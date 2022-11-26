Read full article on original website
Pin-ups for Vets is empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looksB.R. ShenoyClaremont, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Riverside Festival of Lights returns after 2-year absence
The famed Festival of Lights has returned to Riverside for the Christmas season for the first time since 2019. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “It is gratifying to see that Riversiders will once again be able to gather together for the switch-on ceremony,” which was held Thursday.
NBC Los Angeles
This Grand Christmas Parade Will Ho, Ho, Ho Through Hollywood
"What's happening in Hollywood?" has been a commonly asked question over the decades, with people pausing to wonder what major premiere, awards show, or special entertainment event is taking place in the heart of the Movie City. But if it is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, you can bet it is...
foxla.com
Hollywood Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season in Socal
The 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade took over the streets of Hollywood Sunday. People camped out for hours to get the best spots along the parade route.
The Friday Flyer
City invites all to Dec. 3 Winter Wonderland event
The Canyon Lake Town Center will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 3 where the city Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place and children will enjoy a variety of free games and rides. The City of Canyon Lake, in collaboration with the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
Monday kicks off week of cooler temps in SoCal
Southern California will feel a bit more like the winter holiday season as cold temperatures and some snow and rain may resume later in the week.
150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside
Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic.
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert
HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.
foxla.com
Hope and homes for foster youth
LOS ANGELES - Did you know about 50% of those experiencing homelessness were once in the foster system?. An organization called "A Sense of Home" is making a dent in that dire statistic and recently held a star-studded event to raise money for the cause. In seven years, A Sense...
Below-freezing temperatures anticipated this week, officials say
A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County where overnight temperatures are expected to drop to below-freezing this week.The alert is in effect from Monday through Thursday in Lancaster; Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley; and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said children, the elderly and those with disabilities or special medical needs are most vulnerable during cold weather. "Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," Davis said. Residents were also urged to frequently check on loved ones, friends and neighbors and to avoid leaving pets outdoor. For those experiencing homelessness, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit www.lahsa.org/ or call the L.A. County Information line at 211.
Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving
Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police Department urges everyone to plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober!
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, November 28, 2022, through December...
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Desert Hot Springs The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Police said they received a report of two shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with gunshot wounds. Cactus Drive The post Man killed in a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
foxla.com
Fire damages home in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
