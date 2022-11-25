During a special meeting starting at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Santa Fe City Council is scheduled to discuss and vote upon the master and community plans for the Midtown site—the culmination of a series of “moving forward” public meetings this month. The Council will also hear a resolution from Mayor Alan Webber that seeks to prohibit deadly weapons at some city facilities—a proposal he first mentioned last May in his newsletter. According to an accompanying memo, while the New Mexico constitution prohibits local governments from “regulat[ing], in any way, an incident of the right to keep or bear arms,” NMSA 1978, Section 30-7-2.1, prohibits deadly weapons in “any...public buildings or grounds, including playing fields and parking areas that are not public school property, in or on which public school-related and sanctioned activities are being performed” and " a number of city properties fall into these categories.” To that end, Webber’s resolution directs the city manager to post appropriate signage prohibiting deadly weapons at any relevant city locations. The resolution notes various grim data points, including: 22 school shootings in New Mexico between 1971 and June 2022, resulting in six deaths and 10 injuries; a 2017 school shooting at the Clovis-Carver Library in Clovis, New Mexico; and more than 311,000 students who have experienced gun violence in the US since the 1999 Columbine High shooting. Locations included in the resolution include all three public libraries; recreation facilities, including the Genoveva Chavez Community Center; the convention center; and any locations where students visit for school or school-sanctioned activities.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO