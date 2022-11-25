Read full article on original website
Related
moderncampground.com
Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury
One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
moderncampground.com
City of Sioux City Receives Over $104K for Campground Development
Iowa Department of Natural Resources awarded The City of Sioux City over $104,000 to build a campground on the north side of the Sioux City Railroad Museum. According to a report from Sioux City Journal, the City Council will be asked to approve a resolution that authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund grant amounting to $104,998 to fund the Big Sioux River Campground development project.
moderncampground.com
NPS Calls Public Feedback For Proposed George Washington Memorial Parkway-Mount Vernon Trail Improvement Plan
The National Park Service (NPS) is currently calling the public to provide feedback on a proposed plan and environmental assessment to enhance the southern part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Mount Vernon Trail (Virginia). The plan intends to improve the location’s safety and address maintenance issues in...
Comments / 0