Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Pistons – Game Recap
There’s no days off in the Western Conference, even if the Phoenix Suns found themselves against a lowly Detroit Pistons squad on Friday. Detroit had won its last two after dropping seven in a row. Given that, the Suns could have been in for an easy night if they’d displayed the same mentality that’d made them a 11-6 group on the season.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat
The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) available for Blazers Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Winslow will play through an ankle injury Sunday as the Blazers take on the Nets. The veteran has started in each of Portland's last two games. Winslow has a $4,400 salary on...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
Suns And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (calf) available for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes will play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hayes was listed questionable due to left calf soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. Our models project Hayes for 9.3 points,...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
CBS Sports
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Available Friday
Hayes (calf) will play in Friday's contest against the Cavaliers. Hayes will be thrust into a massive role Friday with Cade Cunningham (lower leg), Jaden Ivey (knee) and Cory Joseph (illness) out. He has averaged 5.2 points and 4.0 assists per game this season in 22.4 minutes per game.
FOX Sports
Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid
New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500. The Knicks...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert Questionable for Sunday vs. Pistons
Allen played just 12 minutes in the Cavs’ loss to the Bucks on Friday before being forced to exit. Allen, 24, has appeared in 17 games on the season and is averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, shooting 59 percent from the field. Meanwhile, small forward Caris LeVert is...
