ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oradell, NJ

Bergen Catholic football leaves no doubt in dominant win over Don Bosco for state title

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoxuK_0jNu9lB800

Bergen Catholic will stand proudly and firmly atop the New Jersey high school football kingdom for the second consecutive year.

The Crusaders repeated as the Non-Public A state champion with a thoroughly dominating 45-0 victory over Don Bosco on Friday night at MetLife Stadium to avenge their lone regular-season loss.

Bergen Catholic (11-1) entered the game ranked No. 2 behind Don Bosco (9-3) in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 and will, no doubt, supplant its arch rival when the final rankings are released in December.

The Crusaders achieved the unthinkable, reaching a 33-point lead to trigger a running clock against the state's top-ranked team. Senior Saeed St. Fleur's 4-yard TD run at with a minute left in the third quarter extended the lead to 38-0 and was his third score of the night.

Bergen Catholic stretched the lead to 31-0 at 7:23 of the third on a 7-yard TD run by St. Fleur. The score came two plays after a Don Bosco bad snap on a punt gave the Crusaders a first down at the 1-yard line.

The Crusaders eliminated any hope of a Don Bosco second-half comeback by taking a 24-0 lead on a TD just 17 seconds into the third. Senior quarterback Jack Duffy scored on a 4-yard run, one play after senior linebacker Joseph Barry returned an interception 10 yards to set up the first-and-goal.

The Crusaders led at intermission, 17-0, after sophomore Guy Bartolomeo kicked a 30-yard field on the final play of the half that cleared the crossbar by just a few feet.

They stretched their lead to 14-0 at 5:04 of the second quarter with a seven-play, 55-yard drive. St. Fleur turned a screen pass from sophomore Dominic Campanile into a 13-yard TD.

Bergen Catholic won the toss, elected to receive and needed just four plays to take a 7-0 lead, on an 8-yard run by junior Kaj Sanders. Two plays earlier, Campanile completed a 48-yard pass to fellow sophomore Quincy Porter during a four-play, 59-yard drive.

The Crusaders' defense made two huge fourth-down stops in the first quarter. On a fourth-and-1 at the 16-yard line, junior defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler stopped senior quarterback Nick Minicucci for no gain. On a fourth-and-seven at the 23-yard line, senior Don Bosco Dan Parisi caught a short pass but was stopped a yard short.

Check back soon for more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynsportsworld.com

Seton Hall Hoops Offers Monroe College’s Emmanuel Ogbole

The Seton Hall Pirates Men’s basketball has offered 6-foot-10 forward/center Emmanuel Ogbole from Monroe College (JUCO) in New york, today JucoRecruiting.com Tweeted. The Aune-Adoka, Nigeria, native has averaged 13.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game through the first seven contests of the 2022-23 season. Ogbole attended Excel Model Secondary...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
nysportsday.com

A Local Quarterback You Need To Know

Tim DeMorat quietly became a quarterback who completed 301 of 458 passes for 4,561 yards and a school and Patriot League record 53 touchdowns for the Fordham Rams. Up at Rose Hill in the Bronx they know him. But to those who follow college football, DeMorat is not your everyday...
DURHAM, NY
zagsblog.com

Seton Hall gets first 2023 commit in Isaiah Watts

Seton Hall landed its first commit in the Class of 2023 when South Kent (Conn.) combo guard Isaiah Watts committed on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Seattle native said he also considered Missouri and UC Irvine. He also held offers from Charlotte, Fordham and George Washington. “I chose Seton Hall because...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Hunterdon/Warren County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches in Warren and Hunterdon Counties, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
jerseybites.com

New NJ Restaurants, From North to South Jersey

The holidays are here. Time to put on a big comfy sweater and head out to eat, eat, and eat some more. Whether it’s brunch, dinner, or grabbing a coffee with friends, we have your go-to list for new restaurants across New Jersey. Nobu, Atlantic City. The world-renowned Nobu...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

How growing up in a N.J. city shaped one of country music’s biggest stars

Eddie Rabbitt grew up in East Orange, became a country music superstar in Nashville, but never stopped being a “Jersey Boy.”. One of his lesser-known songs endures, nearly a quarter-century after his death, as the tale of his improbable rise. It namechecks the Jersey Shore, Palisades, Pulaski Skyway, Clairmont Diner, Hurricane Bar and the “streets of Old East Orange,” not the usual fare of country music.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy