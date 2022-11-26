ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Joe Lee Martin

Funeral Service for Joe Lee Martin, 74 of Wister, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Wister, Oklahoma with Sam Walden, officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
WISTER, OK

