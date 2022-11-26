ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Pistons – Game Recap

There’s no days off in the Western Conference, even if the Phoenix Suns found themselves against a lowly Detroit Pistons squad on Friday. Detroit had won its last two after dropping seven in a row. Given that, the Suns could have been in for an easy night if they’d displayed the same mentality that’d made them a 11-6 group on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat

The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday

Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago

Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) available for Blazers Sunday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Winslow will play through an ankle injury Sunday as the Blazers take on the Nets. The veteran has started in each of Portland's last two games. Winslow has a $4,400 salary on...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta

Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes (calf) available for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes will play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hayes was listed questionable due to left calf soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. Our models project Hayes for 9.3 points,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday

Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pistons' Killian Hayes: Available Friday

Hayes (calf) will play in Friday's contest against the Cavaliers. Hayes will be thrust into a massive role Friday with Cade Cunningham (lower leg), Jaden Ivey (knee) and Cory Joseph (illness) out. He has averaged 5.2 points and 4.0 assists per game this season in 22.4 minutes per game.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid

New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500. The Knicks...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency

Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert Questionable for Sunday vs. Pistons

Allen played just 12 minutes in the Cavs’ loss to the Bucks on Friday before being forced to exit. Allen, 24, has appeared in 17 games on the season and is averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, shooting 59 percent from the field. Meanwhile, small forward Caris LeVert is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy