Senior Day is normally a bittersweet event for a college football team, but a shutout win for your 7th straight victory certainly makes it much sweeter. The Dogs had already locked up their place in the MW Title Game, so this game became much more about sending the Senior class out on a high note than needing to play their way in against Boise. The Cowboys had just lost their shot the week before after last-minute hijinx against the Broncos, but had the chance for John Hoyland to set the record for most kicks made. From the start of the game though, this was Fresno State’s game all night.

FRESNO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO