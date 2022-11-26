ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
mwcconnection.com

Bulldogs Blank Cowboys

Senior Day is normally a bittersweet event for a college football team, but a shutout win for your 7th straight victory certainly makes it much sweeter. The Dogs had already locked up their place in the MW Title Game, so this game became much more about sending the Senior class out on a high note than needing to play their way in against Boise. The Cowboys had just lost their shot the week before after last-minute hijinx against the Broncos, but had the chance for John Hoyland to set the record for most kicks made. From the start of the game though, this was Fresno State’s game all night.
FRESNO, CA
mwcconnection.com

Lobos Pack: Colorado State Game Preview

Friday, November 25th, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque. Series:. This is the 69th all-time meeting between CSU and UNM. Colorado State...
FORT COLLINS, CO
goldcountrymedia.com

Falcons' impressive season ends with first loss

At this point late in the season with the final eight women’s soccer teams still playing in the CCCAA state playoffs, every game is going to be a dog fight. Saturday night at Folsom Lake College, the top-seeded Falcons faced the fifth-seed Fresno City. The teams met earlier in the season and played to a 0-0 draw, so the teams knew it would be a battle.
FOLSOM, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CBS47 Sidelines Week 15 (11/25/22)

Liberty beats Memorial to win the Division I section championship, Lemoore beats Central Valley Christian to win the Division II section championship and Kennedy beats Sunnyside to win the Division III section championship. Shafter beats Caruthers to win the Division IV section championship and Mendota beats Hanford West to win the Division VI section championship. […]
LEMOORE, CA
High School Football PRO

Delano, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Robert F. Kennedy High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FRESNO, CA
K2 Radio

High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
CASPER, WY
Y95 Country

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
CHEYENNE, WY
Hanford Sentinel

Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success

The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural

VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago

One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy