Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
LAMC Celebrates Newest Nuclear Medicine Machine
LAMC Director of Medical Imaging Susan Cazaux, left, and CEO Tracie Stratton cut the ribbon on the new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday afternoon in the Radiology Department. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Celebrating LAMC’s new Nuclear Medicine Machine Tuesday in the Radiology Department, CFO Jim McGonnell, Director of Medical Imaging...
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Los Alamos County Ice Rink
On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos County Ice Rink employee Alex Tuning. The ice rink is open for business and Tuning is holding up skates available for rent. For a schedule, click here. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County Ice Rink employees and skaters get ready...
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
Letter To The Editor: Consumers & Waste Disposal
I saw an internet article recently about Chile’s Atacama Desert (the driest desert in the world) serving as the world’s dumping ground. For example, tons of “fast fashion” clothing and automobiles are discarded there. I don’t see an economical way to ship a used Chevy fender to the US from Chile. Locals in Chile find a way to obtain (pilfer?) clothing and sell it in various market locations. China has mountains of discarded plastic beverage bottles. Vietnamese workers sit around pots of molten solder and remove electronic components from discarded printed circuit boards. Chinese workers sift through piles of electronics components to extract valuable tantalum capacitors. Workers in India sort through tailings piles to find rubies. Coal-fired power plants create mountains of discarded coal-ash debris.
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
KENT GRIMMETT BUDGE March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022. Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
UNM-Los Alamos Is ‘Grateful For A Giving Community’
UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in local students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
Scenes From Metzgers On Small Business Saturday
Scene from the Toys For Tots display Saturday inside Metzger’s Do it Best Hardware at 1607 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Yard art for sale at Metzger’s in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The front entrance to Metzger’s Do it Best...
City Council Takes Up Midtown, Gun Resolutions This Week
During a special meeting starting at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Santa Fe City Council is scheduled to discuss and vote upon the master and community plans for the Midtown site—the culmination of a series of “moving forward” public meetings this month. The Council will also hear a resolution from Mayor Alan Webber that seeks to prohibit deadly weapons at some city facilities—a proposal he first mentioned last May in his newsletter. According to an accompanying memo, while the New Mexico constitution prohibits local governments from “regulat[ing], in any way, an incident of the right to keep or bear arms,” NMSA 1978, Section 30-7-2.1, prohibits deadly weapons in “any...public buildings or grounds, including playing fields and parking areas that are not public school property, in or on which public school-related and sanctioned activities are being performed” and " a number of city properties fall into these categories.” To that end, Webber’s resolution directs the city manager to post appropriate signage prohibiting deadly weapons at any relevant city locations. The resolution notes various grim data points, including: 22 school shootings in New Mexico between 1971 and June 2022, resulting in six deaths and 10 injuries; a 2017 school shooting at the Clovis-Carver Library in Clovis, New Mexico; and more than 311,000 students who have experienced gun violence in the US since the 1999 Columbine High shooting. Locations included in the resolution include all three public libraries; recreation facilities, including the Genoveva Chavez Community Center; the convention center; and any locations where students visit for school or school-sanctioned activities.
Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade
The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
New BCSO appointees announced
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL To Visit Los Alamos
Father Theophan, left, with His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States of America during a previous visit to Los Alamos. Courtesy/Fr. Theophan. Saint Job of Pochaiv Orthodox Church. Los Alamos. Saturday, Dec. 3, His Eminence Archbishop DANIEL of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the...
Air Force Research Laboratory Joins New Mexico National Labs In Postdoc Speech Competition
Twelve postdoctoral researchers representing the AFRL, SNL, LANL (Kristina Meier, Mary O’Brien, Aaron Patel) and the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research compete in the inaugural Rio Grande Research SLAM, a postdoctoral speech competition Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. The event spotlighted the research performed in New Mexico and provided professional development opportunities to the next generation of scientists. Courtesy/SNL.
Los Alamos COVID-19 Impact: 26 New Cases For Week Ending Nov. 28, 2022
COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Nov. 28, 2022, impacting Los Alamos County:. 26 diagnoses (17 in Los Alamos, 9 in White Rock) Source: New Mexico Department of Health. By Eli Ben-Naim.
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
LAAC: ‘Affordable Arts’ Continues Tuesday Through Sunday!
The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members the community who turned out for opening weekend of Affordable Arts!. This week, Affordable Arts continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery. The Gift...
