England remain top of Group B, their fate entirely in their hands, but some of the buoyancy that greeted their opening win has been lost after a 0-0 draw with the USA where Gareth Southgate's side were at best only the equal of their opponents. Mason Mount and Harry Kane spurned what few chances came the Three Lions' way whilst Harry Maguire and John Stones were far busier than they might have hoped. Here is how we rated the individual performers at the Al Bayt Stadium.

2 DAYS AGO