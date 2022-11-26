Becky Lynch makes WWE return, revealed as final member of WarGames team

Lynch has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August.

WWE

Becky Lynch is back, and will be inside WarGames this Saturday.

Friday’s SmackDown opened with Bayley and the rest of her WarGames team in the ring, demanding Bianca Belair reveal the fifth member of her team. Belair came out and introduced the fifth person, who ended up being Lynch. The two teams immediately started brawling, with Rhea Ripley facing down Lynch at one point. Ripley and the rest of her team backed off as Bianca’s team stood tall on the apron.

Lynch had been out of action since SummerSlam, when she dislocated her shoulder in a match against Bianca Belair. On the Raw following SummerSlam, Lynch turned face and congratulated Belair on retaining the championship. Later backstage, however, she was attacked by members of Damage CTRL, writing her off of television.

Here is the updated lineup for Saturday’s Survivor Series: