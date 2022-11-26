Bergen Catholic football leaves no doubt in dominant win over Don Bosco for state title

Bergen Catholic will stand proudly and firmly atop the New Jersey high school football kingdom for the second consecutive year.

The Crusaders repeated as the Non-Public A state champion with a thoroughly dominating 45-0 victory over Don Bosco on Friday night at MetLife Stadium to avenge their lone regular-season loss.

Bergen Catholic (11-1) entered the game ranked No. 2 behind Don Bosco (9-3) in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 and will, no doubt, supplant its arch rival when the final rankings are released in December.

The Crusaders achieved the unthinkable, reaching a 33-point lead to trigger a running clock against the state's top-ranked team. Senior Saeed St. Fleur's 4-yard TD run at with a minute left in the third quarter extended the lead to 38-0 and was his third score of the night.

Bergen Catholic stretched the lead to 31-0 at 7:23 of the third on a 7-yard TD run by St. Fleur. The score came two plays after a Don Bosco bad snap on a punt gave the Crusaders a first down at the 1-yard line.

The Crusaders eliminated any hope of a Don Bosco second-half comeback by taking a 24-0 lead on a TD just 17 seconds into the third. Senior quarterback Jack Duffy scored on a 4-yard run, one play after senior linebacker Joseph Barry returned an interception 10 yards to set up the first-and-goal.

The Crusaders led at intermission, 17-0, after sophomore Guy Bartolomeo kicked a 30-yard field on the final play of the half that cleared the crossbar by just a few feet.

They stretched their lead to 14-0 at 5:04 of the second quarter with a seven-play, 55-yard drive. St. Fleur turned a screen pass from sophomore Dominic Campanile into a 13-yard TD.

Bergen Catholic won the toss, elected to receive and needed just four plays to take a 7-0 lead, on an 8-yard run by junior Kaj Sanders. Two plays earlier, Campanile completed a 48-yard pass to fellow sophomore Quincy Porter during a four-play, 59-yard drive.

The Crusaders' defense made two huge fourth-down stops in the first quarter. On a fourth-and-1 at the 16-yard line, junior defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler stopped senior quarterback Nick Minicucci for no gain. On a fourth-and-seven at the 23-yard line, senior Don Bosco Dan Parisi caught a short pass but was stopped a yard short.

Check back soon for more.