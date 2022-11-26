Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Southern Utah property manager arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A property manager in southern Utah was arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments from multiple tenants. Cedar City police said Lindsi Myers, 29, worked for a property management company and accepted rent payments from multiple tenants directly to her personal Venmo account. They said...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Southbound I-15 lanes in Washington County reopen following closure
NEW HARMONY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol reported the partial closure of a portion of southbound I-15 in Washington County. All lanes of travel have reopened, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT reports the closure took place at mile point 39 near the town of New Harmony,...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
