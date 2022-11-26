Homicide detectives investigating after man shot in Sacramento's Land Park area

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot near William Land Park in Sacramento late Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street.

Officers responded and learned the 37-year-old male victim was taken by friends to the nearby 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where they waited for an ambulance.

When they arrived at the gas station, the officers learned the man suffered a gunshot wound they described as serious but not life-threatening. However, hours later, Sacramento police confirmed the victim had since been pronounced dead.

Sacramento police said there have been no arrests and no further information was available.

Quay87
1d ago

How was his injuries reported serious but not life threatening but he passed away that doesn’t even make sense obviously any gun shot wound is serious!! I pray that he rest in paradise and may him & his family get closure from this tragic situation 🙏🏽

