DiNozzo Vs. Gibbs: 'NCIS' Bosses Mulling Over Michael Weatherly's Return After Mark Harmon's Fails To Leave Retirement

While dithering fence-sitter Mark Harmon has been hemming and hawking about coming out of retirement, Michael Weatherly has shoved him out of the way and is eagerly eyeing a return to NCIS , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hunky actor played Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the long-running hit series but broke fans' hearts when he left the police procedural in 2016 to star in the legal drama Bull as trial science expert Dr. Jason Bull.

But with Bull canceled after six seasons, NCIS fans are hoping for Weatherly's return — and spies say show bosses think it would be criminal not to take him back!

"Michael's available now and he's put the word out he's receptive to return to his former show," spilled an insider.

"When he left NCIS at the end of season 13, his co-workers understood but were disappointed. Now they're hopeful of getting him back — especially the bosses, who'd like to expand the hunk line-up!" the source added.

"This could be a real slap in the face for Harmon, who retired last year but has been rethinking it," insiders said.

"Mark's been messing with them for months about coming back," dished one pal. "He's bored at home but won't get off the fence. So, the response is, let's get Michael! Michael's been teasing a return on social media even before Bull ended.

"That won't sit too well with Mark — but it's really his own fault. He's kept them hanging on the line all this time.

"He made his bed and now he has to lie in it!"

Mark left NCIS at the beginning of season 19 after playing his beloved character since September 2003. He opened up about his departure and the future of his character in August.

"What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the actor told Entertainment Tonight . "Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with ... I'm not retired. The character is living in Alaska as far as I know."

Last year, NCIS ' executive producer also teased Gibbs' possible comeback, but nothing ever came to fruition.

"As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," he said in October 2021. "Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as longtime fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”