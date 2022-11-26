ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Action News Jax

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: England player ratings vs. USA as Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling struggle in goalless draw

England remain top of Group B, their fate entirely in their hands, but some of the buoyancy that greeted their opening win has been lost after a 0-0 draw with the USA where Gareth Southgate's side were at best only the equal of their opponents. Mason Mount and Harry Kane spurned what few chances came the Three Lions' way whilst Harry Maguire and John Stones were far busier than they might have hoped. Here is how we rated the individual performers at the Al Bayt Stadium.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England

The United States men's national team controls its fate entering the final round of group play despite failing to capitalize on its chances against England on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup on Friday and what to expect Saturday. Iran got its first...
The Comeback

England manager Gareth Southgate responds to harsh criticism at World Cup

England and manager Gareth Southgate were met with harsh criticisms following their World Cup match. The England club had a 0-0 draw result against the United States on Friday. England was favored by many and was expected to win the match. However, the USMNT pulled together a strong effort. While they could’ve won the match, Read more... The post England manager Gareth Southgate responds to harsh criticism at World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

England vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup match

England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw. Here’s everything you need to...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
Daily Mail

Throngs of chanting USMNT fans descend on the Al Bayt Stadium to cheer on their team against England in huge World Cup Group B clash - with heat on after Iran beat Wales!

Vocal USMNT fans have started to make their way to the arena of their team's crucial Group B game with England at the Qatar World Cup. Gregg Berhalter's charges had their final training practice at around 10pm in Al Rayyan Thursday evening as they tried to acclimatize to the conditions they'll face against the Three Lions at 2pm EST today.

