard. Stainless steel bottles and cups were recalled by Green Sprouts Inc. of Asheville, North...
NBC Philadelphia

Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard

The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
Thrillist

Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Wine Recall Declared

Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans

(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
GEORGIA STATE
WTNH

Green Sprouts recalls toddler sippy cups for lead poisoning hazard

(WTNH) — If you have a toddler at home, you may need to take a closer look at your sippy cups, and quickly. Green Sprouts, a company that sells natural baby products, has issued a recall alert for several sippy cup-related items. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw […]
Thrillist

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria

Billie Joe Armstrong's mushrooms don't appear to be up to snuff. Green Day Produce (no relation to the band or Greene Daye from Community) has announced a recall of its enoki mushrooms because the food might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) detected listeria in a retail sample it analyzed, triggering the recall, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Popculture

Fudge Recalled Due to Undeclared Nuts

A potentially life-threatening allergy concern has resulted in one product being pulled from store shelves and health officials advising consumers not to eat it. Just ahead of Thanksgiving feasts and the holiday season, Fudgeamentals on Nov. 17 voluntarily recalled one lot of its Chocolate Fudge Bites due to the presence of undeclared walnuts.
NEBRASKA STATE

