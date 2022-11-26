Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Magic Mile Media and Neuse News share their thanks
In 2016, Magic Mile Media went from an idea to a downtown local business in Kinston. The Magic Mile Media family, which includes Neuse News, is thankful to be a part of the community. Magic Mile Media and Neuse News President BJ Murphy is thankful for his family, including his...
Small Business Saturday seen as success for Uptown Greenville locations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville business owners said they were pleased to see the Small Business Saturday crowds. After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and with inflation high now, business owners said they are stressing the importance of shopping local to support the people who live right here in our communities. “People should know […]
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WNCT
Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving brings
Thanksgiving is a fun holiday but it can also be stressful for those who protect and serve. WNCT's Caitlin Richards spent some time with one of the Greenville Fire/Rescue teams to find out how they celebrate and serve on the holiday. Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving …. Thanksgiving is...
Thanksgiving celebrated around ENC in many ways
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy Thanksgiving! We at WNCT hope everyone enjoyed the holiday with good food, family, some football and some shopping. The special day was celebrated in many ways by many people around Eastern North Carolina. From running events that helped raise money for good causes and warmed the hearts of those who […]
Annual Cookie Walk in New Bern on Dec. 10
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities. Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the HarrisonCenter on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade […]
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
WNCT
Greenville Mall reopens, victims identified, search for suspect continues
The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. More details on the shooting have also been released by Greenville Police. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr spoke with some of those who were in the mall Friday when the shooting happened. Greenville...
WITN
Shoppers flock to stores for last-minute Thanksgiving items
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some stores here in the east are open this holiday, allowing residents to stop by for last-minute shopping to prepare for dinner. WITN caught up with Shantay Warren, who said heading to the store before today wasn’t an option. “Last minute for me, I work...
WNCT
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall
Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
wcti12.com
30th Annual Kennedy Home Toy Run to take place on Saturday
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The 30th annual Kennedy Home Toy Run is scheduled for this Saturday morning, November 26th, they deliver toys and donations to the facility in Kinston that supports orphans and vulnerable families. Between 800 and 1000 motorcycles and cars will get together at Temple Baptist Church...
thewashingtondailynews.com
HPOW raises $4,000 with Casino Night
The Historic Port of Washington (HPOW) hosted a Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Washington Country Club. The group raised money to be able to make charitable donations to preserve Washington’s history and its legacy as a port. At the Casino Night, 100 guests played from...
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
publicradioeast.org
Kennedy Home toy run benefits facility in Kinston that supports orphans and vulnerable families
The 30th annual Kennedy Home Toy Run is scheduled for Saturday morning. Between 800 and 1000 motorcycles and cars will get together at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern Saturday morning to deliver toys and donations to the facility in Kinston that supports orphans and vulnerable families. It starts at...
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
newbernnow.com
Kari Greene-Warren Selected as the New Director of New Bern Parks and Recreation
Kari Greene-Warren has been selected as the new director of New Bern Parks and Recreation. City Manager Foster Hughes made the announcement during the Nov. 22 meeting of the Board of Aldermen. She held the interim director position since Sept. 2021. Hughes said, “Kari Warren has her bachelor’s degree in...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
