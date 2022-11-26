Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns
A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
CBS News
Parents beware: dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale
Parents shopping for their kids this holiday season need to be alert and carefully examine toys before they buy them because recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online, a consumer report said Thursday. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" toy safety report by Denver-based US Public Interest Research Group...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard
Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and straw cups that were sold at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, due to a lead poisoning hazard. Stainless steel bottles and cups were recalled by Green Sprouts Inc. of Asheville, North...
NBC Philadelphia
Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard
The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
disneytips.com
A “Lead Poisoning Hazard” Has Resulted In Nearly 90,000 Sets of Children’s Disney Clothing Being Recalled
Although Disney fans love to wear Disney clothing to show off their favorite characters, movies, and TV shows, nobody has more Disney clothing marketed towards them than children. From loungewear to day clothes to pajamas, the children’s section of any department store is packed to the brim with Disney clothing....
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Recall: 51,000 Carter’s infant foot pajamas pose injury hazard to children
A line of infant foot pajamas from children’s apparel giant Carter’s are being recalled over the risk a metal piece may cause to their wearers, federal safety officials said. The pajamas include small pieces of metal wiring, “posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children,” according to the...
Thrillist
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
Popculture
Wine Recall Declared
Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
Urgent lettuce recall: Salmonella risk means you need to check your fridge now
There’s a new lettuce recall that consumers need to know about, with Kalera Public Limited Company having just announced the action. Certain lots of lettuce that the company produced might be contaminated with Salmonella. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can trigger serious illness. Recalls routinely follow when foods test positive for the bacteria.
Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans
(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
Green Sprouts recalls toddler sippy cups for lead poisoning hazard
(WTNH) — If you have a toddler at home, you may need to take a closer look at your sippy cups, and quickly. Green Sprouts, a company that sells natural baby products, has issued a recall alert for several sippy cup-related items. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw […]
Save on YETI’s mugs and ramblers for Cyber Monday
Yeti's mugs and ramblers are discounted for Black Friday. YetiKeep your drinks steamy with these hot deals.
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
5 eco-friendly ways to make more of the holidays with less
Purchasing your Secret Santa gift from a secondhand store or taking part in a festive sweater exchange are both sustainable options.
Thrillist
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled Due to Listeria
Billie Joe Armstrong's mushrooms don't appear to be up to snuff. Green Day Produce (no relation to the band or Greene Daye from Community) has announced a recall of its enoki mushrooms because the food might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) detected listeria in a retail sample it analyzed, triggering the recall, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Parents warned to 'immediately' stop using baby neck floats after infant death
The CPSC is warning parents to “immediately” stop using baby neck floats after at least one child drowned and another was seriously injured while using the products.
Popculture
Fudge Recalled Due to Undeclared Nuts
A potentially life-threatening allergy concern has resulted in one product being pulled from store shelves and health officials advising consumers not to eat it. Just ahead of Thanksgiving feasts and the holiday season, Fudgeamentals on Nov. 17 voluntarily recalled one lot of its Chocolate Fudge Bites due to the presence of undeclared walnuts.
Comments / 0