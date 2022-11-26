Read full article on original website
mwcconnection.com
Bulldogs Blank Cowboys
Senior Day is normally a bittersweet event for a college football team, but a shutout win for your 7th straight victory certainly makes it much sweeter. The Dogs had already locked up their place in the MW Title Game, so this game became much more about sending the Senior class out on a high note than needing to play their way in against Boise. The Cowboys had just lost their shot the week before after last-minute hijinx against the Broncos, but had the chance for John Hoyland to set the record for most kicks made. From the start of the game though, this was Fresno State’s game all night.
mwcconnection.com
Lobos Pack: Colorado State Game Preview
Friday, November 25th, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque. Series:. This is the 69th all-time meeting between CSU and UNM. Colorado State...
goldcountrymedia.com
Falcons' impressive season ends with first loss
At this point late in the season with the final eight women’s soccer teams still playing in the CCCAA state playoffs, every game is going to be a dog fight. Saturday night at Folsom Lake College, the top-seeded Falcons faced the fifth-seed Fresno City. The teams met earlier in the season and played to a 0-0 draw, so the teams knew it would be a battle.
Lemoore, Mendota find out matchups for state regional bowl games
(KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Lemoore Tigers and the Mendota Aztecs were two of six teams in the Central Section to win championships in high school football. Both teams held up their winners plaques for their respective divisions, celebrated their victories and, as of Sunday afternoon, were back to work preparing for their state […]
Top Quotes from Fresno State's 30-0 Senior Night win
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, quarterback Jake Haener and wide receiver Nikko Remigio react to the Bulldogs' 30-0 Senior Night win over Wyoming.
CBS47 Sidelines Week 15 (11/25/22)
Liberty beats Memorial to win the Division I section championship, Lemoore beats Central Valley Christian to win the Division II section championship and Kennedy beats Sunnyside to win the Division III section championship. Shafter beats Caruthers to win the Division IV section championship and Mendota beats Hanford West to win the Division VI section championship. […]
Delano, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Decades Of Neglect & Abandonment, Trees At Century-Old Cheyenne Arboretum Refuse To Die
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the northwestern edge of Cheyenne, a piece of the state’s wild history still lives in a hidden gem that’s nearly a century old. Its history is important not only for the state of Wyoming, but High Plains states...
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno State Announces Civil Engineering Student, Alysha Curtis, Receives National Recognition
Civil Engineering Student Alysha Curtis Receives National Recognition. November 24, 2022 - Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including. engineering, theatre, and communication studies. She transferred to...
Fresno Rural Teacher Residency Program wins statewide recognition
A local teacher pipeline program is gaining statewide recognition. The Fresno Rural Teacher Residency Program partners with aspiring educators at Fresno State and helps them work toward their teaching credentials.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
Hanford Sentinel
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
thesungazette.com
Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural
VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
KMPH.com
Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
csufresno.edu
Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago
One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
