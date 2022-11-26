Read full article on original website
Related
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
New York man who attempted to pass a bag of Cheez Doodles off as meth arrested after police say he dragged an informant across the road with his car during a sting
Laquan Pierrelouis dragged the informant with his car during an attempt to flee after the informant demanded actual methamphetamine from the dealer.
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo
A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat
A shocking video has surfaced of accused Colorado nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Alrich and their mother making racist remarks after deplaning in Denver, Colorado, this July, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cell phone footage obtained by fellow Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez showed Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, during an explosive verbal exchange at the terminal — which happened just a few months before the attack on Club Q.Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others...
Trans influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrest: 'Disturbing and dangerous'
The social media star was arrested at a hotel in Miami Beach on charges of battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.
Idaho murders - live: Victim’s father says Moscow police believe only one of four students killed was ‘target’
Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is...
10-Year-Old Black Student Faces Charges After Hugging School Counselor
A Florida school counselor has accused the 10-year-old boy of groping her during a hug, allegations he and his family have denied and say are reminiscent of Emmett Till's case.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement
Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Complex
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
Man who recorded teacher at Monroeville elementary school sentenced to probation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and recorded a teacher in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to five years probation.Brian Mintmier has also been ordered to stay in a mental health treatment program.Mintmier reached a plea deal on Tuesday on charges in three different cases.During the incident at Ramsey Elementary School, police found pictures on Mintmier's phone of a previous incident of indecent exposure.He was also charged with assault for charging at his mother and stepfather with a knife.
17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself
Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself. Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux. All three members died from gunshot wounds. "Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office,...
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Click10.com
Woman seen in video of customer attacking store clerk claims there is more to the story
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Video shows an angry customer putting a cashier in a headlock in a convenience store attack caught on camera. Thousands of dollars were also allegedly stolen in the incident, but one of the people seen in the video is speaking to Local 10 News about what happened, saying there is more to the story.
CBS News
574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3